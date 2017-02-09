Community Calendar

Today

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Join staff from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday mornings for Mornings in Motion. Meet at the library for this interactive weekly session that includes active games to play together, early literacy skills, and fun. Additional Mornings in Motions sessions are scheduled on Feb. 16 and 23, and March 2. No registration is necessary. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit website at www.tmcpl.org.

• LUNCH AND LEARN: Learn to protect yourself from identity theft during a Lunch and Learn program from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tipp City Church of the Nazarene, 1221 W. Main St., Tipp City, sponsored by StoryPoint of Troy. The guest presenter will be Azure’D Metoyer from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. Make a reservation to Kristy Osting at (937) 541-5182.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the West Milton Public Library. No appointment is necessary, and people will be seen on a first come, first served basis. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• HOT DOGS: Hot dogs and toppings, with chips or french fries for $5 will be offered by the American Legion Post 586 Auxiliary unit. Serving begins at 6 p.m. Try your luck at Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Bradford High School community is helping boost the blood supply during the heart of winter with a blood drive from 3-6:30 p.m. in the school auditorium, 750 Railroad Ave. Community Blood Center is offering the “Rise, Shine & Give” ceramic coffee tumbler to everyone who registers to donate. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• LUNCHEON: The Tipp City Seniors Board will have a trustees meeting at 10 a.m. Members and guests will have a carry-in luncheon at noon at 320 S. First St., Tipp City. Robert Lloyd will provide information on veterans benefits.

• BOARD MEETING: The Miami County Chldren’s Services Board will meet at 9 a.m. at the offices, 510 W. Water St., Suite 210, Troy.

Friday

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment is necessary, and people will be seen on a first come, first served basis. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• FRIDAY DINNERS: The Covington VFW Post 4235, 73 N. High St., will offer dinners, including broasted chicken, New York strip steaks, fish and shrimp and a variety of sandwiches from 5-8 p.m.

• SOUPER-WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold its Souper-Walk program at 7 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185 in Covington. Enjoy a guided, nighttime hike through the woods followed by a warm crackling fire and hot cup of homemade soup. Hikers are encouraged to bring a can of soup for donation to a local food pantry. Stay warm — remember to layer up before you head out. Pre-registration requested. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• PORK CHOPS: The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 586 Tipp City, will be serving grilled pork chops, baked potato, salad and dessert for $8 starting at 6 p.m.

• PORK CHOP: A smoked pork chop dinner will be offered beginning at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

• COLLECTIBLES SHOW: A Sports Card and Collectibles Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Miami Valley Centre Mall, Piqua.

Saturday

• SIGN UPS: Troy Junior Baseball sign ups will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at ITW/Hobart Corporation, 701 Ridge Ave., Troy. Children ages 5-15 as of May 1, 2017, are eligible to participate. Further more information, visit www.troyjuniorbaseball.com.

• FISH FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer an all-you-can-eat fish fry and smelt dinner with french fries, baked beans and applesauce for $9 beginning at 5 p.m.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. Both appointments and a limited number of walk-ins will be accepted. Call (937) 778-0339 for an appointment. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• PORK CHOPS: The Covington VFW will offer a broasted pork chop dinner from 5-8 p.m. Meals with one 1-inch pork chop will be $10, two for $12. Pre-sale tickets are one sale. Trivia will follow.

• BIRD COUNT: Want to help with wildlife research by watching out the window? Come learn how from 2-3 p.m. at Brukner Nature Center. BNC staff will present how to participate in Great Backyard Bird Count and easily report data. Then, participants will head up to the vista for practice point counts and bird identification. The cost of this program is general admission for non-members, and free to BNC members.

• PANCAKES: A pancake breakfast will be offered at the Pleasant Hill United Church of Christ.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Ginghamsburg Church in Tipp City is helping boost the blood supply during the heart of winter with a community blood drive from 8 a.m. to noon. Due to a scheduling conflict the Feb. 11 blood drive will move from the South Campus Chapel to The Avenue classroom on the main campus, 6759 S. County Road 25-A. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• DINING OUT: The Tipp City Seniors will eat out at Hickory River at 4:30 p.m. A Euchre party will follow at 6:30 p.m. at the center.

• PANCAKE BREAKFAST: The Pleasant Hill United Church of Christ will hold a Valentine’s Day pancake and sausage breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Donations will be accepted for the benefit of the Organ Repair Fund. The menu will includes pancakes — all you can eat, sausage, scrambled eggs, toast, juice, and coffee, tea or milk. Contact the church office at (937) 676-3193 for more information.

• AWARDS TEA: The Piqua-Lewis Boyer chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet for its annual Youth Awards Tea for history essay winners, Good Citizens and scholarship recipient for the Dorothy Walker Beach Scholarship. The program will be held at the Westminster Presbyterian Church, 325 W. Ash St., Piqua, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Guests are welcome as well as family members and teachers of the award winners and participants.

• COLLECTIBLES SHOW: A Sports Card and Collectibles Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Miami Valley Centre Mall, Piqua. Ohio State football players Dontre Wilson, Joe Burger and Craig Fada will sign autogaphs from 2-4 p.m.

Sunday

• BREAKFAST: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer made-to-order breakfast from 8-10 a.m.

• EUCHRE: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will have a Euchre tournament beginning at 1 p.m. for $3. Sign up at noon.

• PIANO FORUM: Area piano teachers are invited to learn about educational and performance opportunities for themselves and their students at 2:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. Speakers from Ohio Music Teachers Association, Ohio Music Educators Association, Junior and Senior divisions of the Ohio Federation of Music Clubs, National Guild of Piano Teachers, Dayton Music Club, Troy Music Club and Musicians Club of Troy will highlight benefits of their organization. Contact coordinator Phyllis Warner at 667-1249 or warnerp@cds.com so enough packets can be prepared for the event.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast will be offered beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

• COLLECTIBLES SHOW: A Sports Card and Collectibles Show will be held from noon to 6 p.m. at the Miami Valley Centre Mall, Piqua. Ohio State football players Joe Burger and Craig Fada will sign autogaphs from 2-4 p.m.

Monday

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. No appointment is necessary, and people will be seen on a first come, first served basis. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Piqua YMCA. No appointment is necessary, and people will be seen on a first come, first served basis. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the St. Paris Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 663-4349. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• FAMILY FUN: Join staff at 6:30 p.m. for Family Fun Night, “Have a Heart!” This valentine inspired program will feature games, refreshments and the opportunity to make a heart-shaped pillow to take home. For reservations, call 339-0502, Ext. 133, to register for this fun event for the whole family.

• DEMOCRATS TO MEET: The Miami County Democratic Women will meet at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. The theme for the evening’s meeting is “A Conversation with Blue Hearts.” A round table discussion, centered on current events, will be lead by Pru Schaefer. Guests are welcome.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Covington Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3998 will help boost the winter blood supply with a community blood drive from 3-7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room, 715 E. Broadway Ave. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the Community Blood Center “Rise, Shine & Give” ceramic coffee tumbler. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

Tuesday

• ADVISORY BOARD: Teens looking for a volunteer opportunity can join others the Troy-Miami County Library’s Teen Advisory Board. The board meets once a month at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy library; TAB members assist with library projects, children’s programs, and can earn community service hours for attending meetings and assisting with library events. For more information, call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 121.

• DINNER: The Sons of the American Legion Post 43 will be serving pizzas, calzones and wings every Tuesday from 5:30-8 p.m.

• EXHIBIT OPENS: The “Young Masters” exhibit, which showcases nearly 300 selected works completed by Troy students from kindergarten through 12th grade, will open at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy. All artwork being displayed was completed during this school year and includes drawing, painting, printmaking, collage, sculpture, ceramics and mixed media. Participating schools are Troy City Schools, Troy Christian Schools, and St. Patrick Elementary School. The exhibit will continue through April 2.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tipp City Public Library. No appointment is necessary, it is on a first-come, first-served basis. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• VALENTINE’S CRAFT: Make a craft this Valentine’s Day, at 6 p.m. at Milton-Union Public Library. The craft will be the Ohio HOME sign. If you love your state, show that love to those who enter your home. We’ll stain or paint a wooden board and attach the letters H, M, and E with the shape of our state as the O. Sign up at (937) 698-5515 or www.mupubliclibrary.org.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will be offered crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

Feb. 15

• STORY TIME: You and your child are invited to join us for story time at 1 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill. Your child will enjoy a variety of stories, rhymes, music, movement and more as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. For children ages birth to 5 years old. Registration is requested. Call (937) 676-2731 for more information or to register your child. The library is located at 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill.

• WINE AND PAINT: A Purrs & Palettes wine and paint event will be offered from 6:30-10 p.m. at the American Legion, 301 W. Water St., Piqua. Participants will create their own cat painting under the guidance of Ostrich and Frog of Covington and the fee is $40. Advanced tickets can be purchased at purrsinpiqua.com, by email at purrsinpiqua@yahoo.com or by mailing payment to Purrs in Piqua, P.O. Box 221 Piqua, OH 45356. There will be a raffle basket and wine available for an additional donation.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. No appointment is necessary, and people will be seen on a first come, first served basis. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 4-8 p.m. at the Tipp City Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 667-3826. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Piqua YMCA. No appointment is necessary, and people will be seen on a first come, first served basis. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 339-4214. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• NATURE CLUB: Sign-up your home schooled student afternoon of discovery from 2-4 p.m. at Brukner Nature Center. Staff naturalists have developed hands-on educational and lesson plans, using live wildlife and outdoor exploration. The fee for these innovative programs is $2.50 for BNC members and $5 for non-members. Payment is due at time of registration (cash or check). Deadline for registration is the Monday prior to each program. Topic for February is “Chips, Growls, Quacks, and Howls!”

• KIWANIS CLUB: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will host Tom Nichols, director of Media Relations and Broadcasting for the Dayton Dragons, professional baseball team for an update on the upcoming season. The meeting will be held at noon at the Troy Country Club.

• COLORING FOR ADULTS: Adults (ages 16 and up) can meet to color at the Milton-Union Public Library. Enjoy a cup of coffee, cocoa, or tea while coloring your cares away. All drinks will need to be in a carrier with a lid. Beverages, coloring pages, markers, and pens will be provided.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The West Milton Lions Club will help boost the winter blood supply by sponsoring a community blood drive from 3-7 p.m. in the West Milton United Church of Christ social hall, 108 S. Main St. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the Community Blood Center “Rise, Shine & Give” ceramic coffee tumbler. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• WOMEN’S CONNECTION: The meeting of the Troy-Tipp Women’s Connection will be held at the Troy Country Club. The theme for the luncheon is “Ladder To Success” and the feature will be a mini concert by Windy Garber of Troy. Doug Dixon of Powell will speak on “Searching for Significance.” Lunch is $17 inclusive and reservations can be made by calling Nancy at 339-7859 or Joan at 335-3001. A complimentary nursery is provided by calling Diana Hutsell at 667-2376 and is located at the Nazarene Church located on State Route 55.

Feb. 16

• COVER TO COVER: Join staff for Cover to Cover at the Troy-Miami County Public Library beginning at 4 p.m.. Children in grades 1-3 will explore various authors and illustrators through books, activities, and crafts. An after school snack will be provided at each meeting. An additional session is scheduled for March 2. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit our website at www.tmcpl.org.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Join staff from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday mornings for Mornings in Motion. Meet at the library for this interactive weekly session that includes active games to play together, early literacy skills, and fun. Additional Mornings in Motions sessions are scheduled on Feb. 23 and March 2. No registration is necessary. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit website at www.tmcpl.org.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the West Milton Public Library. No appointment is necessary, and people will be seen on a first come, first served basis. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• COLOR ME CRAZY: Kids grades K-6 are invited to show off their art skills at 6:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Art supplies will be provided for this event. Hot chocolate will also be served.

• LUNCHEON: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will have a carry-in luncheon at noon at 320 S. First St., Tipp City. Blood pressure checks will be offered prior at 11 a.m.

• ART WORKSHOP: Join staff as they explore messy art with music at 6:30 p.m. at the Oakes-Beitman Public Library, 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill. Motivate your child’s imagination and self-expression with this fun workshop. This program is for ages 3 to school age and will be limited to 15 children, registration is required at 676-2731.

• LECTURE SERIES: Richard Borgerding will give a lecture titled “Deployments to Antarctica,” at 7 p.m. at the WACO Air Museum, 1865 S County Road 25-A, Troy. Borgerding served in Antarctica from 1990-1994 where he completed three summer deployments and three winter flyins. In this presentation, he will talk about his time on the ice. You will see the clothes he wore and the pictures he took. Parking and admission are free and open to the public. The lecture is scheduled to last one hour with a time for questions to follow. For questions, call 335-9226 or visit www.wacoairmuseum.org.

• BOARD MEETING: The Miami Metropolitan Housing Authority Board meeting will be at 8 a.m. at 1695 Troy-Sidney Road, Troy.