Community Calendar

Today

• COFFEE AND DOUGHNUTS: Air Force MSgt. Cost Amy Cost will speak on the opiate and heroin issues in Miami County during the Miami Valley Veterans Museum’s coffee and doughnuts event at 9 a.m. at the museum, 107 W. Main St., Troy.

• STORY TIME: You and your child are invited to join us for story time at 1 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill. Your child will enjoy a variety of stories, rhymes, music, movement and more as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. For children ages birth to 5 years old. Registration is requested. Call (937) 676-2731 for more information or to register your child. The library is located at 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. No appointment is necessary, and people will be seen on a first come, first served basis. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 4-8 p.m. at the Tipp City Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 667-3826. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• SUPPORT GROUP: The Miami-Shelby Ostomy Support Group will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy. The Ostomy Support Group’s meetings are held the first Wednesday of each month except January and July. The meeting will be held in the hospital lower level Conference Room A. Programs provide information and support to ostomates and their families, and are beneficial to health care professionals as well. For more information, contact Robin Medrano at 440-4706.

• SLIDERS: The American Legion Post 586 Tipp City will be offering John’s sliders with toppings and chips, two for $2, beginning at 6 p.m.

• KIWANIS CLUB: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will welcome Faye McNerney from Miamibucs to present Amtryke bicycles donated by Kiwanis to youth with special needs. The meeting will be held at noon at the Troy Country Club.

• COMMUNITY DINNER: A community dinner will be offered from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Tipp City Methodist Church, served by the Tipp City Seniors. The menu will include chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans and dessert. The cost is $5 or $15 for a family of three or more. Proceeds will go to the building fund.

• COLORING FOR ADULTS: Adults (ages 16 and up) can meet to color at the Milton-Union Public Library. Enjoy a cup of coffee, cocoa, or tea while coloring your cares away. All drinks will need to be in a carrier with a lid. Beverages, coloring pages, markers, and pens will be provided.

Thursday

• COVER TO COVER: Join staff for Cover to Cover at the Troy-Miami County Public Library beginning at 4 p.m.. Children in grades 1-3 will explore various authors and illustrators through books, activities, and crafts. An after school snack will be provided at each meeting. Additional sessions are scheduled on Feb. 16 and March 2. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit our website at www.tmcpl.org.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Join staff from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday mornings for Mornings in Motion. Meet at the library for this interactive weekly session that includes active games to play together, early literacy skills, and fun. Additional Mornings in Motions sessions are scheduled on Feb. 9, 16 and 23, and March 2. No registration is necessary. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit website at www.tmcpl.org.

• PIZZA BURGER: Come and enjoy a pizza burger with chips for $5 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. Stay for Euchre starting at 7 p.m. $5.

• LUNCHEON: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will have a carry-in luncheon at noon at 320 S. First St., Tipp City. Entertainment will be provided by Bob Ford.

• CHICKEN AND NOODLES: The American Legion Post 43 will be serving chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, dessert and rolls for $9 from 5-7:30 p.m.

Friday

• CHICKEN FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three piece chicken dinner with french fries and macaroni salad for $7 from 6-7:30 p.m. Chicken livers are also available.

• FILM: The Film Series at Hayner will continue at 7:30 p.m. with “On a Clear Day You Can See Forever,” starring Barbra Streisand. In this comedy/drama, Daisy and her boyfriend work on their relationship.

• FRIDAY DINNERS: The Covington VFW Post 4235, 73 N. High St., will offer dinners, including broasted chicken, New York strip steaks, fish and shrimp and a variety of sandwiches from 5-8 p.m. • FISH FRY: Come to the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for a frish fry beginning at 6 p.m. and includes Alaska pollack and chicken tenders along with french fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and dessert for $8. • MOVIE NIGHT: On Friday, February 3rd at 7:30 p.m., the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy, will present the 1970 musical romantic comedy, “On a Clear Day You Can See Forever,” at 7:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public and the showing includes an introduction to the film, café style seating, popcorn, and soft drinks. This film is intended for mature viewers and may not be appropriate for children under 13. For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org or call (937) 339-0457. • OPEN KITCHEN: The Troy Fish & Game kitchen will open at 6 p.m.

Saturday

• SPAGHETTI DINNER: An all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner will be offered from 3-7 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, 622 S. Market St., Troy, to benefit Troy Post 43 baseball. Meals will include spaghetti, salad bar, bread, dessert and drinks for $7.75 for adults and $4.50 for children 13 and younger.

• PRIME RIB: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will have prime rib with Caesar salad and steak fries for $13 from 5-8 p.m.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. Both appointments and a limited number of walk-ins will be accepted. Call (937) 778-0339 for an appointment. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke at the American Legion Post 586 in Tipp City will begin at 7 p.m.

• POT PIE: The Troy View Church of God, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, will offer a chicken pot pie and dumplings dinner from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The menu will also include mashed potatoes, green beans and strawberry shortcake. The cost will be $8.

• SHARE-A-MEAL: First United Church of Christ’s Share-A-Meal will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This program provides warm nourishing meals to anyone wishing to participate, while giving an opportunity to socialize with others. The menu will include meatloaf, potatoes, carrots, pie and a beverage. Share-A-Meal Program is on the first Saturday of every month and is located at 120 S. Market St. Use the Canal Street entrance where the church is handicapped accessible.

• MINECRAFT: Build your own virtual world at the Milton-Union Public Library from 1-3 p.m. Minecraft is a game where you can create new worlds and explore these creations with your friends. Teens 18 and under are invited to join a community game. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own laptops and use their own Minecraft accounts but the library has a limited number of laptops to share. For those who are new to the game there will be instructions on the big screen.

Sunday

• BREAKFAST: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer made-to-order breakfast from 8-10 a.m.

• BREAKFAST: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 Riders, will be serving an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Breakfast is made to order for just$7. Children under 10 eat for $3.

• STEAK FRY: The Troy Fish & Game will have a steak and chicken fry beginning at 6 p.m. Desert Start will perform at 7:30 p.m.

• BLUEGRASS: An open-stage bluegrass jam at the American Legion Post 586, with Pinnacle Ridge, will be offered beginning at 2 p.m. at 377 N. 3rd St., Tipp City. Free admission and food will be available.

• QUARTER AUCTION: The Miami East Junior Class After Prom quarter auction will be at 2 p.m. in the Miami East High School cafeteria. Doors will open at 1 p.m. A 50/50 drawing, bake sale and concessions also will be part of the event.

• OPEN HOUSE: First Kids Christian Preschool will have an open house and registration event from noon to 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 110 W. Franklin St., Troy. More information is available at www.firstkidspreschool.org.

Monday

• MOVE & GROOVE: Join staff at 6:30 p.m. to “Move and Groove” at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Children and caregivers will enjoy 30 minutes of various activities which include music and movement; this program is for children ages 2-6. An additional “Move and Groove” session is scheduled for Feb. 20.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. No appointment is necessary, and people will be seen on a first come, first served basis. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Piqua YMCA. No appointment is necessary, and people will be seen on a first come, first served basis. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the St. Paris Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 663-4349. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• MOMS & TOTS: The Miami County Park District will hold its “Trailing Moms & Tots” program from 10 a.m. to noon at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. This program is for expectant mothers, mothers and tots 0 to five years of age. Participants can socialize, play and exercise during this walk. There may even be craft time. Be sure to dress for the weather. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BOLOGNA: Enjoy a fried bologna sandwich with fries or chips for $5 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

• CLASS LUNCH: The Piqua Catholic class of 1953 members will meet at noon at the Covington Eagles.

Tuesday

• DINNER: The Sons of the American Legion Post 43 will be serving pizzas, calzones and wings every Tuesday from 5:30-8 p.m.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 1-6 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 448-2612. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tipp City Public Library. No appointment is necessary, it is on a first-come, first-served basis. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• HIKE: The Miami County Park District will hold an adult exploration hike from 9-11 a.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Join park district naturalist Sassafras Susan to discover the birds, plants and trees across the county, one park at a time. These hikes are a great opportunity to get out in nature and learn together. Walks last about two hours and are not strenuous or fast-paced. Due to weather, trails may be wet. Wear appropriate shoes. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will be offered crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• COFFEE AND COLOR: Join staff at the Troy-Miami County Library for coffee and coloring. Take a stress break and enjoy a cup of coffee while coloring away the day’s anxiety at 1 p.m. The coloring pages, colored pencils and coffee will be provided.

Feb. 8

• STORY TIME: You and your child are invited to join us for story time at 1 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill. Your child will enjoy a variety of stories, rhymes, music, movement and more as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. For children ages birth to 5 years old. Registration is requested. Call (937) 676-2731 for more information or to register your child. The library is located at 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill.

• MEETING: The Concord Township Trustees will meet at 10 a.m. in the Concord Township Building.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. No appointment is necessary, and people will be seen on a first come, first served basis. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 4-8 p.m. at the Tipp City Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 667-3826. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Piqua YMCA. No appointment is necessary, and people will be seen on a first come, first served basis. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• TREE BOARD: The Tipp City Tree Advisory Board will meet at 5:15 p.m. in the Tipp City Government Center, 260 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City. Applications for curb lawn tree removals and plantings will be considered during this meeting. Applications may be obtained at the Service/Planning window in the Government Center and must be returned by noon Feb. 1.

• SLIDERS: Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will have happy hour from 4-7 p.m. and sliders will be offered at 6 p.m. for two for $2, served with chips.

• KIWANIS CLUB: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will host their committee meetings and board meeting. Anyone with an interest in joining Kiwanis is welcome. The meeting will be held at noon at the Troy Country Club.

• COLORING FOR ADULTS: Adults (ages 16 and up) can meet to color at the Milton-Union Public Library. Enjoy a cup of coffee, cocoa, or tea while coloring your cares away. All drinks will need to be in a carrier with a lid. Beverages, coloring pages, markers, and pens will be provided.

• PORK LOIN: The Tipp City Senior Citizens will have a pork loin dinner at 5 p.m. at the Tipp City United Methodist Church, 8 W. Main St., Tipp City.

• CANCER COMPANIONS: Knitting for Cancer Companion will meet from 2-4 p.m. at the Lion & Lamb Knit Shop, 6 E. Main St., Troy. Participants will be knitting hats or lap covers. Bring your yarn, needles and patterns. Some patterns are available. For more information, call 339-3133.

Feb. 9

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Join staff from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday mornings for Mornings in Motion. Meet at the library for this interactive weekly session that includes active games to play together, early literacy skills, and fun. Additional Mornings in Motions sessions are scheduled on Feb. 16 and 23, and March 2. No registration is necessary. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit website at www.tmcpl.org.

• LUNCH AND LEARN: Learn to protect yourself from identity theft during a Lunch and Learn program from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tipp City Church of the Nazarene, 1221 W. Main St., Tipp City, sponsored by StoryPoint of Troy. The guest presenter will be Azure’D Metoyer from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. Make a reservation to Kristy Osting at (937) 541-5182.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the West Milton Public Library. No appointment is necessary, and people will be seen on a first come, first served basis. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• HOT DOGS: Hot dogs and toppings, with chips or french fries for $5 will be offered by the American Legion Post 586 Auxiliary unit. Serving begins at 6 p.m. Try your luck at Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Bradford High School community is helping boost the blood supply during the heart of winter with a blood drive from 3-6:30 p.m. in the school auditorium, 750 Railroad Ave. Community Blood Center is offering the “Rise, Shine & Give” ceramic coffee tumbler to everyone who registers to donate. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• LUNCHEON: The Tipp City Seniors Board will have a trustees meeting at 10 a.m. Members and guests will have a carry-in luncheon at noon at 320 S. First St., Tipp City. Robert Lloyd will provide information on veterans benefits.

Feb. 10

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment is necessary, and people will be seen on a first come, first served basis. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• FRIDAY DINNERS: The Covington VFW Post 4235, 73 N. High St., will offer dinners, including broasted chicken, New York strip steaks, fish and shrimp and a variety of sandwiches from 5-8 p.m.

• SOUPER-WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold its Souper-Walk program at 7 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185 in Covington. Enjoy a guided, nighttime hike through the woods followed by a warm crackling fire and hot cup of homemade soup. Hikers are encouraged to bring a can of soup for donation to a local food pantry. Stay warm — remember to layer up before you head out. Pre-registration requested. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• PORK CHOPS: The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 586 Tipp City, will be serving grilled pork chops, baked potato, salad and dessert for $8 starting at 6 p.m.

• PORK CHOP: A smoked pork chop dinner will be offered beginning at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

Feb. 11

• SIGN UPS: Troy Junior Baseball sign ups will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at ITW/Hobart Corporation, 701 Ridge Ave., Troy. Children ages 5-15 as of May 1, 2017, are eligible to participate. Further more information, visit www.troyjuniorbaseball.com.

• FISH FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer an all-you-can-eat fish fry and smelt dinner with french fries, baked beans and applesauce for $9 beginning at 5 p.m.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. Both appointments and a limited number of walk-ins will be accepted. Call (937) 778-0339 for an appointment. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• PORK CHOPS: The Covington VFW will offer a broasted pork chop dinner from 5-8 p.m. Meals with one 1-inch pork chop will be $10, two for $12. Pre-sale tickets are one sale. Trivia will follow.

• BIRD COUNT: Want to help with wildlife research by watching out the window? Come learn how from 2-3 p.m. at Brukner Nature Center. BNC staff will present how to participate in Great Backyard Bird Count and easily report data. Then, participants will head up to the vista for practice point counts and bird identification. The cost of this program is general admission for non-members, and free to BNC members.

• PANCAKES: A pancake breakfast will be offered at the Pleasant Hill United Church of Christ.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Ginghamsburg Church in Tipp City is helping boost the blood supply during the heart of winter with a community blood drive from 8 a.m. to noon. Due to a scheduling conflict the Feb. 11 blood drive will move from the South Campus Chapel to The Avenue classroom on the main campus, 6759 S. County Road 25-A. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• DINING OUT: The Tipp City Seniors will eat out at Hickory River at 4:30 p.m. A Euchre party will follow at 6:30 p.m. at the center.