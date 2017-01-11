Community Calendar

Today

• CANCER COMPANIONS: Cancer Companion knitters will meet at 2 p.m. at the Lion & Lamb Knit Shop, 6 E. Main St., Troy, to knit items for cancer victims. Members knit hats, lap covers, knockers, etc. Bring your needles and yarn and patterns; some patterns are available.For more information, call (937) 339-3133.

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. Lynne Gump, executive director of the American Red Cross of the Northern Miami Valley, will speak. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/.

• SLIDERS: Come in and enjoy John’s sliders at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Two sliders with toppings and chips are $2 with serving beginning at 6 p.m.

• BOE MEETING: The Bradford Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. in Room 404, to consider the matter of organization and other business which may be necessary to transact. The organizational meeting will be followed by the regular monthly meeting.

• CLASS MEETING: The Troy High School class of 1967 is having its first reunion planning meeting at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Classmates are invited to attend.

Thursday

• CABBAGE ROLLS: The American Legion Post 43 will be serving its famous Hungarian cabbage rolls, mashed potatoes, green beans and dessert from 5-7:30 p.m. for $9.

• LEPC MEETING: The first quarterly LEPC meeting of 2017 will be at 4 p.m. in the basement of the Miami County Communication Center, 210 Marybill Drive, Troy.

• HAMBURGERS: The Tipp City American Legion Auxiliary Unit 586 will offer hamburgers with toppings and fries or chips for $5 beginning at 6 p.m. Euchre is $5 and starts at 7 p.m.

• LUNCHEON: The Tipp City Seniors will have a board of trustees meeting at 10 a.m., followed by a carry-in luncheon at noon at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• MEETING: The regular monthly meeting of the Miami County Children’s Services Board will meet at 9 a.m. at the children’s services offices at 510 W. Water St., Suite 210, Troy.

Friday

• ENCHILADA DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a large enchilada with rice for $7 from 6-7:30 p.m.

• STEAK: The Troy Fish & Game will serve a New York strip steak dinner beginning at 6 p.m.

• DULCIMER CONCERT: The Mountain Dulcimer Society of Dayton will present Dana and Hank Gruber, dulcimer and guitar for a free concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy. The two are the featured artists for the 2017 event. Since 1997 they have been performing a guitar/dulcimer blend of contemporary, traditional, classical and original music. Learn more about the related MDSD dulcimer workshop at: www.daytondulcimers.com.

• SOUPER WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold its Souper-Walk program at 7 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Enjoy a guided, nighttime hike through the woods followed by a warm crackling fire and hot cup of homemade soup. Hikers are encouraged to bring a can of soup for donation to a local food pantry. Stay warm – remember to layer up before you head out. Pre-registration requested. Register for the program by sending an email to [email protected] , going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• HAM: The Tipp City Sons of the American Legion, Squadron 586, will be serving ham, scalloped potatoes green beans and dessert for $8, starting at 6 p.m.

• LINE DANCING: Line dancing classes will begin from 7-:8:30 p.m. at the A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. State Route 36, Conover. Classes will continue each Friday through Feb. 17 for $5 and will increase in difficulty each week. For more information, call (937) 368-3700.

• SPAGHETTI SUPPER: A spaghetti supper will be offered from 4-6:30 p.m. in the Miami East High School cafeteria. The meal will include salad, spaghetti with meat sauce or marinara, bread sticks, dessert and drink. Carry-outs will be available. Donations will help with scholarships for 2017 seniors.

Saturday

• INVITATIONAL: The 34th annual Piqua High School Show Choir Invitational, featuring more than a dozen show choirs, will be held in the Hartzell Center for the Performing Arts, beginning at 9:30 a.m. An awards ceremony will take place at 5 p.m., and performances by the six finalists will begin at 7 p.m. and conclude with a final awards and 10 p.m. performance by Piqua’s The Company.

• FISH FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer an all-you-can-eat fish fry and smelt dinner with french fries, baked beans and applesauce for $9 beginning at 5 p.m.

• LASAGNA: The Troy Fish & Game will serve lasagna beginning at 6 p.m.

• BLOOD DRIVE: First Baptist Church of Troy is encouraging donors to “Rise, Shine & Give” at their community blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the gym, 53 S. Norwich Road. Community Blood Center is offering the “Rise, Shine & Give” ceramic coffee tumbler to everyone who registers to donate. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered from 7 p.m. to close at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

• LUNCHEON: Reservations are due today for the January luncheon of the Troy-Tipp Women’s Connection to be held from noon to 1:45 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Troy Country Club. The theme is “Dreams Come True” and the feature will be Trojan Nutrition by Shawna Stephensan of Troy. Deb Wells of Mason will be the speaker. Lunch is $17 inclusive and reservations can be made by calling Pat at (937) 552-9827 or Joan at 335-3001. To request a complimentary nursery, call Diana at 667-2376.

• DINING OUT: The Tipp City Seniors will dine out at the Tipp ‘O the Town restaurant at 4:30 p.m.

• DAR MEETING: The Piqua-Lewis Boyer Daughters of the American Revolution will host a joint meeting with the Ft. Pickawillany Society Children of the American Revolution at 10:30 a.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy. The program is called, “Freedom’s Thunder.” Guests and prospective members are welcome.

Sunday

• BREAKFAST: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer made-to-order breakfast from 8-10 a.m.

• VIEW FROM VISTA: Come discover Brukner Nature Center’s vista bird life and join members of the BNC Bird Club as they learn to identify our feathered friends from 2-4. Come on out, enjoy the camaraderie in the third story window on wildlife. All levels of birders welcome and good binoculars are available for use.

• DOG SOCIAL: The Miami County Park District will hold its monthly dog social from 1-3 p.m. at Hobart Urban Nature Preserve, 1400 Tyrone Road, Troy. Join park a district naturalist at the annual “Klondike Dog Olympics” where dogs and their owners spend a fun filled day in the snow. Stay warm — remember to layer up before you head out. Owners are responsible for their dogs. Clean-up after your pet. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing [email protected] or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BREAKFAST: The Tipp City American Legion Auxiliary Unit 586 will be serving breakfast to the public from 8-11 a.m. Choose from eggs your way, sausage, bacon, toast, biscuits, sausage gravy, pancakes, waffles, french toast, home fries, cinnamon rolls, fruit and juices, for $7.

Monday

• CELEBRATE MLK: Stop in the Troy-Miami County Public Library beginning today through Jan, 22 to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream of all people having the same rights and coming together as one, regardless of their differences. Look for book displays and activities in our Children’s Department. Give staff a “hand” in creating a mural to be displayed at the library throughout the month of February. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 121, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• MEETING CHANGED: The regularly scheduled Monday meeting of the Monroe Township Trustees has moved to Tuesday, at 7 p.m. in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

• FRIED BOLOGNA: Come and enjoy a fried bologna sandwich with chips or fries for $5 starting at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

• MOVE & GROOVE: Join staff at 6:30 p.m. to ”Move and Groove” at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Children and caregivers will enjoy 30 minutes of various activities which include music and movement; this program is for children ages 2-6. Additional “Move and Groove” sessions are scheduled on Jan. 23 and Feb. 6 and 20. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visi www.tmcpl.org.

Tuesday

• DINNER: The Sons of the American Legion Post 43 will be serving pizzas, calzones and wings every Tuesday from 5:30-8 p.m.

• QUARTER AUCTION: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will host a quarter auction from 7-9 p.m. Admission is $2 and gives you one number for bidding; more numbers are available for purchase. All proceeds go to the charity of the evening. Food will be offered for purchase from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will be offered crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Fletcher United Methodist Church is encouraging donors to “Rise, Shine & Give” at its community blood drive from 3-7 p.m., 205 S. Walnut St. Community Blood Center is offering the “Rise, Shine & Give” ceramic coffee tumbler to everyone who registers to donate. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• FREE MEAL: The Fletcher United Methodist Church will host its free community meal from 5-6:30 p.m. The menu will include creamed turkey on biscuits, vegetable, salad and dessert.

Jan. 18

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. Niki Watson, club adviser, will speak on the K-Kids from Washington Primary School. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/

• HOME SCHOOL NATURE CLUB: Sign-up your home schooled student afternoon of discovery from 2-4 p.m. at Brukner Nature Center. Staff naturalists have developed hands-on educational and awesome lesson plans, using live wildlife and outdoor exploration! The fee for these innovative programs is only $2.50 for BNC members and $5 for non-members. Payment is due at time of registration (cash or check). Deadline for registration is the Monday prior to each program. Topic for January is “Remarkable Raptors!”

• SLIDERS: John’s sliders will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Toppings and chips with two sliders for $2 starting at 6 p.m. The dart league starts at 7 p.m. and those interested can come sign up.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Troy Church of the Brethren is encouraging donors to “Rise, Shine & Give” at its community blood drive from 3-7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room, 1431 West Main St. Community Blood Center is offering the “Rise, Shine & Give” ceramic coffee tumbler to everyone who registers to donate. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• STORY TIME: You and your child are invited to join us for story time at 1 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill. Your child will enjoy a variety of stories, rhymes, music, movement and more as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. For children ages birth to 5 years old. Registration is requested. Call (937) 676-2731 for more information or to register your child. The library is located at 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill.

• CLASS LUNCH: The Piqua Central High School class of 1961 will meet for lunch at 12:30 p.m. at Marion’s Pizza, 1270 Experimental Farm Road, Troy. No reservation required, participants will order off the menu. Spouses and significant others are welcome.

Jan. 19

• SLOPPY JOES: The Tipp City American Legion Auxiliary Unit 586 will serve sloppy joe’s with chips for $4, serving begins at 6 p.m. Stay and enjoy euchre for $5 beginning at 7 p.m.

• LUNCHEON: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will have a carry-in luncheon at noon at 320 S. First St., Tipp City. Blood pressure checks will be offered at 11 a.m.

• COVER TO COVER: Join staff for Cover to Cover at the Troy-Miami County Public Library beginning at 4 p.m.. Children in grades 1-3 will explore various authors and illustrators through books, activities, and crafts. An after school snack will be provided at each meeting. Additional sessions are scheduled on Feb. 2 and 16, and March 2. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit our website at www.tmcpl.org.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Join staff from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday mornings for Mornings in Motion. Meet at the library for this interactive weekly session that includes active games to play together, early literacy skills, and fun. Additional Mornings in Motions sessions are scheduled on Jan. 26, Feb. 2, 9, 16 and 23, and March 2. No registration is necessary. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit website at www.tmcpl.org.

• SPEAKER SET: The Troy Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. Speaker for the meeting will be society trustee and local Civil War author Martin Stewart. Stewart will present a program based on his book, “Redemption the 71st Ohio Volunteer Infantry in the Civil War.” For more information, call (937) 339-5900 or email [email protected]

• ANNUAL MEETING: The Troy Recreation Association will hold its annual meeting at 6 p.m. at The Troy Rec, 11 N. Market S. The meeting is open to the public and will be followed by the regular January business meeting.

Jan. 20

• SOUP: The Troy Fish & Game will serve potato soup beginning at 6 p.m.

• SPAGHETTI: Come to the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 to enjoy a spaghetti and meatball dinner. The Auxiliary Unit will start serving at 6 p.m. for $8.

Jan. 21

• PORK CHOP: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a marinated pork chop dinner (non-marinated pork chops available upon request) with baked potato and corn for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

• FISH FRY: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a fish fry beginning at 6 p.m.

• APPRAISAL FAIR: An antique appraisal fair will be offered by the Tippecanoe Historical Society at the American Legion Post 586, 377 N. Third St., Tipp City. Doors open at 11 a.m. and appraisals begin at noon. Robert “Bob” Honeyman, a well-known auctioneer in Miami County, will use his experience and knowledge to provide information on whatever items are brought in. Admission is free, but there will be a fee of $5 to have up to two items appraised (additional items will be accepted if time allows). The location is handicapped accessible. Food and refreshments by the Ladies Auxiliary of Post 586 will be available for purchase. Those who would like to just watch the event are invited to attend. For more information, call Gordon Pittenger (937) 667-3051 or Susie Spitler at (937) 698-6798.

Jan. 22

• PRAYER VIGIL: A prayer vigil marking the anniversary of the Roe vs. Wade decision to leagalize abortions will be at 2 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy.

• ADVENTURE SERIES: The Miami County Park District will hold its Naturalist Adventure Series “Tracks in the Snow” from 1-4 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. The Naturalist Adventure program is a series of fun, family activities where participants can drop in anytime during the program and learn about nature. This month, learn about how to track animals and what to look for in the snow. The animals and track trail will be in place to help participants practice tracking. A roving naturalist will be on-site to answer questions. Stay warm — remember to layer up before you head out. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing [email protected] or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BREAKFAST: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer made-to-order breakfast from 8-10 a.m.

• BREAKFAST: The Troy Fish & Game will serve breakfast beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Jan. 23

• MOVE & GROOVE: Join staff at 6:30 p.m. to ”Move and Groove” at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Children and caregivers will enjoy 30 minutes of various activities which include music and movement; this program is for children ages 2-6. Additional “Move and Groove” sessions are scheduled Feb. 6 and 20.

• REGISTRATION DEADLINE: Today is the registration deadline for a free Lunch and Learn presentation, “Shop Smart: Know Your Rights,” that will be held Jan. 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 409 E. Main St., Troy, in the church under croft, off of the Crawford Street ramp door. The guest speaker will be Ryan Lippe from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. The event is sponsored by St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and StoryPoint of Troy. To register, call Kristy Osting at (937) 541-5182.

• BOOK DISCUSSION: Join staff for a book discussion at the Troy-Miami County Library, 419 W. W. Main St., Troy, at 6:30 p.m. Participants will be reading and discussing “The Kitchen House” by Kathleen Grissom for the month of January. The library’s adult book club usually meets at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 120, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

Jan. 24

• DINNER: The Sons of the American Legion Post 43 will be serving pizzas, calzones and wings every Tuesday from 5:30-8 p.m.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will be offered crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.