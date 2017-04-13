Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at [email protected] or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment is necessary, and people will be seen on a first come, first served basis. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• FRIDAY DINNERS: The Covington VFW Post 4235, 73 N. High St., will offer dinners, including broasted chicken, New York strip steaks, fish and shrimp and a variety of sandwiches from 5-8 p.m.

• SALMON PATTIES: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a one salmon patty dinner with creamed peas for $7 from 6-7:30 p.m.

• WILD ART: Join Lisa Bauer of the Mayflower Arts Center and a BNC naturalist, who will help children to create a masterpiece inspired by wildlife ambassadors from 10 a.m. to noon. at Brukner Nature Center. The fee is $25 per child (K-eighth grade), and will include a visit from one of the wildlife ambassadors, all painting materials and refreshments. To pre-register, call (937) 698-6493. Remember to wear clothes suitable for painting. All proceeds benefit the Brukner Nature Center Wildlife Ambassador program.

• SHOWCASE CINEMA: Catch a movie on the big screen at the Milton-Union Public Library at 3 p.m. Movies will be G or PG rated and appropriate for the whole family. Light refreshments will also be provided.

• EGG HUNT: Join staff for an Easter egg hunt at 2 p.m. at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill. Story time, the hunt, and a craft are included in this fun family event. Furry Friends will be bringing in pet rabbits to give participants a “hands on” experience. Remember to bring your own basket. For more information, call (937) 676-2731.

• PORK CHOP: A smoked pork chop dinner will be offered at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

• SERVICES: The Piqua Community Good Friday Service, sponsored by the Piqua Association of Churches, will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Greene Street United Methodist Church, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua.

• CAMP: St. John’s United Church of Christ will hold Good Friday Day Camp from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch will be served. All children 4 years through sixth grade are welcome. To register for this day camp early, email [email protected] or call the church office at 335-2028. The children will be taken through parts of Holy Week with crafts, stories and lunch. Space is limited to 50 kids. Same-day registration begins at 8:45 a.m.

• PORK CHOPS: Grilled Pork chops, baked potato, salad and dessert will be offered by the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 586 Tipp City. Serving begins at 6 p.m. There will be fish offered as well. Cost is $8.

Saturday

• EGG HUNT: The annual Easter Egg Hunt at Lincoln Community Center, 110 Ash St., Troy, will begin at noon. Troy Rotary Club helps sponsor the event and will have volunteers there to help children ages 2-12 find candy and surprises. Families planning to participate are asked to be at the center by 11:45 a.m. New this year will be three different age groups for searching for the eggs: youth ages 2-5 will go first; next will be ages 6-9; and the final group will be of the big kids, ages 10-12. Prizes will be awarded in each age group, and the Easter Bunny will be on hand to greet all the families. Every child may gather up eggs in a basket or bag they bring to the event. The event is open to area families and is free-of-charge. If the weather is inclement, the hunt will be moved inside the center. If you need more information on the event, contact the Lincoln Community Center on (937) 335-2715 or visit www.lcctroy.com.

• PANCAKES AND EGGS: A pancake breakfast will be offered from 9-9:45 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 14 W. Walnut St., Tipp City, for a free will donation that will benefit the youth group’s mission trip. An Easter egg hunt will follow at 10 a.m. for children up to fifth grade.

• PORK CHOP: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a marinated pork chop dinner (non-marinated pork chops available upon request) with baked potato and corn for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

• HIKER BADGE: The Miami County Park District will offer a “Brownie-Hiker Badge” program at noon at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, north of Covington. Work towards earning your merit badges. Class fee $3 per scout. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing [email protected] or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BROWNIE BADGE: The Miami County Park District will offer a “Brownie-First Aid Badge” program at 2 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, north of Covington. Work towards earning your merit badge. Class fee $3 per scout. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing [email protected] or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• CHICKEN DINNER: Grace Family Worship Center will offer its second annual chicken dinner fund raiser from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 725 Lincoln St., Troy. Meals are $8.

• EASTER BUNNY: The Easter Bunny will visit the Milton-Union Public Library from 2-4 p.m.. This will be the first time the Easter Bunny has ever visited the library. This community event will include a craft in the children’s room, light refreshments, pictures with the Easter bunny and an egg hunt for kids.

• RESERVATIONS DUE: Reservations are due for the meeting of the Troy-Tipp Women’s Connection scheduled for April 19 at the Troy Country Club. The theme for the luncheon is “Once Upon A Child.” The feature is a fashion show presented by Angela White of Huber Heights. Music will be presented by Della Perkins of Greenville and the speaker will be Weslie Hintz of Perrysburg on “Riding The Roller Coaster of Life.” Lunch is $17 inclusive and reservations can be made by calling Nancy at 339-7859 or Joan at 335-3001. A complimentary nursery is provided by calling Diana Hutsell at 667-2376 and is located at the Nazarene Church located on State Route 55.

• FISH FRY: A fish fry will be offered at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game. Trivia will follow.

• EGG HUNT: The Miami County Recovery Council’s Women Alumni Group will host a free Easter egg hunt at 12:30 p.m. at the Drug Court Building, 1512 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. Lunch will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for $5. Prizes awarded.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 beginning at 7 p.m.

Sunday

• VIEW FROM THE VISTA: Come join members of the Brukner Nature Center Bird Club from 2-4 p.m. as you learn to identify BNC’s bird life. Come enjoy the camaraderie in the third story “window on wildlife.” All levels of birders welcome, and good binoculars available for use.

• Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 from 8-11 a.m. and will offer a full breakfast made-to-order for $7. Children under 10 eat for $3.

Monday

• MOVE AND GROOVE: Join staff at 6:30 p.m. to “Move and Groove” at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Children and caregivers will enjoy 30 minutes of various activities which include music and movement; this program is for children ages 2-6. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• SPRING BREAK ACTIVITY: Join in the fun with over spring break through Friday at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill. Stop in at the library daily and enjoy the breakout activity of the day, if you participate any time during the week you may stop in Friday for a prize. Visit the library or the event calendar at tmcpl.org for a list of daily activities. Call 676-2731 for more information.

• EGG HUNT: An Easter egg hunt will be at 1 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

• SAUSAGE: Enjoy a polish sausage or a brat sandwich with fries at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving starts at 6 p.m. for $5.

Tuesday

• DINNER: The Sons of the American Legion Post 43 will be serving pizzas, calzones and wings every Tuesday from 5:30-8 p.m.

• COFFEE TIME: A Need More Coffee Time event, with the program “When it rains, it pours … Managing your time,” will be offered from 7:30-8:30 a.m. at 1405 Stonycreek Road, Troy. Learn about business topics that affect you while enjoying coffee and doughnuts or muffins. For more information, call (877) 469-6627.

• GENEALOGY PROGRAM: The Miami County Historical & Genealogical Society, a chapter of the Ohio Genealogical Society, will host “RIP: End of Life Records,” presented by Judy Deeter, president from 6-8 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library’s Louis Room, 116 W. High St., Piqua. She will show participants how to find and glean genealogy information from those last records. For more information, contact Stephanie Winchester at [email protected] or (937) 307-7142.

• WILD JOURNEYS: Come on an armchair adventure at 7 p.m. at Brukner Nature Center and discover the unique flora and fauna on this amazing planet. This program is free for BNC members; non-member admission is $5 per person and includes refreshments. Join BNC Director Deb Oexmann and her husband Dick, as they share the wonder and beauty of a recent summer visit to Iceland.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will be offered crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• CHAT AND CHEW: Come enjoy an open book discussion; chat about books and chew on a yummy snack at 6 p.m. at the Oaks Beitman Public Library. Participants will be eating, drinking, sharing and inspiring each other’s next book choice. For more information, call the library at 676-2731.

• QUARTER AUCTION: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will host a quarter auction from 7-9 p.m. Auction numbers are available for purchase. Food will be offered from 5:30-8:30 p.m. for reasonable prices.

• LUNCH AND TOUR: Lunch, provided by StoryPoint Troy’s chef, and a tour of the facility will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy. Make a reservation with Kristy Osting at [email protected] or call 541-5182.

Wednesday

• HOME SCHOOL NATURE CLUB: Sign-up your home schooled student afternoon of discovery from 2-4 p.m. at Brukner Nature Center. Staff naturalists have developed hands-on educational lesson plans, using live wildlife and outdoor exploration. The fee is $2.50 for BNC members and $5 for non-members. Payment is due at time of registration (cash or check). Deadline for registration is the Monday prior to each program. Topic for April is “Pollinators.”

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis of Troy will welcome Troy High School student Rachel Morgan. She will speak about her experience at the Kiwanis Key Leader Conference. The meeting will be held at Troy Country Club at noon.

• SLIDERS: Sliders and chips will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Two sliders with toppings and chips will be $2. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

Thursday

• MEET THE CANDIDATE: Meet the Candidate night, sponsored by Leadership Troy Alumni, will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy Junior High School cafeteria. The event will be broadcast live on Troy Community Radio 107.1 WTJN and on WPTW 98.1 FM and 1570 AM. Doors will open at 7 p.m. The program will last 90 minutes.

• LOUNGE SERIES: The Friends of the Piqua Public Library will host 2017 Library Lounge Series, “Pleasing Palate.” In keeping with this year’s theme, “Art Inspired,” the culinary arts will be explored at 7 p.m. in the lobby of the Piqua Public Library. Jeff Besecker, chef and owner of The Old Arcana, Arcanum, will present a cooking class and tasting. Free and open to the public. Tickets obtained at the front library desk.

• SHORT STORY: Martin Stewart of Redemptive 71st Ohio Volunteer Infantry will present a short story of Civil War regiments in Miami County at 7 p.m. at the Pleasant Hill History Center, 8 E. Monument St., Pleasant Hill. For more information, visit Pleasanthillhistorycenter.com.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Join staff from 10-11: a.m. on Thursdays for Mornings in Motion. Meet at the McKaig and Race Park for this interactive weekly session that includes active games to play together, early literacy skills and fun. Additional Mornings in Motions sessions are scheduled through April. No registration is necessary.

• HEALTH TREKKERS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Health Trekkers program from 10-11 a.m. Farrington Reserve, 1594 W. Peterson Road, Piqua. Take a hike for health and join park district health and wellness specialist, registered nurse Marion for this weekly low impact walk held each Thursday morning. Relevant topics such as heart health, diet and nutrition, diabetes prevention, stress relief and many others will be discussed during this walking series. Remember to wear weather appropriate gear and walking shoes for comfort. Registration not required but highly recommended. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing [email protected] or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BOARD MEETING: Tipp Monroe Community Services will holding its monthly board of trustees meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Government Center, 260 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City.

• LUNCHEON: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will have blood pressure checks at 11 a.m., followed by a carry-in luncheon at noon at 320 S. First St., Tipp City. Entertainment will be Storm Creek Music.

• STEWART TO SPEAK: The Pleasant Hill History Center will hold its first program of the year at 7 p.m. at the center, 8 E. Monument St. Martin Stewart, a Troy resident and well-known author, will give a presentation based on his book, “Redemption: The 71st Ohio Volunteer Infantry in the Civil War.” This is a short story of the Civil War Regiment raised in Miami County.

• CROCHET CLASS: A beginners crochet class will be offered at 6:30 p.m. the JR Clarke Public Library, Covington. The classes are free.

• CREATIVE SPACES: The JR Clarke Public Library is inviting teens to visit at 6:30 p.m. for a teen (ages 12-18) creative coloring event, including special challenging design coloring pages, posters and books. Sign up at the circulation desk.

• DOCUMENTARY: A viewing and discussion of the award-winning documentary “Shooting Beauty” will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Edison State Community College in Room 329. The documentary follows a photographer whose life changes directions when she finds beauty in an unexpected place. Immediately following the viewing will be a discussion on disability awareness led by a panel of Edison State students and moderated by Edison State professor of English and Communication Debra Williamson.

• LEPC MEETING: The Miami County LEPC will be holding its quarterly meeting at 4 p.m. at the Miami County Communication Center, 210 Marybill Drive, Troy.

• The Tipp City American Legion Auxiliary Unit 586 will be serving sloppy joe sandwiches with chips for $4 starting at 6 p.m. Stay and enjoy Euchre for $5 at 7 p.m.

• BOARD MEETING: The Miami Metropolitan Housing Authority Board will meet at 8 a.m. at 1695 Troy-Sidney Road, Troy.

April 21-22

• BOOK SALE: The spring book sale at the Milton-Union Public Library will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

April 21

• FRIDAY DINNERS: The Covington VFW Post 4235, 73 N. High St., will offer dinners, including broasted chicken, New York strip steaks, fish and shrimp and a variety of sandwiches from 5-8 p.m.

• FROG WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold its frog walk program from 8:30-10 p.m. at Garbry Big Woods Sanctuary, 2540 E. Statler Road, east of Piqua. Join a park district naturalist and explore the amazing world of frogs and toads. Discover their wide variety of sounds at this night walk through the wetlands. Dress for the weather with sturdy walking shoes. Walk will vary from .5 to 1 mile. Bring a flashlight. Meet at the lower parking lot. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing [email protected] or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• STEAK DINNER: A New Y0rk strip steak dinner will be offered at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

• BOOK SALE: A spring book sale will be offered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the JR Clarke Public Library, Covington.

• BAKED ZITI: Baked ziti, salad, garlic bread and dessert will be offered by the Tipp City American Legion Auxiliary Unit 586. Cost is $8, serving begins at 6 p.m.

• LUNCH AND LEARN: A Lunch and Learn event on senior scams, sponsored by StoryPoint Troy and Tipp Monroe Community Services, will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Tipp City Public Library, 11 E. Main St., Tipp City. Lunch will be provided. To make a reservation, call Kristy Osting at (937) 541-5182.

April 22

• STEAK FRY: Steak Fry Dinner: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a T-bone steak dinner with salad, baked potato and a roll for $15 from 5-8 p.m.

• MERIT BADGE: The Miami County Park District will offer a “Junior-Animal Habitats” program at noon at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Work towards earning your merit badge. Class fee $3 per scout. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing [email protected] or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• MERIT BADGE: The Miami County Park District will offer a “Junior-Flower Badge” program at 2 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Work towards earning your merit badge. Class fee $3 per scout. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing [email protected] or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• NIGHT LEGENDS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Night Legends “Earth Day Campfire” from 9-11 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Celebrate Earth Day by spending an evening around the campfire roasting marshmallows, telling stories and singing songs with a park district naturalist. Park in the main lot and follow the lanterns. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing [email protected] or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• WALKING TOUR: A Jewish Cemetery and Hollow Park walk will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., meeting at the entrance to Hollow Park. Tickets are available for the tours at $5 each or $15 for all four tours. Tickets may be purchased at the Mainstreet Piqua office at 326 N. Main St., Piqua. The tours will be led by Piqua historian Jim Oda and Johnston Farm & Indian Agency director Andy Hite. This project is sponsored by the Piqua Tourism Council with additional assistance from Mainstreet Piqua and the Piqua Public Library.

• CHICKEN BREAST: A chicken breast dinner will be offered at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

• BOOK SALE: A spring book sale will be offered from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the JR Clarke Public Library, Covington.

• PAINTING EVENT: A spring-themed painting event with Amy Jacomet will be offered from 6-9 p.m. at Fricker’s Troy, to benefit Cat Advocates of Troy. For $30, the event will include the painting and light appetizers. Prepayment can be made to P.O. Box 102, Troy, OH 45373; or by PayPal, which will require a “Paint Night” note with the payment.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Donors have a chance to “Be The Good” during the Easter holiday season by supporting the Piqua Harley-Davidson community blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at 1501 E. Ash St., Piqua. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the inspirational “Believe There is Good in The World — Be The Good” T-shirt. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will be from 7 p.m. to close.

http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Vallieu-Melody-8.jpg