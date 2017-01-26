Community Calendar

Today

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Join staff from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday mornings for Mornings in Motion. Meet at the library for this interactive weekly session that includes active games to play together, early literacy skills, and fun. Additional Mornings in Motions sessions are scheduled on Feb. 2, 9, 16 and 23, and March 2. No registration is necessary. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit website at www.tmcpl.org.

• LECTURE SERIES: Dr. Robert Bateman, Lt. Col. Ret. USAF will give a lecture entitled “Survival from Ejections at 7 p.m. in the Willis Wing of the WACO Air Museum, 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy. The West Point graduate and former USAF pilot had to parachute from a disabled aircraft twice. Both ejections were over water and he will be discussing these experiences. Parking and admission are free and open to the public. The lecture is scheduled to last one hour with a time for questions to follow. For more information, call 335-9226 or visit www.wacoairmuseum.org.

• TACO SALAD: The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 586, Tipp City, will serve taco salad for $5. Come and enjoy the salad starting at 6 p.m. and stay to play Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

• TRAVELOGUE: Join staff for a family friendly “trip” to Hawaii during an immersive travelogue program offered at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill at 6:30 p.m. Bring the whole family, you will be able to see, hear and taste just a little bit of the Hawaiian Islands. For more information call the Pleasant Hill Library at (937) 676-2731.

• CLASS LUNCH: Members of the Piqua Central High School class of 1953 will meet for lunch at noon at China East, 1239 E. Ash St., Piqua. Spouses and friends are welcome to attend.

• MEETING: The Southview Neighborhood Association will hold a general meeting at 7 p.m. at the Mote Park Community Center. Anyone who lives or works or owns a business in the Southview area is welcome to attend. Items on the agenda will include discussions on the upcoming winter/spring events, the Bike Rodeo for 2017, and wrap up on the 2016 Christmas project. Also on the agenda will be the election of officers for 2017. The guest speaker for the evening will be Aaron Morrison, code compliance coordinator for the city of Piqua. Renters, landlords and home owners will be interested in how the codes are being enforced in the city. For more information, contact Jim Vetter, president, at 778-1696.

• DOUBLE DECKER: The American Legion Post 43 will be serving double decker cheeseburgers, fries, coleslaw and dessert from 5-7:30 p.m. for $9.

Friday

• SEAFOOD DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three-piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with french fries and coleslaw for $7 from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs when available for $10.

• PIZZA: The Troy Fish & Game will serve pizza beginning at 6 p.m.

• CUB SCOUT OVERNIGHTER: Join other packs from the area for an overnight adventure from 7 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday. Overnighters focus on the opportunities Brukner Nature Center has to offer. Participants will meet BNC’s wildlife ambassadors and discover their unique adaptations. This program is $25 per scout and $20 per leader, and is filled with nature games and lessons, as well as a late night snack, night hike, cool craft and continental breakfast. “Camp out” in the comfort of the Heidelberg Auditorium and create lasting memories during this overnight adventure.

• FRIDAY DINNERS: The Covington VFW Post 4235, 73 N. High St., will offer dinners, including broasted chicken, New York strip steaks, fish and shrimp and a variety of sandwiches from 5-8 p.m.

Saturday

• PLAY DATE: The Miami County Park District will hold its a Nature Play Date program at 2 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Bring your elementary school age child to the natural play area for fun and games with park district naturalist Accipiter Amalee. Register for the program by sending an email to [email protected] , going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• STEAK FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a T-bone steak dinner with salad, baked potato and a roll for $15 from 5 -8 p.m.

• PORK CHOP: The Troy Fish & Game will serve a stuffed pork chop dinner beginning at 6 p.m.

• CHILI COOK-OFF: The A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. State Route 36, Conover, will offer a chili cook-off and bingo. Dinner, for $6, will include soup, sandwich, dessert and drink. Potato soup also will be available. Participants will vote on the best chili and a prize will be awarded. Bingo will be 20 games. For more information, call (937) 368-3700.

• BREAKFAST: The Dick Sword Memorial Pancake & Sausage Breakfast, sponsored by the Greene Street United Methodist Men, will be offered from 7-11:30 a.m. at Greene Street United Methodist Church, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. The cost is adults $6.50, children (ages 5-10) $2.50 children under 5 eat free. For more information, call 773-5313.

• SIGN UPS: Troy Junior Baseball sign ups will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at ITW/Hobart Corporation, 701 Ridge Ave., Troy. Children ages 5-15 as of May 1, 2017, are eligible to participate. Sign ups will be held again Feb. 11 at the same times and place. Further more information, visit www.troyjuniorbaseball.com.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 from 7 p.m. to closing.

• TENDERLOINS: The Lockington Volunteer Fire Department will be offering their first tenderloin dinner of the year at the firehouse, 10363 Museum Trail, from 5 p.m. until they are sold out. Future tenderloin dinners will be Feb. 25 and March 25. Dinners will include a Texas tenderloin, French fries and applesauce. Guests may dine-in or carry-out their meals. Proceeds will be used to pay for training and equipment. For questions or to order ahead, call Chief Jon Adams at (937) 606-0919 (prior to the event), the firehouse at (937) 773-5341 (day of the event only) or follow us on Facebook.

Sunday

• BASKET BINGO: The Miami East FFA Alumni Chapter will sponsor Basket Bingo at 2 p.m. in the Miami East High School cafeteria. Enter through the east door of the high school (door No. 14). Doors will open at 1 p.m. Longaberger baskets will be the prize for the 20 games, with the grand prize being a special basket feature. Tickets are $20 for the 20 games and a raffle entry. There will also be raffles, extra games, and concessions sales offered. All winning tie-breaking cards win a consolation prize of a Longaberger product. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Miami East FFA Alumni Chapter at (937) 335-7070 ext. 3212 or by purchasing them at the door. All funds raised will be donated to the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter.

• BREAKFAST: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer made-to-order breakfast from 8-10 a.m.

• BREAKFAST: The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 586 will serve breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Choose from eggs your way, bacon, sausage, toast, biscuits, sausage gravy, pancakes, waffles, french toast, home fries cinnamon rolls, fruit and juices for $7. Coffee is also available.

• ITALIAN DINNER: St. Teresa church in Covington is sponsoring an authentic Italian Dinner on Sunday, Jan. 29 from 4-6 p.m. The menu includes meatballs and spaghetti, stuffed shells, salad with Italian dressing, bread and dessert. The cost is $6.00 and coffee will be provided. Drinks are extra. This delicious cuisine is being prepared by Carolyn Magoteaux, a renowned Italian cook. The dinner will be held at the church, 6925 W. US. Rt. 36, Covington.

• LUNCH WITH GOD: St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua, will be serving Lunch with God from 12:30-2:00 p.m. Lunch is free and open to everyone .

Monday

• MOVIE NIGHT: Join staff at the Troy-Miami County Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy, at 6 p.m. for Family Movie Night, showing “The Secret Life of Pets.” The movie is rated PG and runs for 90 minutes. Popcorn will be provided. Call 339-0502, Ext. 121, to register. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 121, or visit our website at www.tmcpl.org.

• PIZZA LOIN: The American Legion Post 586, 377 N. Third St., Tipp City, will offer pizza loin (tenderloin with pizza sauce and cheese) sandwiches for $5 beginning at 6 p.m.

• FAMILY NIGHT: Join staff at 6:30 p.m. for Family Fun Night, “Have a Heart!” This valentine inspired program will feature games, refreshments and the opportunity to make a heart-shaped pillow to take home. Call 339-0502, Ext. 133, to register.

Tuesday

• HARPSICHORD CONCERT: David Crean will perform a free harpsichord concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy. Crean is the adjunct instructor of Music Appreciation, the University Organist and director of Chapel Choir at Wittenberg. The harpsichord he will be playing was built by Troy High School music students in 1968 from a kit.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will be offered crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

Feb. 1

• STORY TIME: You and your child are invited to join us for story time at 1 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill. Your child will enjoy a variety of stories, rhymes, music, movement and more as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. For children ages birth to 5 years old. Registration is requested. Call (937) 676-2731 for more information or to register your child. The library is located at 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. No appointment is necessary, and people will be seen on a first come, first served basis. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 4-8 p.m. at the Tipp City Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 667-3826. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• SUPPORT GROUP: The Miami-Shelby Ostomy Support Group will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy. The Ostomy Support Group’s meetings are held the first Wednesday of each month except January and July. The meeting will be held in the hospital lower level Conference Room A. Programs provide information and support to ostomates and their families, and are beneficial to health care professionals as well. For more information, contact Robin Medrano at 440-4706.

Feb. 2

• COVER TO COVER: Join staff for Cover to Cover at the Troy-Miami County Public Library beginning at 4 p.m.. Children in grades 1-3 will explore various authors and illustrators through books, activities, and crafts. An after school snack will be provided at each meeting. Additional sessions are scheduled on Feb. 16 and March 2. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit our website at www.tmcpl.org.

