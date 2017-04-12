Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at [email protected] or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• 5K RUN/WALK DEADLINE: Brukner Nature Center’s annual 5K Run Wild for Wildlife is set for April 22, with proceeds benefiting BNC’s wildlife programs. Each participant will receive a commemorative T-shirt, homemade cookies, a visit with wildlife ambassadors and the opportunity to win eco-friendly door prizes. The pre-registration fee of $20 for BNC members or $25 for non-members must be postmarked by Thursday, April 13 or dropped off by 5 p.m Sunday, April 16. This is a pre-registration only event.

• DINE TO DONATE: Marco’s Pizza, 1102 W Main St, Troy, will be holding a fundraiser for the Ohio Law Enforcement K-9 Association. Mention the promotion and 15 percent of all sales today will go to buy bulletproof vests for the dogs. Customers will also receive a free family video rental and a free Marco’s Cinna Square.

• POETRY WINNERS: In honor of poetry month, the winners of the 2017 poetry competition at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will read their winning poetry. To learn more, call 339-0457 or go to troyhayner.org.

• LECTURE: Former US Army aviator Bob Allen will speak at WACO at 7 p.m. about a training operation in the middle-east while working for Bell Helicopter. Allen will speak about the origins and implementation of this partnership in the Middle-East, and talk about its internal problems and eventual downfall. Parking and admission are free and open to the public. The lecture is scheduled to last one hour with a time for questions to follow. It will be held in the Willis Wing of the WACO Air Museum, 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy. Donations will be accepted to benefit the WACO Historical Society. For questions, call 335-9226 or visit www.wacoairmuseum.org.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the West Milton Public Library. No appointment is necessary, and people will be seen on a first come, first served basis. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Join staff from 10-11: a.m. on Thursdays for Mornings in Motion. Meet at the McKaig and Race Park for this interactive weekly session that includes active games to play together, early literacy skills and fun. Additional Mornings in Motions sessions are scheduled through April. No registration is necessary.

• COMMITTEE MEETING: The next Fort Rowdy Gathering committee meeting will meet at 7:30. p.m. at the Covington City Building. Join volunteers as they prepare for the 25th Gathering.

• LUNCHEON: The Tipp City Seniors will have a board of trustees meeting at 10 a.m. at the center. Members and guests will have a carry-in luncheon at noon at 320 S. First St., Tipp City. The entertainment will be “Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.”

• CROCHET CLASS: A beginners crochet class will be offered at 6:30 p.m. the JR Clarke Public Library, Covington. The classes are free.

• SERVICE AND SUPPER: Casstown United Methodist Church, 102 Center St., Casstown, will have a Maundy Thursday service and simple soup and salad supper beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the church.

• HOT DOGS: Hot dogs and toppings with chips or fries will be offered by the Tipp City American Legion Auxiliary Unit 586 for $5. Serving starts at 6 p.m. Try your luck at Euchre for $5, starting at 7 p.m.

Friday

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment is necessary, and people will be seen on a first come, first served basis. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• FRIDAY DINNERS: The Covington VFW Post 4235, 73 N. High St., will offer dinners, including broasted chicken, New York strip steaks, fish and shrimp and a variety of sandwiches from 5-8 p.m.

• SALMON PATTIES: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a one salmon patty dinner with creamed peas for $7 from 6-7:30 p.m.

• WILD ART: Join Lisa Bauer of the Mayflower Arts Center and a BNC naturalist, who will help children to create a masterpiece inspired by wildlife ambassadors from 10 a.m. to noon. at Brukner Nature Center. The fee is $25 per child (K-eighth grade), and will include a visit from one of the wildlife ambassadors, all painting materials and refreshments. To pre-register, call (937) 698-6493. Remember to wear clothes suitable for painting. All proceeds benefit the Brukner Nature Center Wildlife Ambassador program.

• SHOWCASE CINEMA: Catch a movie on the big screen at the Milton-Union Public Library at 3 p.m. Movies will be G or PG rated and appropriate for the whole family. Light refreshments will also be provided.

• EGG HUNT: Join staff for an Easter egg hunt at 2 p.m. at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill. Story time, the hunt, and a craft are included in this fun family event. Furry Friends will be bringing in pet rabbits to give participants a “hands on” experience. Remember to bring your own basket. For more information, call (937) 676-2731.

• PORK CHOP: A smoked pork chop dinner will be offered at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

• SERVICES: The Piqua Community Good Friday Service, sponsored by the Piqua Association of Churches, will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Greene Street United Methodist Church, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua.

• CAMP: St. John’s United Church of Christ will hold Good Friday Day Camp from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch will be served. All children 4 years through sixth grade are welcome. To register for this day camp early, email [email protected] or call the church office at 335-2028. The children will be taken through parts of Holy Week with crafts, stories and lunch. Space is limited to 50 kids. Same-day registration begins at 8:45 a.m.

• PORK CHOPS: Grilled Pork chops, baked potato, salad and dessert will be offered by the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 586 Tipp City. Serving begins at 6 p.m. There will be fish offered as well. Cost is $8.

Saturday

• PORK CHOP: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a marinated pork chop dinner (non-marinated pork chops available upon request) with baked potato and corn for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

• HIKER BADGE: The Miami County Park District will offer a “Brownie-Hiker Badge” program at noon at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, north of Covington. Work towards earning your merit badges. Class fee $3 per scout. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing [email protected] or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BROWNIE BADGE: The Miami County Park District will offer a “Brownie-First Aid Badge” program at 2 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, north of Covington. Work towards earning your merit badge. Class fee $3 per scout. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing [email protected] or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• CHICKEN DINNER: Grace Family Worship Center will offer its second annual chicken dinner fund raiser from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 725 Lincoln St., Troy. Meals are $8.

• EASTER BUNNY: The Easter Bunny will visit the Milton-Union Public Library from 2-4 p.m.. This will be the first time the Easter Bunny has ever visited the library. This community event will include a craft in the children’s room, light refreshments, pictures with the Easter bunny and an egg hunt for kids.

• RESERVATIONS DUE: Reservations are due for the meeting of the Troy-Tipp Women’s Connection scheduled for April 19 at the Troy Country Club. The theme for the luncheon is “Once Upon A Child.” The feature is a fashion show presented by Angela White of Huber Heights. Music will be presented by Della Perkins of Greenville and the speaker will be Weslie Hintz of Perrysburg on “Riding The Roller Coaster of Life.” Lunch is $17 inclusive and reservations can be made by calling Nancy at 339-7859 or Joan at 335-3001. A complimentary nursery is provided by calling Diana Hutsell at 667-2376 and is located at the Nazarene Church located on State Route 55.

• FISH FRY: A fish fry will be offered at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game. Trivia will follow.

• EGG HUNT: The Miami County Recovery Council’s Women Alumni Group will host a free Easter egg hunt at 12:30 p.m. at the Drug Court Building, 1512 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. Lunch will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for $5. Prizes awarded.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 beginning at 7 p.m.

Sunday

• VIEW FROM THE VISTA: Come join members of the Brukner Nature Center Bird Club from 2-4 p.m. as you learn to identify BNC’s bird life. Come enjoy the camaraderie in the third story “window on wildlife.” All levels of birders welcome, and good binoculars available for use.

• Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 from 8-11 a.m. and will offer a full breakfast made-to-order for $7. Children under 10 eat for $3.

Monday

• MOVE AND GROOVE: Join staff at 6:30 p.m. to “Move and Groove” at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Children and caregivers will enjoy 30 minutes of various activities which include music and movement; this program is for children ages 2-6. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• SPRING BREAK ACTIVITY: Join in the fun with over spring break through Friday at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill. Stop in at the library daily and enjoy the breakout activity of the day, if you participate any time during the week you may stop in Friday for a prize. Visit the library or the event calendar at tmcpl.org for a list of daily activities. Call 676-2731 for more information.

• EGG HUNT: An Easter egg hunt will be at 1 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

• SAUSAGE: Enjoy a polish sausage or a brat sandwich with fries at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving starts at 6 p.m. for $5.

Tuesday

• DINNER: The Sons of the American Legion Post 43 will be serving pizzas, calzones and wings every Tuesday from 5:30-8 p.m.

• COFFEE TIME: A Need More Coffee Time event, with the program “When it rains, it pours … Managing your time,” will be offered from 7:30-8:30 a.m. at 1405 Stonycreek Road, Troy. Learn about business topics that affect you while enjoying coffee and doughnuts or muffins. For more information, call (877) 469-6627.

• GENEALOGY PROGRAM: The Miami County Historical & Genealogical Society, a chapter of the Ohio Genealogical Society, will host “RIP: End of Life Records,” presented by Judy Deeter, president from 6-8 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library’s Louis Room, 116 W. High St., Piqua. She will show participants how to find and glean genealogy information from those last records. For more information, contact Stephanie Winchester at [email protected] or (937) 307-7142.

• WILD JOURNEYS: Come on an armchair adventure at 7 p.m. at Brukner Nature Center and discover the unique flora and fauna on this amazing planet. This program is free for BNC members; non-member admission is $5 per person and includes refreshments. Join BNC Director Deb Oexmann and her husband Dick, as they share the wonder and beauty of a recent summer visit to Iceland.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will be offered crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• CHAT AND CHEW: Come enjoy an open book discussion; chat about books and chew on a yummy snack at 6 p.m. at the Oaks Beitman Public Library. Participants will be eating, drinking, sharing and inspiring each other’s next book choice. For more information, call the library at 676-2731.

• QUARTER AUCTION: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will host a quarter auction from 7-9 p.m. Auction numbers are available for purchase. Food will be offered from 5:30-8:30 p.m. for reasonable prices.

• LUNCH AND TOUR: Lunch, provided by StoryPoint Troy’s chef, and a tour of the facility will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy. Make a reservation with Kristy Osting at [email protected] or call 541-5182.

April 19

• HOME SCHOOL NATURE CLUB: Sign-up your home schooled student afternoon of discovery from 2-4 p.m. at Brukner Nature Center. Staff naturalists have developed hands-on educational lesson plans, using live wildlife and outdoor exploration. The fee is $2.50 for BNC members and $5 for non-members. Payment is due at time of registration (cash or check). Deadline for registration is the Monday prior to each program. Topic for April is “Pollinators.”

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis of Troy will welcome Troy High School student Rachel Morgan. She will speak about her experience at the Kiwanis Key Leader Conference. The meeting will be held at Troy Country Club at noon.

• SLIDERS: Sliders and chips will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Two sliders with toppings and chips will be $2. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

