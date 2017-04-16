Miami County’s Most Wanted

Shandon Morris

Last known address: Middletown

Date of birth: 6/25/87

Height: 5’4”

Weight: 168

Eyes: Green

Hair: Brown

Wanted for: Theft, identity fraud and misuse of a credit card

Tywone Myers

Last known address: Dayton

Date of birth: 8/24/81

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 180

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Wanted for: Theft

Curtis Newson

Last known address: Columbus

Date of birth: 11/21/76

Height: 6’

Weight: 278

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Wanted for: Theft and six bad check charges

Amber Sweitzer

Last known address: Dayton

Date of birth: 9/23/75

Height: 5’5”

Weight: 170

Eyes: Grey

Hair: Brown

Wanted for: Trafficking drugs

Victor Trevino

Last known address: Piqua

Date of birth: 2/15/88

Height: 5’9”

Weight: 155

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Wanted for: Theft

Wanted for: Interfering with custody

• This information is provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. These individuals were still at-large as of Friday.

• If you have information on any of these suspects, call the sheriff’s office at 440-6085, or anonymous tips can be left on the sheriff’s office website at http://www.miamicountysheriff.org/contact-us-1/tips

• Location identifies the last known mailing address of suspects.