Community calendar

Today

• MOVE AND GROOVE: Join staff at 6:30 p.m. to “Move and Groove” at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Children and caregivers will enjoy 30 minutes of various activities which include music and movement; this program is for children ages 2-6. An additional is scheduled on April 17. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. No appointment is necessary, and people will be seen on a first come, first served basis. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Piqua YMCA. No appointment is necessary, and people will be seen on a first come, first served basis. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the St. Paris Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 663-4349. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• SALAD OR POTATO: Come to enjoy a salad bar for $3.50 or a potato bar for $3.50. Both are available for $6 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving will begin at 6 p.m.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Donors have a chance to “Be The Good” during the Easter holiday season by supporting the Covington Eagles community blood from 3-7 p.m. at the Eagles Lodge, 715 E. Broadway St. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the Community Blood Center inspirational “Believe There is Good in The World — Be The Good” T-shirt. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• OPTIMISTS MEET: The Troy Noon Optimist Club will meet at noon at LaPiazza.

• CENTER OPEN: The Pleasant Hill History Center, 8 E. Monument St., Pleasant Hill, is open from 3-7 p.m.

• TOASTMASTERS: The Miami County Toastmasters will meet from 7-8 p.m. the 2nd and 4th Mondays at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. Those interested in improving communication and leadership skills are welcome to attend.

• TOPS: The T.O.P.S. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Club meets at 5:45 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, Main and 3rd streets, Tipp City. For more information, call (937) 332-9251.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: Green & Growing AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at the Troy View Church of God, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

Civic agendas

• The Police and Fire Committee of Village Council will meet at 6 p.m. prior to the council meeting.

• Laura Village Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the Municipal building.

• Brown Township Board of Trustees will meet at 8 p.m. in the Township Building in Conover.

• The Union Township Trustees will meet at 1:30 p.m. in the Township Building, 9497 Markley Road, P.O. Box E, Laura. Call 698-4480 for more information.

Tuesday

• ADVISORY BOARD: Teens looking for a volunteer opportunity can join others the Troy-Miami County Library’s Teen Advisory Board. The board meets once a month at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy library; TAB members assist with library projects, children’s programs, and can earn community service hours for attending meetings and assisting with library events. For more information, call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 121.

• DINNER: The Sons of the American Legion Post 43 will be serving pizzas, calzones and wings every Tuesday from 5:30-8 p.m.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tipp City Public Library. No appointment is necessary, it is on a first-come, first-served basis. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• BEAD BRACELETS: Create an Easter craft at 6 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. With various colors of thread to choose from, participants will make a unique braided bead bracelet using gold beads.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will be offered crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• DAR TO MEET: The Piqua-Lewis Boyer Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center at 6:30 p.m. The program will be “Weaving and Spinnin,” by John Heater. Guests are welcome.

• TOWN HALL: Miami County Liberty will host a Town Hall at 7 p.m. April 11 at the Concord Room, 845 W. Market St., Troy, with Congressman Warren Davidson, who represents the 8th district of Ohio in the U.S. House of Representatives.

• COFFEE AND COLOR: Join staff at the Troy-Miami County Public Library for coffee and coloring. Take a stress break and enjoy a cup of coffee while coloring away the day’s anxiety at 1 p.m.; the coloring pages, colored pencils and coffee will be provided. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 117.

• HEALTH ASSESSMENT: A UVMC wellness nurse visit will be from 9-10:45 a.m. at the JR Clarke Public Library, Covington.

• SPEAKER SET Justin Blumhorst, COO of Capabilities, will present “Seeing People and Not the Disability” from noon to 1 p.m. at Edison State Community College in Room 329. Blumhorst will outline best practices for interacting with those with disabilities, individual success stories and the history and future of the disability movement. Blumhorst is business professional with over 15 years of experience working with and advocating for people with disabilities.

• BARBERSHOP MEETING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing are welcome and visitors are always welcome. For more information, call (937) 778 1586 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: A Welcome Home AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy (enter in back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

Civic agendas

• The village of West Milton Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in council chambers.

• The Concord Township Trustees will meet at 10 a.m. at the Concord Township Memorial Building, 1150 Horizon West Court, Troy.

Wednesday

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. No appointment is necessary, and people will be seen on a first come, first served basis. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 4-8 p.m. at the Tipp City Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 667-3826. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Piqua YMCA. No appointment is necessary, and people will be seen on a first come, first served basis. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 339-4214. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Donors have a chance to “Be The Good” during the Easter holiday season by supporting the West Milton Lions Club community blood drive from 3-7 p.m. in the West Milton United Church of Christ social hall, 108 S. Main St. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the Community Blood Center inspirational “Believe There is Good in The World — Be The Good” T-shirt. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis of Troy will host their committee meetings and board meeting. The meeting will be held at Troy Country Club at noon.

• BOE MEETING: The Newton Local Board of Education will hold its regular meeting for the month at 7 p.m. in the Newton School Board of Education Room to conduct regular business.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week from 6-7 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Come, bring a friend, bring your coupons to work on, to share and trade, or just bring yourself if you are just getting started. For questions, call 773-1241.

• STAUNTON ALUMNI: The Staunton School alumni will meet at 11:30 a.m. on the second Wednesday at Frisch’s restaurant in Troy.

• GRANDMA’S KITCHEN: Grandma’s Kitchen will be open from 5-6:15 p.m. in the activity center in Hoffman United Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St., West Milton. The suggested donation is $7 for adults and $3 for a child’s smaller portion. Carry-outs and delivery are available by calling the church office at (937) 698-4011.

• AA MEETING: The Serenity Island Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, corner of Ash nd Caldwell streets, Piqua. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The 12 & 12 AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

Thursday

• 5K RUN/WALK DEADLINE: Brukner Nature Center’s annual 5K Run Wild for Wildlife is set for April 22, with proceeds benefiting BNC’s wildlife programs. Each participant will receive a commemorative T-shirt, homemade cookies, a visit with wildlife ambassadors and the opportunity to win eco-friendly door prizes. The pre-registration fee of $20 for BNC members or $25 for non-members must be postmarked by Thursday, April 13 or dropped off by 5 p.m Sunday, April 16. This is a pre-registration only event.

• DINE TO DONATE: Marco’s Pizza, 1102 W Main St, Troy, will be holding a fundraiser for the Miami County K-9 unit. Mention the promotion and 15 percent of all sales today will go to buy bulletproof vests for the dogs. Customers will also receive a free family video rental and a free Marco’s Cinna Square.

• POETRY WINNERS: In honor of poetry month, the winners of the 2017 poetry competition at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will read their winning poetry. To learn more, call 339-0457 or go to troyhayner.org.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the West Milton Public Library. No appointment is necessary, and people will be seen on a first come, first served basis. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Join staff from 10-11: a.m. on Thursdays for Mornings in Motion. Meet at the McKaig and Race Park for this interactive weekly session that includes active games to play together, early literacy skills and fun. Additional Mornings in Motions sessions are scheduled through April. No registration is necessary.

• COMMITTEE MEETING: The next Fort Rowdy Gathering committee meeting will meet at 7:30. p.m. at the Covington City Building. Join volunteers as they prepare for the 25th Gathering.

• LUNCHEON: The Tipp City Seniors will have a board of trustees meeting at 10 a.m. at the center. Members and guests will have a carry-in luncheon at noon at 320 S. First St., Tipp City. The entertainment will be “Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.”

• CROCHET CLASS: A beginners crochet class will be offered at 6:30 p.m. the JR Clarke Public Library, Covington. The classes are free.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Spirituality Group AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Tri city Group AA meeting will be at 8:30 p.m. at Troy Abundant Life Church, 661 County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

Civic agendas

• The Lostcreek Township Board of Trustees meet at 7 p.m. at Lostcreek Township Building, Casstown.

Friday

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment is necessary, and people will be seen on a first come, first served basis. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• FRIDAY DINNERS: The Covington VFW Post 4235, 73 N. High St., will offer dinners, including broasted chicken, New York strip steaks, fish and shrimp and a variety of sandwiches from 5-8 p.m.

• SALMON PATTIES: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a one salmon patty dinner with creamed peas for $7 from 6-7:30 p.m.

• WILD ART: Join Lisa Bauer of the Mayflower Arts Center and a BNC naturalist, who will help children to create a masterpiece inspired by wildlife ambassadors from 10 a.m. to noon. at Brukner Nature Center. The fee is $25 per child (K-eighth grade), and will include a visit from one of the wildlife ambassadors, all painting materials and refreshments. To pre-register, call (937) 698-6493. Remember to wear clothes suitable for painting. All proceeds benefit the Brukner Nature Center Wildlife Ambassador program.

• SHOWCASE CINEMA: Catch a movie on the big screen at the Milton-Union Public Library at 3 p.m. Movies will be G or PG rated and appropriate for the whole family. Light refreshments will also be provided.

• EGG HUNT: Join staff for an Easter egg hunt at 2 p.m. at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill. Storytime, the hunt, and a craft are included in this fun family event. Furry Friends will be bringing in pet rabbits to give participants a “hands on” experience. Remember to bring your own basket. For more information, call (937) 676-2731.

• PORK CHOP: A smoked pork chop dinner will be offered at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

• SERVICES: The Piqua Community Good Friday Service, sponsored by the Piqua Association of Churches, will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Greene Street United Methodist Church, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The New Wise Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at the Bethany Center, corner of South and Roosevelt streets, Piqua (enter in the back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

April 15

• PORK CHOP: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a marinated pork chop dinner (non-marinated pork chops available upon request) with baked potato and corn for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

• HIKER BADGE: The Miami County Park District will offer a “Brownie-Hiker Badge” program at noon at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, north of Covington. Work towards earning your merit badges. Class fee $3 per scout. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing [email protected] or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BROWNIE BADGE: The Miami County Park District will offer a “Brownie-First Aid Badge” program at 2 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, north of Covington. Work towards earning your merit badge. Class fee $3 per scout. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing [email protected] or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• CHICKEN DINNER: Grace Family Worship Center will offer its second annual chicken dinner fund raiser from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 725 Lincoln St., Troy. Meals are $8.

• EASTER BUNNY: The Easter Bunny will visit the Milton-Union Public Library from 2-4 p.m.. This will be the first time the Easter Bunny has ever visited the library. This community event will include a craft in the children’s room, light refreshments, pictures with the Easter bunny and an egg hunt for kids.

• RESERVATIONS DUE: Reservations are due for the meeting of the Troy-Tipp Women’s Connection scheduled for April 19 at the Troy Country Club. The theme for the luncheon is “Once Upon A Child.” The feature is a fashion show presented by Angela White of Huber Heights. Music will be presented by Della Perkins of Greenville and the speaker will be Weslie Hintz of Perrysburg on “Riding The Roller Coaster of Life.” Lunch is $17 inclusive and reservations can be made by calling Nancy at 339-7859 or Joan at 335-3001. A complimentary nursery is provided by calling Diana Hutsell at 667-2376 and is located at the Nazarene Church located on State Route 55.

• FISH FRY: A fish fry will be offered at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game. Trivia will follow.

• EGG HUNT: The Miami County Recovery Council’s Women Alumni Group will host a free Easter egg hunt at 12:30 p.m. at the Drug Court Building, 1512 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. Lunch will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for $5. Prizes awarded.

