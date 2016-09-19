Community Calendar

Today

• LIFETREE CAFE: “Confronting Bullies: At School, Work, and Home,” features a filmed interview with Scott Larson, 7 p.m. at St John’s United Church of Christ, 130 S. Walnut St., Troy. Use the Canal Street door for entrance to the café and the Walnut Street ramp for the handicapped entrance. Admission is free.

• OPTIMISTS: Ohio 8th District Congressman Warren Davidson will be addressing the Troy Noon Optimist Club at noon at LaPiazza Italian Restaurant, 2 North Market St, Troy. Davidson won the June special election former Congressman and Speaker of the House John Boehner, and will be running again in the Nov. 8 election.

• QUARTER AUCTION: A quarter auction will be offered at the Covington Eagles, 715 E. Broadway St., Covington. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the auction begins at 7 p.m. The fee is $3 per paddle, and the event will include a 50/50 drawing, food available and various vendors. Proceeds will benefit various charities in the county.

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: The Crafty Listeners gather from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. This group of women listens to a lighthearted book while working on joint and individual craft projects. Both experienced crafters and those wanting to learn are welcome.

• MOVE AND GROOVE: Join staff at 6:30 p.m. for ”Move and Groove” at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Children and caregivers will enjoy 30 minutes of various activities which include music and movement; this program is for children ages 2-6. Additional “Move and Groove” sessions are scheduled on Oct. 3 and 17 and Nov. 7. For more information call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit tmcpl.org.

• FRIED BOLOGNA: The American Legion Post 586, Tipp City, will prepare fried bologna sandwiches with chips and toppings for $3 or with French fries and toppings for $4. Serving starts at 6 p.m.

• FUNNY IN FARSI: Join staff for a book discussion at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy, at 6:30 p.m. Participants will be reading and discussing “Funny in Farsi: A Memoir of Growing up Iranian in America” by Firoozeh Dumas for the month of September. The library’s adult book club usually meets at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month; we read a variety of fiction and nonfiction titles. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 120, or visit tmcpl.org.

Civic agendas

• Monroe Township Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. at the Township Building.

• The Tipp City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. at the Government Center.

• The Troy City Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the meeting room in Council Chambers.

• The Staunton Township Trustees will meet at 7:30 p.m. in the Staunton Township building.

• Covington Village Council will meet at 7 p.m. at Town Hall.

• The Miami County Educational Service Center Governing Board will meet at 5 p.m. at 2000 W. Stanfield Road, Troy.

Tuesday

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will be offered crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• COLORING CLUB: Looking for a way to reduce stress and relax? Join the Beyond the Lines adult coloring group at 6 p.m., at the The Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill, once a month for an evening of fun and coloring. Bring a friend and sit back and unwind with us. Coloring supplies and a treat to enjoy are provided. For more information, call (937) 676-2731.

• TINY TOTS: Tiny Tots meet from 11-11:30 a.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library in West Milton. This is an interactive opportunity for children from birth to 3 years old and their caretakers to hear stories, play games, sing songs, and do other activities with children’s librarian Wendy Heisey.

• COFFEE AND COLOR: Join staff at the Troy-Miami County Library for a coffee and coloring event. Take a stress break and enjoy a cup of coffee while coloring away the day’s anxiety at 1:30 p.m.. The coloring pages, colored pencils, and coffee will be provided. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 117.

Civic agendas

• The Concord Township Trustees will meet at 10 a.m. at the Concord Township Memorial Building, 1150 Horizon West Court, Troy.

• Pleasant Hill Township Trustees will meet at 8 p.m. in the township building, 210 W. Walnut St., Pleasant Hill.

Wednesday

• COMMUNITY DINNER: Dinner at the Methodist Church, 8 W. Main, Tipp City, will be baked ham, au gratin potatoes, cole slaw and dessert for $5, prepared and served served by the Tipp City Masonic Lodge, from 5-6:30 p.m.

• KNITTING: Knitting for cancer patients will be offered from 2-4 p.m. at Lion & Lamb Knit Shop, 6 E. Main St., Troy. Participants will be knitting caps, lab covers or knockers. Bring your yarn, needles and patterns. Some patterns will be available. This is a fun time of sharing and joining other knitters for fellowship. For more information, call 339-3133.

• LINE DANCING: Line dancing will be offered at 10 a.m. for Tipp City Seniors members and guests at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• KIWANIS MEETING: The Piqua Kiwanis will meet at noon at The Bistro Room, 1876 Commerce Drive, Piqua. “The National Patient Advocate Foundation” will be presented by Starr Gebhart, advocate and volunteer. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-158 or visit www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/.

• KIWANIS CLUB: Kiwanis Club of Troy will welcome Tina VanBuren, president of Sightless Children Club, as she will be speaking about ways their organization promotes the educational and social independence of visually impaired children and young adults. Lunch meeting starts at noon at the Troy Country Club.

• STORY TIME: Parents and their child are invited to join staff for storytime at 1 p.m. at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill; your child will enjoy a variety of stories, songs, fingerplays and crafts as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. For children ages birth to 5 years old. Registration is requested. Call (937) 676-2731 for more information or to register your child.

• STORY TIME: “Frogs” are the theme in this week’s Story Time at Milton-Union Public Library. Story time will begin at 10:30 a.m. and at 1:30 p.m. at the library. Stories, crafts, games and puppet shows are included in the activities for children and their caretakers.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet from 6-8 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Come, bring a friend, bring your coupons to work on, to share and trade, or just bring yourself if you are just getting started. For questions, call 773-1241.

Civic agendas

• The Elizabeth Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. in the township building, 5710 Walnut Grove Road, Troy.

• The Covington Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. in the Covington Middle School for a regular board meeting.

Thursday

• PARKINSON’S CLINIC: “Big and Loud,” a clinic at Piqua Manor, 1840 W. High St., will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. in the therapy gym. Designed to empower people with Parkinson’s by improving vocal audibility, tremors, slow movement, impaired balance, stiffness trunk rotation, gait, and quality of life. This program can also benefit those with multiple sclerosis, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, and other neurological disorders. RSVP to Stacy Martin at [email protected] or (937) 773-0040.

• HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Troy Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. at the WACO Museum & Learning Aviation Center, 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy. Museum Archivist Val Dahlem will present a program about the museum and history of the WACO Aircraft Company. Free and open to the public. For more information, call Troy Historical Society at (937) 339-5900 or email at [email protected]

• EQUINOX EXHIBIT: An Autumn Equinox exhibit and presentation will begin at 7 p.m. at Brukner Nature Center for participants to enjoy a glass of organic cider and autumn fare as they enjoy paintings created by Megan Kishman, a West Milton native. Kishman is primarily an oil painter and now works out of her studio in Louisville, Ky. She won’t be able to attend, but come meet her at an open house from 2-4 p.m. Sept. 25. At 7:15 p.m., participants will settle into their seats for a presentation by BNC’s Curator of Wildlife Becky Crow as she shares the highlights from BNC’s newest research project — a bird banding station. All proceeds from this event, including the sale of the photographs throughout the exhibit, will support our mission of wildlife conservation.

• LUNCHEON: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will have a carry-in luncheon at noon at 320 S. First St., Tipp City. Spittin’ Image will perform after.

• TRUSTEES MEETING: The Tipp City Seniors Board of Trustees will meet at 10 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City. The public is welcome.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Join Troy-Miami County Library staff from 10-11 a.m. for Mornings in Motion. Mornings in Motion will combine walking, early literacy and fun. Bring your children, a stroller and your walking shoes. Meet at McKaig and Race Park, 822 McKaig, or at the Troy library, 419 W. Main St.; this program is for all ages. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be modified and held in the multi-purpose room at the Troy library. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit tmcpl.org.

• GARAGE SALE: Zion Lutheran Church, 14 W. Walnut St., Tipp City, is hold its annual Mum Festival garage sale from 9 a.m. to to 5 p.m. today, and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. Proceeds benefit many organizations. The half-price sale and the $2 bag sale begin at 5 p.m. Friday. Park in the church parking lot with entrances off North 3rd and North 4th streets. For more information, contact the church at 667-3110.

Sept. 23-24

• OKTOBERFEST: From 5-11 p.m. Friday and 2-11 p.m. Saturday, St. Boniface Oktoberfest at South Downing and Miami streets, Piqua, will feature German/American food and music; amusement rides and games for all ages. On Friday, local Band, the DRIVE performs 7-11 p.m.; on Saturday, the Lehman Limelighters will perform at 6 p.m. and DJ Joe Worley will play music from 6-11 p.m. For more info, contact (937) 773-1656 or piquaparishes.org. FUN for ALL!

Sept. 23

• PIZZA: Pizza night will be offered beginning at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

• GARAGE SALE: Zion Lutheran Church, 14 W. Walnut St., Tipp City, is hold its annual Mum Festival garage sale from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Proceeds benefit many organizations. The half-price sale and the $2 bag sale begin at 5 p.m. Park in the church parking lot with entrances off North 3rd and North 4th streets. For more information, contact the church at 667-3110.

Sept. 24

• FALL FEST: Piqua Manor, 1840 W. High St., will hold a Fall Fest from 4-6 p.m. with a cookout, live music, face-painting, caricatures, balloon artist, games, and prizes, plus a raffle and 50/50 drawing with proceeds to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.

• PORK CHOPS: Stuffed peppers will be offered following interviews at 2 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

• STEAK FRY:The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a T-bone steak dinner with salad, baked potato and a roll for $15 from 5-8 p.m.

• CAMPFIRE PROGRAM: The Miami County Park District will hold its “We are the Stars that Sing” campfire program from 9-11 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Join Spirit of Thunder (John De Boer) around the campfire as he plays soft Native American flute music and tells stories about the stars. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing [email protected] or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BARNSTORMER: The WACO RC Barnstormers will host their annual fly-in from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at WACO Historical Society Field, 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy. There will be a $5 landing fee for those who wish to being their RC. A free lunch will be provided. For more information, contact R. Hunter Russell at (937) 901-4051 or by email at [email protected]

• BLOOD DRIVE: Piqua Harley-Davidson will partner with Community Blood Center in commemorating the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks with a community blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The CBC Bloodmobile will be at 1501 East Ash St. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the limited edition “9/11 Never Forget — 15 Years Later and Growing Stronger” T-shirt. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

Sept. 25

• GOSPEL MUSIC: First United Church of Christ, 110 S. Market St., Troy, will hold a gospel celebration at 10:30 a.m. For more information, call (937) 339-5871.

• STORYBOOK TRAIL: The Miami County Park District will hold their Storybook Trail “Under One Rock” program from 1-3 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Join a park district naturalist in reading the storybook “Under One Rock” along the trail. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing [email protected] or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• ROCK HOUNDS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Naturalist Adventure Series “Rock Hounds” from 1-4 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Drop by and learn all about rocks. A roving naturalist will be on-site to answer questions and facilitate activity. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing [email protected] or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.