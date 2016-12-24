Community Calendar

Saturday

• SERVICES SET: Zion Lutheran Church, located at Third and Main streets in Tipp City, will hold Christmas Eve services at 5 and 7:30 p.m.

• SERVICES OFFERED: A Christmas Eve Candlelight Servic will be held from 9-10 p.m. at First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St, Troy. The Canal Street entrance is handicapped accessible.

• LIVE NATIVITY: A free live Nativity will be offered by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from 4-8 p.m. at Fulton Farms, 2393 State Route 202, Troy. A live choir performance will be held at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday

• WORSHIP AND LUNCH: Greene Street United Methodist Church, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua, will offer a Christmas Day worship and lunch beginning at 10:30 a.m. with the worship. For more information, visit www.greenestreetumc.org.

• BAGGED LUNCH: St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., will be handing out bag lunches to take home from 11 a.m. to noon, as they will not be serving a meal.

• SERVICE SET: Zion Lutheran Church, located at Third and Main streets in Tipp City, will hold Christmas Day service at 10 a.m.

Monday

• TENDERLOINS: Texas-size tenderloin sandwiches with toppings and fries will be available to purchase for $5 starting at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion.

Tuesday

• DINNER: The Sons of the American Legion Post 43 will be serving pizzas, calzones and wings every Tuesday from 5:30-8 p.m.

• TINY TOTS: Tiny Tots meet from 11-11:30 a.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library in West Milton. This is an interactive opportunity for children from birth to 3 years old and their caretakers to hear stories, play games, sing songs, and do other activities with children’s librarian Wendy Heisey.

• SOUP: The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 586, Tipp City, will prepare two kinds of soup along with a salad bar for $5. Serving starts at 6 p.m.

Wednesday

• STORY TIME: “Seashells” are the theme in this week’s Story Time at Milton-Union Public Library. Storytime will begin at 10:30 a.m. and at 1:30 p.m. at the library. Stories, crafts, games and puppet shows are included in the activities for preschool children and their caretakers. • BLOOD DRIVE: First Presbyterian Church of Troy will end the year with a Christmas and New Year’s week blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. in the meeting room, 20 S. Walnut St. Community Blood Center is honoring holiday season blood donors as “a force for good” with the “Rogue Blood Donor — A Story of Hope” Star Wars inspired T-shirt, free to everyone who registers to donate. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE. • SLIDERS: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer John’s sliders with toppings and chips, two for $2 beginning at 6 p.m.

Dec. 29

• TEEN PARTY: Teens are invited to ring in 2017 a few days early, with snacks and games from 4:30-5 p.m. in the Louis Room at the Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St. Pajamas are welcome.

• LUNCHEON: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will have a carry-in luncheon at noon at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• WINGS: Wings for 50 cents each will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 beginning at 6 p.m.

Dec. 30

• FRIDAY DINNERS: The Covington VFW Post 4235, 73 N. High St., will offer dinners, including broasted chicken, New York strip steaks, fish and shrimp and a variety of sandwiches from 5-8 p.m.

• SEAFOOD DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three-piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with french fries and coleslaw for $7 from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs will be $10.

• PIZZA: Pizza night will be offered at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

• SALISBURY STEAK: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and a vegetable beginning at 6 p.m. for $8.

Dec. 31

• PARTY: The Tipp City Seniors will have a New Year’s Eve part at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• PARTY: A New Year’s Eve party will be offered at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game. That Band will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 1

• CLUB OPEN: The Troy Fish & Game will be open from 9 a.m. to noon.

Jan. 2

• FRIED BOLOGNA: The American Legion Post 586, Tipp City, will be offering good ole fried bologna sandwiches with chips or fries for $5 beginning at 6 p.m.

• MEETING CHANGED: The regularly scheduled Monday meeting for the Monroe Township Trustees has been moved to Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Monroe Township meeting room. The regularly scheduled meeting of Monday, Jan. 16, will be moved to Tuesday, Jan. 17, in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, as well.

Jan. 3

• DINNER: The Sons of the American Legion Post 43 will be serving pizzas, calzones and wings every Tuesday from 5:30-8 p.m.

• FOA MEETNG: The Families of Addicts organization will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at Grace Family Worship 725 Lincoln Avenue, Troy. The meeting will feature a testimonial from a young man who is a survivor of opiate addiction with questions and answers and open discussion to follow. For more information, email the director at [email protected] or call 937-307-5479 or visit https://facebook.com/FOAfamilies or www.FOAfamilies.org.

Jan. 4

• SLIDERS: John’s sliders with toppings and chips will be served at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, two for $2, beginning at 6 p.m.

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. Holly Trombley, owner of F45 Training will speak. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/

Jan. 5

• EUCHRE: Come on in and play Euchre at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. The cost is $5, starting at 7 p.m.

• FISH AND CHICKEN: Fish and/or chicken tenders, french fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and dessert will be served at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 starting at 6 p.m. for $8.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Piqua Baptist Church will begin the New Year by hosting a community blood drive from 2:30-6:30 p.m. in the education wing, 1402 West High St. Community Blood Center is honoring donors as “a force for good” with the “Rogue Blood Donor — A Story of Hope” Star Wars inspired T-shirt, free to everyone who registers to donate. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

Jan. 6

• CHICKEN FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three piece chicken dinner with french fries and macaroni salad for $7 from 6-7:30 p.m. Chicken livers are also available.

• COUNTRY FRIED STEAK: The Troy Fish & Game will serve country fried steak beginning at 6 p.m.

• ART SHOW: An opening reception for “stARTed in Troy: Artwork from Troy High School Alumni,” featuring homegrown professional artists will be offered from 5-6:45 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy. The exhibit will include works by Seth Van Kirk, Tim Bowers, Colleen McCulla, Chris Rank, Alex Klein, Dana Leonard, Gabbie Braun, Kris Meigs, as well as others in a variety of media.

• FILM: The Film Series at Hayner will continue at 7:30 p.m. with the “Dead Poets Society” (1989) starring Robin Williams. An English teacher inspires his students to look at poetry with a different perspective.

Jan. 7

• SPAGHETTI DINNER: An all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner will be offered from 3-7 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, 622 S. Market St., Troy, to benefit Troy Post 43 baseball. Meals will include spaghetti, salad bar, bread, dessert and drinks for $7.75 for adults and $4.50 for children 13 and younger.

• KARAOKE: Come and enjoy the music with karaoke at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 from 7 p.m. to close.

• STEAK AND CHICKEN: The Troy Fish & Game will serve a steak and chicken dinner beginning at 6 p.m.

Jan. 8

• BREAKFAST: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer made-to-order breakfast from 8-10 a.m.

• BREAKFAST: The Troy Fish & Game will serve breakfast beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Jan. 10

• ADVISORY BOARD: Teens looking for a volunteer opportunity can join others the Troy-Miami County Library’s Teen Advisory Board. The board meets once a month at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy library; TAB members assist with library projects, children’s programs, and can earn community service hours for attending meetings and assisting with library events. For more information, call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 121.

• DINNER: The Sons of the American Legion Post 43 will be serving pizzas, calzones and wings every Tuesday from 5:30-8 p.m.

• COFFE AND COLOR: Join staff at the Troy-Miami County Public Library for coffee and coloring. Take a stress break and enjoy a cup of coffee while coloring away the day’s anxiety at 1 p.m.. The coloring pages, colored pencils, and coffee will be provided. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 117.