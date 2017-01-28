Community Calendar

Today

• PLAY DATE: The Miami County Park District will hold its a Nature Play Date program at 2 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Bring your elementary school age child to the natural play area for fun and games with park district naturalist Accipiter Amalee. Register for the program by sending an email to [email protected] , going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• STEAK FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a T-bone steak dinner with salad, baked potato and a roll for $15 from 5 -8 p.m.

• PORK CHOP: The Troy Fish & Game will serve a stuffed pork chop dinner beginning at 6 p.m.

• CHILI COOK-OFF: The A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. State Route 36, Conover, will offer a chili cook-off and bingo. Dinner, for $6, will include soup, sandwich, dessert and drink. Potato soup also will be available. Participants will vote on the best chili and a prize will be awarded. Bingo will be 20 games. For more information, call (937) 368-3700.

• BREAKFAST: The Dick Sword Memorial Pancake & Sausage Breakfast, sponsored by the Greene Street United Methodist Men, will be offered from 7-11:30 a.m. at Greene Street United Methodist Church, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. The cost is adults $6.50, children (ages 5-10) $2.50 children under 5 eat free. For more information, call 773-5313.

• SIGN UPS: Troy Junior Baseball sign ups will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at ITW/Hobart Corporation, 701 Ridge Ave., Troy. Children ages 5-15 as of May 1, 2017, are eligible to participate. Sign ups will be held again Feb. 11 at the same times and place. Further more information, visit www.troyjuniorbaseball.com.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 from 7 p.m. to closing.

• TENDERLOINS: The Lockington Volunteer Fire Department will be offering their first tenderloin dinner of the year at the firehouse, 10363 Museum Trail, from 5 p.m. until they are sold out. Future tenderloin dinners will be Feb. 25 and March 25. Dinners will include a Texas tenderloin, French fries and applesauce. Guests may dine-in or carry-out their meals. Proceeds will be used to pay for training and equipment. For questions or to order ahead, call Chief Jon Adams at (937) 606-0919 (prior to the event), the firehouse at (937) 773-5341 (day of the event only) or follow us on Facebook.

Sunday

• BASKET BINGO: The Miami East FFA Alumni Chapter will sponsor Basket Bingo at 2 p.m. in the Miami East High School cafeteria. Enter through the east door of the high school (door No. 14). Doors will open at 1 p.m. Longaberger baskets will be the prize for the 20 games, with the grand prize being a special basket feature. Tickets are $20 for the 20 games and a raffle entry. There will also be raffles, extra games, and concessions sales offered. All winning tie-breaking cards win a consolation prize of a Longaberger product. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Miami East FFA Alumni Chapter at (937) 335-7070 ext. 3212 or by purchasing them at the door. All funds raised will be donated to the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter.

• BREAKFAST: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer made-to-order breakfast from 8-10 a.m.

• BREAKFAST: The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 586 will serve breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Choose from eggs your way, bacon, sausage, toast, biscuits, sausage gravy, pancakes, waffles, french toast, home fries cinnamon rolls, fruit and juices for $7. Coffee is also available.

• ITALIAN DINNER: St. Teresa church in Covington is sponsoring an authentic Italian Dinner on Sunday, Jan. 29 from 4-6 p.m. The menu includes meatballs and spaghetti, stuffed shells, salad with Italian dressing, bread and dessert. The cost is $6.00 and coffee will be provided. Drinks are extra. This delicious cuisine is being prepared by Carolyn Magoteaux, a renowned Italian cook. The dinner will be held at the church, 6925 W. U.S. Rt. 36, Covington.

• LUNCH WITH GOD: St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua, will be serving Lunch with God from 12:30-2 p.m. Lunch is free and open to everyone.

• PYBSA SIGN UPS: Piqua Youth Baseball and Softball Association sign ups will be from 1-4:30 p.m. at the Miami Valley Centre Mall near JCPenney. Sign ups are for children in T-Ball to Majors (CCC). Fees range from $45-75. Other sign up dates will be 1-4:30 p.m. Feb. 19, noon to 4 p.m. March 4 and 1-4 p.m. March 5.

Monday

• MOVIE NIGHT: Join staff at the Troy-Miami County Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy, at 6 p.m. for Family Movie Night, showing “The Secret Life of Pets.” The movie is rated PG and runs for 90 minutes. Popcorn will be provided. Call 339-0502, Ext. 121, to register. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 121, or visit our website at www.tmcpl.org.

• PIZZA LOIN: The American Legion Post 586, 377 N. Third St., Tipp City, will offer pizza loin (tenderloin with pizza sauce and cheese) sandwiches for $5 beginning at 6 p.m.

• FAMILY NIGHT: Join staff at 6:30 p.m. for Family Fun Night, “Have a Heart!” This valentine inspired program will feature games, refreshments and the opportunity to make a heart-shaped pillow to take home. Call 339-0502, Ext. 133, to register.

• OPTIMISTS MEET: The Troy Noon Optimist Club will meet at noon at LaPiazza.

• TOASTMASTERS: The Miami County Toastmasters will meet from 7-8 p.m. the 2nd and 4th Mondays at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. Those interested in improving communication and leadership skills are welcome to attend.

• TOPS: The T.O.P.S. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Club meets at 5:45 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, Main and 3rd streets, Tipp City. For more information, call (937) 332-9251.

Civic agendas

• Tipp City Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the board office, 90 S. Tippecanoe Drive. Call 667-8444 for more information.

• The Covington Street Committee will meet immediately following the regular council meeting.

• Brown Township Board of Trustees will meet at 8 p.m. in the Township Building in Conover.

• The Union Township Trustees will meet at 1:30 p.m. in the Township Building, 9497 Markley Road, P.O. Box E, Laura. Call 698-4480 for more information.

Tuesday

• HARPSICHORD CONCERT: David Crean will perform a free harpsichord concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy. Crean is the adjunct instructor of Music Appreciation, the University Organist and director of Chapel Choir at Wittenberg. The harpsichord he will be playing was built by Troy High School music students in 1968 from a kit.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will be offered crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• BARBERSHOP MEETING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing are welcome and visitors are always welcome. For more information, call (937) 778 1586 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org.

Civic agendas

• The village of West Milton Council will have its workshop meeting at 7 p.m. in the council chambers.

Wednesday

• COFFEE AND DOUGHNUTS: Air Force MSgt. Cost Amy Cost will speak on the opiate and heroin issues in Miami County during the Miami Valley Veterans Museum’s coffee and doughnuts event at 9 a.m. at the museum, 107 W. Main St., Troy.

• STORY TIME: You and your child are invited to join us for story time at 1 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill. Your child will enjoy a variety of stories, rhymes, music, movement and more as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. For children ages birth to 5 years old. Registration is requested. Call (937) 676-2731 for more information or to register your child. The library is located at 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. No appointment is necessary, and people will be seen on a first come, first served basis. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 4-8 p.m. at the Tipp City Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 667-3826. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• SUPPORT GROUP: The Miami-Shelby Ostomy Support Group will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy. The Ostomy Support Group’s meetings are held the first Wednesday of each month except January and July. The meeting will be held in the hospital lower level Conference Room A. Programs provide information and support to ostomates and their families, and are beneficial to health care professionals as well. For more information, contact Robin Medrano at 440-4706.

• SLIDERS: The American Legion Post 586 Tipp City will be offering John’s sliders with toppings and chips, two for $2, beginning at 6 p.m.

• KIWANIS CLUB: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will welcome Faye McNerney from Miamibucs to present Amtryke bicycles donated by Kiwanis to youth with special needs. The meeting will be held at noon at the Troy Country Club.

• COMMUNITY DINNER: A community dinner will be offered from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Tipp City Methodist Church, served by the Tipp City Seniors. The menu will include chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans and dessert. The cost is $5 or $15 for a family of three or more. Proceeds will go to the building fund.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week from 6-7 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Come, bring a friend, bring your coupons to work on, to share and trade, or just bring yourself if you are just getting started. For questions, call 773-1241.

• STAUNTON ALUMNI: The Staunton School alumni will meet at 11:30 a.m. on the second Wednesday at Frisch’s restaurant in Troy.

Thursday

• COVER TO COVER: Join staff for Cover to Cover at the Troy-Miami County Public Library beginning at 4 p.m.. Children in grades 1-3 will explore various authors and illustrators through books, activities, and crafts. An after school snack will be provided at each meeting. Additional sessions are scheduled on Feb. 16 and March 2. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit our website at www.tmcpl.org.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Join staff from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday mornings for Mornings in Motion. Meet at the library for this interactive weekly session that includes active games to play together, early literacy skills, and fun. Additional Mornings in Motions sessions are scheduled on Feb. 9, 16 and 23, and March 2. No registration is necessary. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit website at www.tmcpl.org.

• PIZZA BURGER: Come and enjoy a pizza burger with chips for $5 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. Stay for Euchre starting at 7 p.m. $5.

Friday

• CHICKEN FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three piece chicken dinner with french fries and macaroni salad for $7 from 6-7:30 p.m. Chicken livers are also available.

• FILM: The Film Series at Hayner will continue at 7:30 p.m. with “On a Clear Day You Can See Forever,” starring Barbra Streisand. In this comedy/drama, Daisy and her boyfriend work on their relationship.

• FRIDAY DINNERS: The Covington VFW Post 4235, 73 N. High St., will offer dinners, including broasted chicken, New York strip steaks, fish and shrimp and a variety of sandwiches from 5-8 p.m. • FISH FRY: Come to the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for a frish fry beginning at 6 p.m. and includes Alaska pollack and chicken tenders along with french fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and dessert for $8. • MOVIE NIGHT: On Friday, February 3rd at 7:30 p.m., the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy, will present the 1970 musical romantic comedy, “On a Clear Day You Can See Forever,” at 7:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public and the showing includes an introduction to the film, café style seating, popcorn, and soft drinks. This film is intended for mature viewers and may not be appropriate for children under 13. For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org or call (937) 339-0457. • OPEN KITCHEN: The Troy Fish & Game kitchen will open at 6 p.m.

Feb. 4

• SPAGHETTI DINNER: An all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner will be offered from 3-7 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, 622 S. Market St., Troy, to benefit Troy Post 43 baseball. Meals will include spaghetti, salad bar, bread, dessert and drinks for $7.75 for adults and $4.50 for children 13 and younger.

• PRIME RIB: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will have prime rib with Caesar salad and steak fries for $13 from 5-8 p.m.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. Both appointments and a limited number of walk-ins will be accepted. Call (937) 778-0339 for an appointment. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke at the American Legion Post 586 in Tipp City will begin at 7 p.m.

• POT PIE: The Troy View Church of God, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, will offer a chicken pot pie and dumplings dinner from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The menu will also include mashed potatoes, green beans and strawberry shortcake. The cost will be $8

Feb. 5

• BREAKFAST: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer made-to-order breakfast from 8-10 a.m.

• BREAKFAST: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 Riders, will be serving an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Breakfast is made to order for just$7. Children under 10 eat for $3.

• STEAK FRY: The Troy Fish & Game will have a steak and chicken fry beginning at 6 p.m. Desert Start will perform at 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 6

• MOVE & GROOVE: Join staff at 6:30 p.m. to “Move and Groove” at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Children and caregivers will enjoy 30 minutes of various activities which include music and movement; this program is for children ages 2-6. An additional “Move and Groove” session is scheduled for Feb. 20.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. No appointment is necessary, and people will be seen on a first come, first served basis. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Piqua YMCA. No appointment is necessary, and people will be seen on a first come, first served basis. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the St. Paris Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 663-4349. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• MOMS & TOTS: The Miami County Park District will hold its “Trailing Moms & Tots” program from 10 a.m. to noon at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. This program is for expectant mothers, mothers and tots 0 to five years of age. Participants can socialize, play and exercise during this walk. There may even be craft time. Be sure to dress for the weather. Register for the program by sending an email to [email protected] , going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BOLOGNA: Enjoy a fried bologna sandwich with fries or chips for $5 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

Feb. 7

• DINNER: The Sons of the American Legion Post 43 will be serving pizzas, calzones and wings every Tuesday from 5:30-8 p.m.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 1-6 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 448-2612. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tipp City Public Library. No appointment is necessary, it is on a first-come, first-served basis. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• HIKE: The Miami County Park District will hold an adult exploration hike from 9-11 a.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Join park district naturalist Sassafras Susan to discover the birds, plants and trees across the county, one park at a time. These hikes are a great opportunity to get out in nature and learn together. Walks last about two hours and are not strenuous or fast-paced. Due to weather, trails may be wet. Wear appropriate shoes. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing [email protected] or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

Feb. 8

• STORY TIME: You and your child are invited to join us for story time at 1 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill. Your child will enjoy a variety of stories, rhymes, music, movement and more as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. For children ages birth to 5 years old. Registration is requested. Call (937) 676-2731 for more information or to register your child. The library is located at 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill.

• MEETING: The Concord Township Trustees will meet at 10 a.m. in the Concord Township Building.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. No appointment is necessary, and people will be seen on a first come, first served basis. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 4-8 p.m. at the Tipp City Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 667-3826. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Piqua YMCA. No appointment is necessary, and people will be seen on a first come, first served basis. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• TREE BOARD: The Tipp City Tree Advisory Board will meet at 5:15 p.m. in the Tipp City Government Center, 260 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City. Applications for curb lawn tree removals and plantings will be considered during this meeting. Applications may be obtained at the Service/Planning window in the Government Center and must be returned by noon Feb. 1.

• Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will have happy hour from 4-7 p.m. and sliders will be offered at 6 p.m. for two for $2, served with chips.

• KIWANIS CLUB: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will host their committee meetings and board meeting. Anyone with an interest in joining Kiwanis is welcome. The meeting will be held at noon at the Troy Country Club.

Feb. 9

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Join staff from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday mornings for Mornings in Motion. Meet at the library for this interactive weekly session that includes active games to play together, early literacy skills, and fun. Additional Mornings in Motions sessions are scheduled on Feb. 16 and 23, and March 2. No registration is necessary. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit website at www.tmcpl.org.

• LUNCH AND LEARN: Learn to protect yourself from identity theft during a Lunch and Learn program from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tipp City Church of the Nazarene, 1221 W. Main St., Tipp City, sponsored by StoryPoint of Troy. The guest presenter will be Azure’D Metoyer from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. Make a reservation to Kristy Osting at (937) 541-5182.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the West Milton Public Library. No appointment is necessary, and people will be seen on a first come, first served basis. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• HOT DOGS: Hot dogs and toppings, with chips or french fries for $5 will be offered by the American Legion Post 586 Auxiliary unit. Serving begins at 6 p.m. Try your luck at Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Bradford High School community is helping boost the blood supply during the heart of winter with a blood drive from 3-6:30 p.m. in the school auditorium, 750 Railroad Ave. Community Blood Center is offering the “Rise, Shine & Give” ceramic coffee tumbler to everyone who registers to donate. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.