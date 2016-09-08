Community Calendar

Today

• LEADERSHIP ALUMNI: A scholarship fundraiser for Leadership Troy alumni will be from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Signature Lounge, 845 W. Market St., Troy. The evening will include craft cocktails, heavy appetizers and local celebrity bartenders. All proceeds from this event will fund scholarships for future attendees of Leadership Troy. The ticket price for this event is $50 per person, which includes appetizers and two drink tickets. Additional drink tickets will be available for purchase that evening. This event is open to Leadership Troy Alumni only, however non-alumni spouses may attend. Learn more at http://www.troyohiochamber.com.

• STYLE SHOW: Reservations are due today for the Miami County Republican Women’s annual luncheon and style show set for 11:30 a.m. Sept. 15 at the Troy Country Club, 1830 Peters Ave., Troy. The event raises funds for scholarships for women attending Edison State Community College. This year’s featured business is Ark & Echo, a boutique in downtown Troy. The shop sells trendy, affordable fashion clothing and home decor. Door prizes will be awarded, and ladies are welcome to stay for card games. All ladies are welcome; it is not necessary to be a member of the Miami County Republican Women in order to attend the event. Reservations and payment of $30 due by Sept. 8 in check, payable to Miami County Republican Women, P.O. Box 652, Troy, OH 45373. For more information, contact chapter president, Ann Baird at 335-4338.

• LINE DANCING: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will have line dancing at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City. A program of line dancers will follow.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Piqua Baptist Church will partner with Community Blood Center in commemorating the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks with a community blood drive from 3-7 p.m. at 1402 W. High St. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the limited edition “9/11 Never Forget — 15 Years Later and Growing Stronger” T-shirt. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• LUNCHEON: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will have a carry-in luncheon at noon at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• TRUSTEES MEETING: The Tipp City Seniors Board of Trustees will meet at 10 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City. The public is welcome.

• BOOK SALE: The first day of the book sale is exclusive to members of the Friends of the Milton-Union Public Library. Ask about joining the Friends to get the first pick in the book sale from 4-8 p.m.

• DISCUSSION GROUP: The Come As You Are Teenage Discussion Group, which meets bi-weekly, will be from 6:30-8:30 p.m at the Miami Street Imaginarium, West Milton. Middle and high school-age students will gather to discuss issues that matter to them. Go to www.miamistreetimaginarium.com for details and to sign up or contact Misty Brown at 719-1989.

• GARAGE SALE: A storewide seasonal garage sale, with 40 percent off, will be offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Troy Community Thrift Store, 707 S. Crawford St., Troy.

• HAMBURGERS: The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 586, Tipp City, will prepare hamburgers with chips for $3 or with French fries for $4. Toppings will be available. Serving will start at 6 p.m. Euchre starts at 7 p.m. for $5.

Friday

• STEAK: A New York strip steak dinner will be offered beginning at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

• BOOK SALE: The Friends of the Milton-Union Public Library will be having a book sale in the multi-purpose room open to the public from 9-5 p.m.

• GARAGE SALE: A storewide seasonal garage sale, with 40 percent off, will be offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Troy Community Thrift Store, 707 S. Crawford St., Troy.

• HAM: The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 586, Tipp City, will serve ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans and salad for $8 starting at 6 p.m.

Saturday

• SAFETY SATURDAY: The Troy Lowe’s will offer Safety Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with local and state law enforcement, fire services and more on hand.



• LEATHER CRAFTSMAN: Leather craftsman Stan Freeman will be at the Museum of Troy History, 124 E. Water St., from 1- 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Freeman embraces old school techniques and some of his equipment dates to the 1800’s. This master leather craftsman is willing to answer questions about leather and leather goods. He also likes to pass on his extensive knowledge about primitive camping and living in the wild.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast will be offered beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the Troy Fish & Game. A car show will be offered from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and lasagna will be offered beginning at 6 p.m.

• FISH FRY: An all-you-can-eat fish fry and smelt dinner will be offered at the Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, beginning at 5 p.m. The meal will include French fries, baked beans and applesauce for $9.

• MONARCH CELEBRATION: Don’t miss an afternoon packed full of activities to help you and your family learn all about Monarch butterflies — from educational crafts for the kids to opportunities to talk to professionals in the field. You can purchase a variety of native plants for your garden, learn all about BNC’s Butterfly Transect Survey and create your own milkweed seed ball. Staff also hope to have live Monarch encounters — from caterpillar to chrysalis and adult. Come discover these amazing creatures and learn how you can help them! Free for BNC members; non-members are $2.50 per person or $10 per family (cash or check only).

• LUNCH OUT: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will eat out at Bob Evans, Troy, at 4:30 p.m. Euchre will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• BOOK SALE: The Friends of the Milton-Union Public Library will be having a book sale in the multi-purpose room open to the public from 9-5 p.m.

• CAR SHOW: A car show to benefit veterans, sponsored by the Miami Valley Veterans Museum and the Troy Fish & Game, will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 10 at 2618 LeFevre Road, Troy. Dash plaques will be offered to the first 100 entries — which can include cars, trucks, bikes and military vehicles — and the registration fee is $10 or $6 for veterans. Trophies will be awarded at 3:30 p.m. The event also will include 50/50 drawings, door prizes, music, military demonstrations and reenactment groups. The Troy Fish & Game also will serve a full breakfast from 8:30-11 a.m. for $7. For more information, call 335-6361. A rain date is Sept. 11.

• VOLUNTEER PROGRAM: The Miami Street Imaginarium is looking for volunteers and servants of all skill levels and abilities to create a foundation of community and fellowship that begins right here in our town and reaches out to serve those in need. One Saturday per month from noon to 2 p.m., they will host a two-hour training session to orient you with our facility, share with you our vision and help you to discover where your unique talents and experience can best be utilized. Call 719-1989 for more details and to register or visitwww.miamistreetimaginarium.com.

• GARAGE SALE: A storewide seasonal garage sale, with 40 percent off, will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon at the Troy Community Thrift Store, 707 S. Crawford St., Troy.

• KARAOKE: The American Legion Post 586, Tipp City, will host karaoke from 8 p.m. to close.

Sunday

• 100TH CELEBRATION: A 100th year celebration of the Elizabeth Township Building, formerly the Elizabeth Township School, and now the Elizabeth Township Community Center, will begin at 1 p.m. at the community center, 5760 E. Walnut Grove Road, Troy. Bring a covered dish and drinks will be furnished. The event is being sponsored by the Elizabeth Township School Reunion, Elizabeth Township Historical Society and Elizabeth Township Trustees. Bring a lawn chair, the event will be held rain or shine. For more information, call Audrey Phillis at 339-5209 or Kathy Schaefer at 339-7278.

• FISHING DERBY: The VIPs will host the annual Youth Fishing Derby from 1-4 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, north of Covington. Head out to the park for the park district’s annual fishing derby and a chance to win a trophy in one of six different categories. Special door prizes will be awarded to lucky participants. Don’t forget it’s Grandparents’ Day so bring out your grandchildren to this fun event. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing [email protected] or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BREAKFAST: The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 586, Tipp City, will prepare an all-you-can-eat breakfast for $6 from 8-11 a.m. Items available will be eggs-your-way, bacon, sausage, biscuits, sausage gravy, pancakes, waffles, home fries, French toast, regular toast, cinnamon rolls, fruit and juices.

• BLUEGRASS: Bluegrass, with Rock Island Plow Company, will be offered beginning at 2 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. 3rd St., Tipp City. There is free admission and parking. Food and refreshments will be available.

• LEATHER CRAFTSMAN: Leather craftsman Stan Freeman will be at the Museum of Troy History, 124 E. Water St., from 1- 5 p.m. Freeman embraces old school techniques and some of his equipment dates to the 1800’s. This master leather craftsman is willing to answer questions about leather and leather goods. He also likes to pass on his extensive knowledge about primitive camping and living in the wild.

Monday

• MOMS & TOTS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Trailing Moms & Tots program on September 12 from 10 a.m. to noon at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. This program is for expectant mothers, mothers and tots 0 – five years of age. Participants can socialize, play and exercise during this walk. There may even craft time. Be sure to dress for the weather. Register for the program by sending an email to [email protected] , going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BUTTERFLY SURVEY: The Miami County Park District will hold a Butterfly Survey at 2:30 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Participants will help Park District naturalists collect data on butterflies in Miami County. Some of the data collected will help with the Monarch Larva Monitoring project which focuses on larval populations and milkweed. For more information on the Monarch monitoring project visit www.mlmp.org/. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing [email protected] or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: The Crafty Listeners gather from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. This group of women listens to a lighthearted book while working on joint and individual craft projects. Both experienced crafters and those wanting to learn are welcome.

• BOOK DISCUSSION: This month, the book for the Adult Evening Book Discussion is “The Soloist” by Steve Lopez. They will meet in the multi-purpose room at 7 p.m.

• COUNCIL MEETING: The September meeting of the Potsdam Village Council will be at 7 p.m. in the village office, 14 E. Cross St.

• SALAD BAR: The American Legion Post 586, Tipp City, will offer a salad bar for $3.50 or a potato bar for $3.50 or you can have both for $6. Serving starts at 6 p.m.

Tuesday

• CLASS REUNION: The 65th class reunion of the 1951 class of Piqua High School will be at 11:30 a.m. at Buffalo Jack’s, 137 S. High St., Covington. Participants will order from the menu. If you do not routinely attend the bi-monthly meetings, please call Jean Spieman Francony at (937) 773-5406 if you plan to attend to give the restaurant a head count. Friends and family may attend. A class photo will be taken.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will be offered crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• INCREDIBLE INSECTS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Preschool in the Park “Incredible Insects” program from 11 a.m. to noon at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Join park district naturalist Gecko Jody and learn all about insects. There will be journaling activities in addition to story time and a short tot sized hike. There is a $3 class fee due at the time of registration. Class size limited to 12, class minimum is four. Must be registered to attend. Register for the program by sending an email to [email protected] , going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109. Credit card payments are now accepted online at time of registration.

• LEGO NIGHT: Join staff for Lego Family Fun Night at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, Pleasant Hill. Drop in anytime between 6 and 7:30 p.m. Activities will include LEGO building challenges, free build stations, as well as play-dough LEGO stamping. Call (937) 676-2731 for more information or to register your child.

• PINTEREST CRAFT: The craft this month is a bleach pen tote bag. Using the power of a bleach pen, create a one-of-a-kind tote bag to carry your library books! The craft project happens from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Sign-up is required at 698-5515), as all supplies are provided.

• TINY TOTS: Tiny Tots meet from 11-11:30 a.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library in West Milton. This is an opportunity for children from birth to 3 years old and their caretakers to hear developmentally appropriate stories, play games, sing songs, and do other activities with children’s librarian Wendy Heisey.

• BOOK DISCUSSION: This month’s book is “The Note” by Angela Hunt. The meeting this month will be off site at 10 a.m. and will include a viewing of the Hallmark movie based on the book.

Sept. 14

• LINE DANCING: Line dancing will be offered at 10 a.m. for Tipp City Seniors members and guests at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• CHICKEN AND NOODLES: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will offer a chicken noodle dinner at 5 p.m. at the Tipp City Methodist Church.

• KIWANIS MEETING: The Piqua Kiwanis will meet at noon at The Bistro Room, 1876 Commerce Drive, Piqua. “A Vision of Piqua’s Future” will be offered by Kazy Hinds, Piqua’s mayor. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-158 or visit www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/.

• KIWANIS MEETING: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will welcome Tom Kendell, local director of Be The Match. He will be sharing how over the past 25 years, Be The Match, operated by the National Marrow Donor Program (NMDP), has managed the largest and most diverse marrow registry in the world, and they work every day to save lives through transplant. Lunch meeting starts at noon at the Troy Country Club, with a board meeting to follow.

• AFTER SCHOOL: Join staff after school at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, 12 N. Main St. This event is for kids in grades 4-8, at 3 p.m. every other Wednesday, and includes an after school snack. Come for a creative time making crafts or playing games. Each week is different. Call the library at (937) 676-2731 to register.

• STORY TIME: “Dragonflies” are the theme in this week’s Story Time at Milton-Union Public Library. Story time will begin at 10:30 a.m. and at 1:30 p.m. at the library. Stories, crafts, games and puppet shows are included in the activities for preschool children and their caretakers.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Troy Church of the Brethren will partner with Community Blood Center in commemorating the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks with a community blood drive from 3-7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room, 1431 W. Main St. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the limited edition “9/11 Never Forget — 15 Years Later and Growing Stronger” T-shirt. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• SLIDERS: The American Legion Post 586, Tipp City, will be serving John’s Sliders two for $2 with chips and toppings starting at 6 p.m.

Sept. 15

• LUNCHEON: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests willl have a carry-in luncheon at noon at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• BOOK CLUB: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill, at 3 p.m. for “The Living Dead Book Club.” Participants, in grade third and up, read one weird, wonderful and (crucially) terror-inducing book a month, and then we’ll meet up to discuss it. Registration is requested. To register or find out more information, call (937) 676-2731.

• CAR PARTY: A program all about cars. Children will be able to color their own car to take home, as well as receive a toy car as a gift! Refreshments, decorations, and books will be car themed as well. The program will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• BOOK GROUP: The High Nooners Book Discussion Group this month is “Olive Kitteridge” by Elizabeth Strout. The group will meet from noon to 1:30 p.m. in the multi-purpose room.

Sept. 16-18

• WACO FLY-IN: The 2016 WACO Fly-In & Homecoming, a celebration of the airplanes produced by the WACO Company in Troy, and the men and women who flew them. This event, which is open to the public, features the return of approximately 20 or more vintage WACO biplanes as well as other general aviation aircraft. Weather permitting, WACO will offer bi-plane rides on Friday afternoon, Saturday and Sunday for $100 per person. Tickets can be purchased in advance from WACO at (937) 335-9226, or at the event. Vintage WACOs will be on display on Friday afternoon and Saturday. Rocket building for kids will be available Saturday at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the children’s tent with an RC candy drop at 3 p.m. On Sunday, the rocket building will be at 1:00. Come watch a demonstration of ultralights from the Dayton Ultralights Club from 11-2 and Careflight from 11-1. Admission is $6 for adults, $3 for students, children under school age free. Veterans are $5. The event will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

• SLOPPY JOES: The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 586, Tipp City, will offer sloppy joe sandwiches for $4 with chips and cookies 2 two 50 cents starting at 6 p.m. Euchre starts at 7 p.m. for $5.



Sept. 16

• STEAK: A New York strip steak dinner will be offered beginning at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

• POW/MIA DAY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will have a ceremony at 6 p.m. Following the ceremony, chili will be offered from 6:15-7:30 p.m.

• LUNCH AND LEARN: This presentation is titled “Caring for the Caregiver.” Bring a sack lunch and enjoy learning about the subject during your lunch hour. The lunch and learn be from noon to 1 p.m. in the multi-purpose room.

• FRIED CHICKEN: The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 586, Tipp City, will prepare old fashioned fried chicken in a skillet, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, salad, roll and butter for $8. Serving starts at 6 p.m.

Sept. 17

• FISH FRY: A fish fry will be offered beginning at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

• PORK CHOP: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a marinated pork chop dinner (non-marinated pork chops available upon request) with baked potato and corn for $9 from 5-7 p.m. A tractor pull will be at 2 p.m. and hamburgers on the range will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• NIGHT HIKE: Brukner Nature Center will have a night hike at 8:30 p.m. Every month BNC Naturalists plan a nighttime adventure in to the Brukner woodlands. Exploring the BNC woods during the day can be fun but being able to explore at night is an adventure. Join a BNC naturalist as you take off into the woods. Free and open to the public.

• PUBLIC STAR GAZE: Join the Stillwater Stargazers and explore the starry night sky at 9:30 p.m. at Brukner Nature Center. Members will have their telescopes set up to answer questions. This program is free and open to the public, following the night hike.

• INCREDIBLE INSECTS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Preschool in the Park “Incredible Insects” program on September 17 from 11 a.m. to noon at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Join park district naturalist Gecko Jody and learn all about insects. There will be journaling activities in addition to story time and a short tot sized hike. There is a $3 class fee due at the time of registration. Class size limited to 12, class minimum is four. Must be registered to attend. Register for the program by sending an email to [email protected] , going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109. Credit card payments are now accepted online at time of registration.

• NIGHT WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold its Music in the Park “Night Songs Walk” program from 9-11 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Music and nature go hand-in-hand at this unique night hike. Take a casual walk around the Reserve with park district naturalist John De Boer as the music of his Native American Flute intertwines with the sounds of nature at night. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing [email protected] or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• ANIME CLUB: Learn about the culture of Japan through movies and shows. Draw your own anime to post in the teen section of the Milton-Union Public Library. The theme is Pokemon Go. It will start at 1 p.m. in the multi-purpose room.

• KARAOKE: The American Legion Post 586, Tipp City, will host karaoke from 7 p.m. to close.

Sept. 18

• VIEW FROM THE VISTA: Come discover Brukner Nature Center’s vista birdlife and join members of the BNC Bird Club as you learn to identify our feathered friends from 2-4 p.m. All levels of birders welcome! Good binoculars available for use.

• 5K: The Miami County Park District will hold a 5K, trail run/walk at 9 a.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Participants are encouraged to step outdoors and onto the trail as part of a healthy lifestyle. The pre-registration fee is $20 and includes a t-shirt. Register online at AllianceRunning.com. Day of registration is $25. Visit MiamiCountyParks.com for more information.

• DOG SOCIAL: The Miami County Park District will hold its dog social “Summer Dog Olympics” from 1-3 p.m. at Garbry Big Woods Reserve, 6660 Casstown-Sidney Road, east of Piqua. Participants can bring out their dogs and take part in the summer dog olympics. Compete in popular dog games such as water trials, high jump, broad jump, catch the ball and many more. Meet at the park entrance. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing [email protected] or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BUGS AND BUGS: The Miami County Park District will hold its “Bugs, Bugs, Bugs” program from 1-2 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185 north, Covington. Take a hike with a park district naturalist to locate and observe some of the coolest and strangest creatures — Bugs! Register for the program by sending an email to [email protected] , going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• CONCERT SET: The Tippecanoe Community Band will visit Piqua’s Hance Pavilion in Fountain Park for a free afternoon concert of “Summer through the Decades” at 3 p.m. Gail Ahmed will direct a variety of familiar tunes including “American River Songs,” “James Bond,” “Tennessee Favorites” and “The Association.” Piqua’s Dan Beaver will direct “Lion King” and his favorite march, “Americans We.” The Hance Pavilion is an open-air, covered facility with plenty of bench seating. The pavilion is located in Fountain Park, 500 N. Forest Ave., in Piqua. Concert and parking are free and handicapped accessible. Restrooms and picnic shelters are located on site at Fountain Park. For more information, phone: 937-335-1178.

• BREAKFAST: The American Legion Post 586, Tipp City, will offer an all-you-can-eat breakfast for $6 from 8-11 a.m. Items available will be eggs-your-way, bacon, sausage, biscuits, sausage gravy, pancakes, waffles, French toast, home fries, regular toast, cinnamon rolls, fruit and juices.

Sept. 19

• QUARTER AUCTION: A quarter auction will be offered at the Covington Eagles, 715 E. Broadway St., Covington. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the auction begins at 7 p.m. The fee is $3 per paddle, and the event will include a 50/50 drawing, food available and various vendors. Proceeds will benefit various charities in the county.

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: The Crafty Listeners gather from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. This group of women listens to a lighthearted book while working on joint and individual craft projects. Both experienced crafters and those wanting to learn are welcome.

• MOVE AND GROOVE: Join staff at 6:30 p.m. for ”Move and Groove” at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Children and caregivers will enjoy 30 minutes of various activities which include music and movement; this program is for children ages 2-6. Additional “Move and Groove” sessions are scheduled on Oct. 3 and 17 and Nov. 7. For more information call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit tmcpl.org.

• FRIED BOLOGNA: The American Legion Post 586, Tipp City, will prepare fried bologna sandwiches with chips and toppings for $3 or with French fries and toppings for $4. Serving starts at 6 p.m.

• FUNNY IN FARSI: Join staff for a book discussion at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy, at 6:30 p.m. Participants will be reading and discussing “Funny in Farsi: A Memoir of Growing up Iranian in America” by Firoozeh Dumas for the month of September. The library’s adult book club usually meets at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month; we read a variety of fiction and nonfiction titles. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 120, or visit tmcpl.org.

Sept. 20

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will be offered crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• COLORING CLUB: Looking for a way to reduce stress and relax? Join the Beyond the Lines adult coloring group at 6 p.m., at the The Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill, once a month for an evening of fun and coloring. Bring a friend and sit back and unwind with us. Coloring supplies and a treat to enjoy are provided. For more information, call (937) 676-2731.

• TINY TOTS: Tiny Tots meet from 11-11:30 a.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library in West Milton. This is an interactive opportunity for children from birth to 3 years old and their caretakers to hear stories, play games, sing songs, and do other activities with children’s librarian Wendy Heisey.

Sept. 21

• KNITTING: Knitting for cancer patients will be offered from 2-4 p.m. at Lion & Lamb Knit Shop, 6 E. Main St., Troy. Participants will be knitting caps, lab covers or knockers. Bring your yarn, needles and patterns. Some patterns will be available. This is a fun time of sharing and joining other knitters for fellowship. For more information, call 339-3133.

• LINE DANCING: Line dancing will be offered at 10 a.m. for Tipp City Seniors members and guests at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• KIWANIS MEETING: The Piqua Kiwanis will meet at noon at The Bistro Room, 1876 Commerce Drive, Piqua. “The National Patient Advocate Foundation” will be presented by Starr Gebhart, advocate and volunteer. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-158 or visit www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/.

• KIWANIS CLUB: Kiwanis Club of Troy will welcome Tina VanBuren, president of Sightless Children Club, as she will be speaking about ways their organization promotes the educational and social independence of visually impaired children and young adults. Lunch meeting starts at noon at the Troy Country Club.

• STORY TIME: Parents and their child are invited to join staff for storytime at 1 p.m. at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill; your child will enjoy a variety of stories, songs, fingerplays and crafts as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. For children ages birth to 5 years old. Registration is requested. Call (937) 676-2731 for more information or to register your child.

• STORY TIME: “Frogs” are the theme in this week’s Story Time at Milton-Union Public Library. Story time will begin at 10:30 a.m. and at 1:30 p.m. at the library. Stories, crafts, games and puppet shows are included in the activities for children and their caretakers.

Sept. 22

• EQUINOX EXHIBIT: An Autumn Equinox exhibit and presentation will begin at 7 p.m. at Brukner Nature Center for participants to enjoy a glass of organic cider and autumn fare as they enjoy paintings created by Megan Kishman, a West Milton native. Kishman is primarily an oil painter and now works out of her studio in Louisville, Ky. She won’t be able to attend, but come meet her at an open house from 2-4 p.m. Sept. 25. At 7:15 p.m., participants will settle into their seats for a presentation by BNC’s Curator of Wildlife Becky Crow as she shares the highlights from BNC’s newest research project — a bird banding station. All proceeds from this event, including the sale of the photographs throughout the exhibit, will support our mission of wildlife conservation.

• LUNCHEON: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will have a carry-in luncheon at noon at 320 S. First St., Tipp City. Spittin’ Image will perform after.

• TRUSTEES MEETING: The Tipp City Seniors Board of Trustees will meet at 10 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City. The public is welcome.

• FOSTER CARE: The SAFY organization will be doing an informational program about foster care. The presentation will teach how to preserve and secure the future of each family. The program will be from 7-8 p.m. in the multi-purpose room.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Join Troy-Miami County Library staff from 10-11 a.m. for Mornings in Motion. Mornings in Motion will combine walking, early literacy and fun. Bring your children, a stroller and your walking shoes. Meet at McKaig and Race Park, 822 McKaig, or at the Troy library, 419 W. Main St.; this program is for all ages. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be modified and held in the multi-purpose room at the Troy library. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit tmcpl.org.

• GARAGE SALE: Zion Lutheran Church, 14 W. Walnut St., Tipp City, is hold its annual Mum Festival garage sale from 9 a.m. to to 5 p.m. today, and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. Proceeds benefit many organizations. The half-price sale and the $2 bag sale begin at 5 p.m. Friday. Park in the church parking lot with entrances off North 3rd and North 4th streets. For more information, contact the church at 667-3110.

Sept. 23

• PIZZA: Pizza night will be offered beginning at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

• GARAGE SALE: Zion Lutheran Church, 14 W. Walnut St., Tipp City, is hold its annual Mum Festival garage sale from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Proceeds benefit many organizations. The half-price sale and the $2 bag sale begin at 5 p.m. Park in the church parking lot with entrances off North 3rd and North 4th streets. For more information, contact the church at 667-3110.

Sept. 24

• PORK CHOPS: Stuffed peppers will be offered following interviews at 2 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

• STEAK FRY:The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a T-bone steak dinner with salad, baked potato and a roll for $15 from 5-8 p.m.

• CAMPFIRE PROGRAM: The Miami County Park District will hold its “We are the Stars that Sing” campfire program from 9-11 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Join Spirit of Thunder (John De Boer) around the campfire as he plays soft Native American flute music and tells stories about the stars. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing [email protected] or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

Sept. 25

• STORYBOOK TRAIL: The Miami County Park District will hold their Storybook Trail “Under One Rock” program from 1-3 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Join a park district naturalist in reading the storybook “Under One Rock” along the trail. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing [email protected] or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• ROCK HOUNDS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Naturalist Adventure Series “Rock Hounds” from 1-4 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Drop by and learn all about rocks. A roving naturalist will be on-site to answer questions and facilitate activity. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing [email protected] or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

Sept. 26

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: The Crafty Listeners gather from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. This group of women listens to a lighthearted book while working on joint and individual craft projects. Both experienced crafters and those wanting to learn are welcome.

• KIDS BINGO: Stop in the library for a chance to win prizes. Milton-Union Schools will be closed for a teacher work day so it is a great way to take advantage of the day off. The bingo will be from 2-3 in the multi-purpose room.

• 100 YEARS: Join staff for some “scrumdiddlyumptious” fun at the Troy-Miami County Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy. Help celebrate 100 years of Ronald Dahl at 6:30 p.m. — eat some cake, make some crafts, and enjoy an “everlasting” good time with the entire family. Register at 339-0502, Ext. 123. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 133, or visit tmcpl.org.

Sept. 27

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will be offered crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• TINY TOTS: Tiny Tots meet from 1-1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library in West Milton. This is an interactive opportunity for children from birth to 3 years old and their caretakers to hear stories, play games, sing songs, and do other activities with children’s librarian Wendy Heisey.

Sept. 28

• LINE DANCING: Line dancing will be offered at 10 a.m. for Tipp City Seniors members and guests at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• KIWANIS MEETING: The Piqua Kiwanis will meet at noon at The Bistro Room, 1876 Commerce Drive, Piqua. Meet the New Salvation Army Corp officers and a summary of the youth summer lunch program will be offered by Robert and Jody Kramer. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-158 or visit www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/.

• KIWANIS CLUB: Kiwanis Club of Troy will welcome Scott Hornberger, owner of Troy Community Radio 107.1 FM WTJN, as he will be speaking about all of the fun new stuff going on at TCR. Lunch meeting starts at noon at the Troy Country Club.

• STORY TIME: Parents and their child are invited to join staff for storytime at 1 p.m. at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill; your child will enjoy a variety of stories, songs, fingerplays and crafts as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. For children ages birth to 5 years old. Registration is requested. Call (937) 676-2731 for more information or to register your child.

• AFTER SCHOOL: Join staff after school at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, 12 N. Main St. This event is for kids in grades 4-8, at 3 p.m. every other Wednesday, and includes an after school snack. Come for a creative time making crafts or playing games. Each week is different. Call the library at (937) 676-2731 to register.

• STORY TIME: “Ducks” are the theme in this week’s Story Time at Milton-Union Public Library. Story time will begin at 10:30 a.m. and at 1:30 p.m. at the library. Stories, crafts, games and puppet shows are included in the activities for preschool children and their caretakers.

Sept. 29

• LUNCHEON: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will have a carry-in luncheon at noon at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• COVER TO COVER: Join staff for Cover to Cover at 4 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy. Kids in grades 1-3 will explore various authors and illustrators through books, activities and crafts. An after school snack will be provided at each meeting. Additional sessions are scheduled on Oct. 13 and 27 and Nov. 10. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Join Troy-Miami County Library staff from 10-11 a.m. for Mornings in Motion. Mornings in Motion will combine walking, early literacy and fun. Bring your children, a stroller and your walking shoes. Meet at McKaig and Race Park, 822 McKaig, or at the Troy library, 419 W. Main St.; this program is for all ages. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be modified and held in the multi-purpose room at the Troy library. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit tmcpl.org.

Sept. 30

• SEAFOOD DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three-piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with French fries and coleslaw for $7 from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs, when available, are $10.

• LUNCH ON THE LAWN: The Miami County Cattleman’s Association will offer Lunch on the Lawn from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Miami Courthouse lawn, Troy. Meals will be $6 for a sirloin sandwich or $8 for a ribeye sandwich, and also includes chips, cookie, pop or bottled water.

Oct. 1

• BIGFOOT IN OHIO: Join staff at 1 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy, for Bigfoot in Ohio, presented by the Ohio Night Stalkers. Particiants will see footprint castings, hear audio recordings and firsthand accounts of encounters. Mike Miller and Michael Feltner, founders of Ohio Night Stalkers, will be here to tell participants about their experiences. Be sure to check out their Facebook page at Ohio Night Stalkers. This program is open to all ages. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 117.

Oct. 3

• MOVE AND GROOVE: Join staff at 6:30 p.m. for ”Move and Groove” at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Children and caregivers will enjoy 30 minutes of various activities which include music and movement; this program is for children ages 2-6. Additional “Move and Groove” sessions are scheduled on Oct. 17 and Nov. 7. For more information call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit tmcpl.org.

Oct. 5

• STORY TIME: Parents and their child are invited to join staff for storytime at 1 p.m. at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill; your child will enjoy a variety of stories, songs, fingerplays and crafts as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. For children ages birth to 5 years old. Registration is requested. Call (937) 676-2731 for more information or to register your child.

Oct 6

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Join Troy-Miami County Library staff from 10-11 a.m. for Mornings in Motion. Mornings in Motion will combine walking, early literacy and fun. Bring your children, a stroller and your walking shoes. Meet at McKaig and Race Park, 822 McKaig, or at the Troy library, 419 W. Main St.; this program is for all ages. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be modified and held in the multi-purpose room at the Troy library. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit tmcpl.org.

Oct. 7

• CHICKEN FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three-piece chicken dinner with french fries and macaroni salad for $7 from 6-7:30 p.m. Chicken livers are also available.

• MOVIE NIGHT: Let’s Go to the Movies at Hayner! will feature “Young Frankenstein,” a 1974 comedy that tells the story of Frankenstein finding love, at 7:30 p.m. This series features a movie classic with cafe style seating and an introduction to the film. Films, popcorn, and soda pop are all free. The film series is intended for adult audiences and may not be appropriate for children under 13. For more information, call 339-0457 or visit www.troyhayner.org.

• EXHIBIT OPENS: The fine art exhibit “Vessels, Vistas & Visions,” opens at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy. The exhibit features the work of three local artists, Pamela Ridenour, Donna Pierce-Clark and Shirley DeLaet. For more information, call 339-0457 or visit www.troyhayner.org. The exhibit continues through Nov. 27.

Oct. 8

• FISH FRY: An all-you-can-eat fish fry and smelt dinner will be offered at the Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, beginning at 5 p.m. The meal will include French fries, baked beans and applesauce for $9.

• SCIENCE FEST: There will be a free science event hosted at the Milton-Union Middle School cafeteria, 7640 Milton-Potsdam Road, from noon to 2 p.m. Join Garret Pearce, working toward his Eagle Scout award, for an afternoon of fun science activities and demonstrations to promote interest in various scientific subjects. Activities are geared for students in grades 3-7. If you are a Milton Union student, you can also get extra credit for attending.

Oct. 9

• EUCHRE TOURNEY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will have a Euchre tournament beginning at 1 p.m. for only $3. Sign up is at noon.

• RECEPTION: October 9, 2016, Sunday – 2:00 to 4:00 pm An opening reception for fine art exhibit at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, “Vessels, Vistas & Visions,” and grand re-opening of the Hayner will be from 2-4 p.m. Share refreshments with the artists being exhibited, including Pamela Ridenour, Donna Pierce-Clark and Shirley DeLaet. Celebrate the grand re-opening of the Hayner after a month of repairs and renovations.

Oct. 12

• STORY TIME: Parents and their child are invited to join staff for story time at 1 p.m. at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill; your child will enjoy a variety of stories, songs, fingerplays and crafts as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. For children ages birth to 5 years old. Registration is requested. Call (937) 676-2731 for more information or to register your child.

• AFTER SCHOOL: Join staff after school at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, 12 N. Main St. This event is for kids in grades 4-8, at 3 p.m. every other Wednesday, and includes an after school snack. Come for a creative time making crafts or playing games. Each week is different. Call the library at (937) 676-2731 to register.

Oct. 13

• CHRISTMAS MARKET: The 44th annual Greene Street United Methodist Church Christmas Market will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the church, corner of Greene and Caldwell streets, Piqua. The event will include a consignment shop, theme baskets, homemade food items, and lunch and dinner will be available.

• COVER TO COVER: Join staff for Cover to Cover at 4 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy. Kids in grades 1-3 will explore various authors and illustrators through books, activities and crafts. An after school snack will be provided at each meeting. Additional sessions are scheduled on Oct. 27 and Nov. 10. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Join Troy-Miami County Library staff from 10-11 a.m. for Mornings in Motion. Mornings in Motion will combine walking, early literacy and fun. Bring your children, a stroller and your walking shoes. Meet at McKaig and Race Park, 822 McKaig, or at the Troy library, 419 W. Main St.; this program is for all ages. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be modified and held in the multi-purpose room at the Troy library. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit tmcpl.org.

Oct. 15

• PORK CHOP: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a marinated pork chop dinner (non-marinated pork chops available upon request) with baked potato and corn for $9 from 5-7 p.m. A tractor pull will be at 2 p.m. and hamburgers on the range will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• MUSIC IN THE HOUSE: The Juggernaut Jug Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. The band of seasoned musicians has a rather zany sense of humor. Expect a combination vaudeville act, musical American history lesson and sweet vocal harmonies. For more information, call 339-0457 or visit www.troyhayner.org.

Oct. 17

• MOVE AND GROOVE: Join staff at 6:30 p.m. for ”Move and Groove” at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Children and caregivers will enjoy 30 minutes of various activities which include music and movement; this program is for children ages 2-6. An additional “Move and Groove” session is scheduled for Nov. 7. For more information call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit tmcpl.org.

Oct. 19

• STORY TIME: Parents and their child are invited to join staff for story time at 1 p.m. at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill; your child will enjoy a variety of stories, songs, fingerplays and crafts as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. For children ages birth to 5 years old. Registration is requested. Call (937) 676-2731 for more information or to register your child.

Oct. 20

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Join Troy-Miami County Library staff from 10-11 a.m. for Mornings in Motion. Mornings in Motion will combine walking, early literacy and fun. Bring your children, a stroller and your walking shoes. Meet at McKaig and Race Park, 822 McKaig, or at the Troy library, 419 W. Main St.; this program is for all ages. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be modified and held in the multi-purpose room at the Troy library. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit tmcpl.org.

Oct. 22

• STEAK FRY:The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a T-bone steak dinner with salad, baked potato and a roll for $15 from 5-8 p.m.

• CABARAET AND CABERNET: The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will host the second Cabaret & Cabernet with the David Wion Trio at 7:30 p.m. The public is invited to participate in a Broadway sing-a-long in the Hayner’s Ballroom complete with cabaret tables, hors d’oeuvres and soft drinks. Wine will be available for purchase. Lyric sheets of all time favorite Broadway tunes will be provided for the sing-a-long. This musical evening is free and open to the public and is intended for an adult audience.

Oct. 25

• CHAMBER CONCERT: A Drawing Room Chamber Series, with Ginger Minneman, soprano, will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. Minneman conducts the Women’s Chorale and teaches voice, musicianship, keyboard musicianship and music of western cultures at Wright State University. For more information, call 339-0457 or visit www.troyhayner.org.

Oct 26

• STORY TIME: Parents and their child are invited to join staff for story time at 1 p.m. at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill; your child will enjoy a variety of stories, songs, fingerplays and crafts as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. For children ages birth to 5 years old. Registration is requested. Call (937) 676-2731 for more information or to register your child.

• AFTER SCHOOL: Join staff after school at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, 12 N. Main St. This event is for kids in grades 4-8, at 3 p.m. every other Wednesday, and includes an after school snack. Come for a creative time making crafts or playing games. Each week is different. Call the library at (937) 676-2731 to register.

Oct. 27

• COVER TO COVER: Join staff for Cover to Cover at 4 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy. Kids in grades 1-3 will explore various authors and illustrators through books, activities and crafts. An after school snack will be provided at each meeting. An additional session is scheduled on Nov. 10. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Join Troy-Miami County Library staff from 10-11 a.m. for Mornings in Motion. Mornings in Motion will combine walking, early literacy and fun. Bring your children, a stroller and your walking shoes. Meet at McKaig and Race Park, 822 McKaig, or at the Troy library, 419 W. Main St.; this program is for all ages. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be modified and held in the multi-purpose room at the Troy library. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit tmcpl.org.

• ANTIQUES SEMINAR: An antiques seminar with Jerry Stichter, “Collectible Ephemera,” will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy. Letterhead stationary, trade cards, advertising and true photo postcards are just a few items of ephemera that are hidden in our homes that may have greater value than you thought. For more information, call 339-0457 or visit www.troyhayner.org.

Oct. 28

• SEAFOOD DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three-piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with French fries and coleslaw for $7 from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs, when available, are $10.

Oct. 29

• BOO BASH: A Boo Bash will be offered from 1-4 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. Bring the whole family to this free community event for games, crafts, scavenger hunt, Halloween stories, monster mash dance, and singer/story teller Joseph Helfrich. There is no admission fee and reservations are not required. For more information, call 339-0457 or visit www.troyhayner.org.

Nov. 2

• STORY TIME: Parents and their child are invited to join staff for story time at 1 p.m. at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill; your child will enjoy a variety of stories, songs, fingerplays and crafts as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. For children ages birth to 5 years old. Registration is requested. Call (937) 676-2731 for more information or to register your child.

Nov. 3

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Join Troy-Miami County Library staff from 10-11 a.m. for Mornings in Motion. Mornings in Motion will combine walking, early literacy and fun. Bring your children, a stroller and your walking shoes. Meet at McKaig and Race Park, 822 McKaig, or at the Troy library, 419 W. Main St.; this program is for all ages. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be modified and held in the multi-purpose room at the Troy library. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit tmcpl.org.

Nov. 7

• MOVE AND GROOVE: Join staff at 6:30 p.m. for ”Move and Groove” at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Children and caregivers will enjoy 30 minutes of various activities which include music and movement; this program is for children ages 2-6. For more information call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit tmcpl.org.

Nov. 9

• STORY TIME: Parents and their child are invited to join staff for story time at 1 p.m. at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill; your child will enjoy a variety of stories, songs, fingerplays and crafts as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. For children ages birth to 5 years old. Registration is requested. Call (937) 676-2731 for more information or to register your child.

• AFTER SCHOOL: Join staff after school at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, 12 N. Main St. This event is for kids in grades 4-8, at 3 p.m. every other Wednesday, and includes an after school snack. Come for a creative time making crafts or playing games. Each week is different. Call the library at (937) 676-2731 to register.

Nov. 10

• COVER TO COVER: Join staff for Cover to Cover at 4 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy. Kids in grades 1-3 will explore various authors and illustrators through books, activities and crafts. An after school snack will be provided at each meeting. An additional session is scheduled on Nov. 10. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Join Troy-Miami County Library staff from 10-11 a.m. for Mornings in Motion. Mornings in Motion will combine walking, early literacy and fun. Bring your children, a stroller and your walking shoes. Meet at McKaig and Race Park, 822 McKaig, or at the Troy library, 419 W. Main St.; this program is for all ages. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be modified and held in the multi-purpose room at the Troy library. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit tmcpl.org.

Nov. 16

• AFTER SCHOOL: Join staff after school at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, 12 N. Main St. This event is for kids in grades 4-8, at 3 p.m. every other Wednesday, and includes an after school snack. Come for a creative time making crafts or playing games. Each week is different. Call the library at (937) 676-2731 to register.

Nov. 17

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Join Troy-Miami County Library staff from 10-11 a.m. for Mornings in Motion. Mornings in Motion will combine walking, early literacy and fun. Bring your children, a stroller and your walking shoes. Meet at McKaig and Race Park, 822 McKaig, or at the Troy library, 419 W. Main St.; this program is for all ages. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be modified and held in the multi-purpose room at the Troy library. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit tmcpl.org.

Nov. 30

• AFTER SCHOOL: Join staff after school at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, 12 N. Main St. This event is for kids in grades 4-8, at 3 p.m. every other Wednesday, and includes an after school snack. Come for a creative time making crafts or playing games. Each week is different. Call the library at (937) 676-2731 to register.

Monday

• OPTIMISTS MEET: The Troy Noon Optimist Club will meet at noon at LaPiazza.

• CENTER OPEN: The Pleasant Hill History Center, 8 E. Monument St., Pleasant Hill, is open from 3-7 p.m.

• TOASTMASTERS: The Miami County Toastmasters will meet from 7-8 p.m. the 2nd and 4th Mondays at the (at 6:45 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy, in September) Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. Those interested in improving communication and leadership skills are welcome to attend.

• TOPS: The T.O.P.S. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Club meets at 5:45 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, Main and 3rd streets, Tipp City. For more information, call (937) 332-9251.

Civic agendas

• Monroe Township Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. on the 1st and 3rd Mondays at the Township Building.

• Tipp City Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday at the board office, 90 S. Tippecanoe Drive. Call 667-8444 for more information.

• The Tipp City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. on the 1st and 3rd Mondays of each month at the Government Center.

• The Tipp City Parks Advisory Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on the 2nd Monday (January, March, May, July, September, and November) at the Tipp City Government Center.

• The Troy City Council will meet the first and third Mondays of the month at 7 p.m. in the meeting room in Council Chambers.

• The Staunton Township Trustees will meet the first and third Monday of the month at 7:30 p.m. in the Staunton Township building.

• Covington Village Council will meet on the 1st and 3rd Mondays at 7 p.m. at Town Hall.

• Covington Board of Public Affairs will meet the first and third Thursday of each month at 4 p.m. in the Water Department office located at 123 W. Wright St., Covington.

• The Police and Fire Committee of Village Council will meet on the second Monday of each month at 6 p.m. prior to the council meeting.

• The Covington Street Committee will meet the fourth Monday of each month immediately following the regular council meeting.

• Laura Village Council will meet the second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Municipal building.

• The Potsdam Village Council will meet on the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m. in the village offices.

• Brown Township Board of Trustees will meet the second and fourth Monday of the month at 8 p.m. in the Township Building in Conover.

• The Union Township Trustees will meet the second and last Monday of each month at 1:30 p.m. in the Township Building, 9497 Markley Road, P.O. Box E, Laura. Call 698-4480 for more information.

• The Miami County Educational Service Center Governing Board will meet on the third Monday at 5 p.m. at 2000 W. Stanfield Road, Troy. (January, Feb. and July, meetings are on 2nd Monday.)

Tuesday

• BARBERSHOP MEETING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing are welcome and visitors are always welcome. For more information, call (937) 778 1586 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org.

Civic agendas

• The village of West Milton Council will meet the second Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in council chambers.

• The village of West Milton Council will have its workshop meeting on the fourth Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the council chambers.

• The Concord Township Trustees will meet the 1st and 3rd Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Concord Township Memorial Building, 1150 Horizon West Court, Troy.

• Pleasant Hill Township Trustees will meet at 8 p.m. on the third Tuesday in the township building, 210 W. Walnut St., Pleasant Hill.

Wednesday

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week from 6-8 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Come, bring a friend, bring your coupons to work on, to share and trade, or just bring yourself if you are just getting started. For questions, call 773-1241.

• STAUNTON ALUMNI: The Staunton School alumni will meet at 11:30 a.m. on the second Wednesday at Frisch’s restaurant in Troy.

Civic agendas

• The Elizabeth Township Trustees will meet the 1st and 3rd Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the township building, 5710 Walnut Grove Road, Troy.

• The Covington Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. on the third Wednesday in the Covington Middle School for a regular board meeting.

• The village of West Milton Planning Board will meet the first Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in council chambers.

Thursday

Civic agendas

• The Lostcreek Township Board of Trustees meet at 7 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Lostcreek Township Building, Casstown

Saturday

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County Farmers Market will open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Lowe’s parking lot, Troy, with local, plants, vegetables, maple syrup and more.