Community Calendar

Today

• VETERANS BREAKFAST: A veterans breakfast will be offered from 9-11 a.m. at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum, 107 W. Main St., Troy. An elevator is available. A special breakfast will be offered by the DAR and local first responders will speak.

• SUPPORT GROUP: The Miami-Shelby Ostomy Support Group will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy. The Ostomy Support Group’s meetings are held the first Wednesday of each month except January and July. The meeting will be in the hospital lower level Conference Room A. Programs provide information and support to ostomates and their families, and are beneficial to health care professionals as well. Cailtin Mikula from Hollister will be the speaker for the program. For more information, contact Robin Medrano at 440-4706.

• BLOOD DRIVE: First Presbyterian Church of Troy will partner with Community Blood Center in commemorating the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks with a community blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. at 20 S. Walnut St. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the limited edition “9/11 Never Forget — 15 Years Later and Growing Stronger” T-shirt. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Fletcher United Methodist Church will partner with Community Blood Center in commemorating the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks with a community blood driv from 3-7 p.m. at 205 S. Walnut St. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the limited edition “9/11 Never Forget — 15 Years Later and Growing Stronger” T-shirt. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• LINE DANCING: Line dancing will be offered at 10 a.m. for Tipp City Seniors members and guests at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• KIWANIS MEETING: The Piqua Kiwanis will meet at noon at The Bistro Room, 1876 Commerce Drive, Piqua. “Heroin: A Growing Problem,” will be presented by Brad Reed of Tri-County Mental Health. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-158 or visit www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/.

• KIWANIS MEETING: Kiwanis Club of Troy will welcome Cori Schweser, business manager of the Troy Strawberry Festival. She will be discussing the impact that recent changes have had to the success of the Troy Strawberry Festival. Lunch meeting starts at noon at the Troy Country Club.

• STORY TIME: “Beavers” are the subject at the Milton-Union Public Library Story Time. Children’s librarian Wendy Heisey will hold two sessions, one at 10:30 a.m. and one at 1:30 p.m. Stories, crafts, games and puppet shows are included in the activities for children and their caretakers.

• SLIDERS: The American Legion Post 586, Tipp City, will offer John’s Sliders two for $2 with chips and toppings starting at 6 p.m.

Thursday

• LEADERSHIP ALUMNI: A scholarship fundraiser for Leadership Troy alumni will be from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Signature Lounge, 845 W. Market St., Troy. The evening will include craft cocktails, heavy appetizers and local celebrity bartenders. All proceeds from this event will fund scholarships for future attendees of Leadership Troy. The ticket price for this event is $50 per person, which includes appetizers and two drink tickets. Additional drink tickets will be available for purchase that evening. This event is open to Leadership Troy Alumni only, however non-alumni spouses may attend. Learn more at http://www.troyohiochamber.com.

• STYLE SHOW: Reservations are due today for the Miami County Republican Women’s annual luncheon and style show set for 11:30 a.m. Sept. 15 at the Troy Country Club, 1830 Peters Ave., Troy. The event raises funds for scholarships for women attending Edison State Community College. This year’s featured business is Ark & Echo, a boutique in downtown Troy. The shop sells trendy, affordable fashion clothing and home decor. Door prizes will be awarded, and ladies are welcome to stay for card games. All ladies are welcome; it is not necessary to be a member of the Miami County Republican Women in order to attend the event. Reservations and payment of $30 due by Sept. 8 in check, payable to Miami County Republican Women, P.O. Box 652, Troy, OH 45373. For more information, contact chapter president, Ann Baird at 335-4338.

• LINE DANCING: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will have line dancing at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City. A program of line dancers will follow.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Piqua Baptist Church will partner with Community Blood Center in commemorating the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks with a community blood drive from 3-7 p.m. at 1402 W. High St. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the limited edition “9/11 Never Forget — 15 Years Later and Growing Stronger” T-shirt. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• LUNCHEON: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will have a carry-in luncheon at noon at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• TRUSTEES MEETING: The Tipp City Seniors Board of Trustees will meet at 10 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City. The public is welcome.

• BOOK SALE: The first day of the book sale is exclusive to members of the Friends of the Milton-Union Public Library. Ask about joining the Friends to get the first pick in the book sale from 4-8 p.m.

• DISCUSSION GROUP: The Come As You Are Teenage Discussion Group, which meets bi-weekly, will be from 6:30-8:30 p.m at the Miami Street Imaginarium, West Milton. Middle and high school-age students will gather to discuss issues that matter to them. Go to www.miamistreetimaginarium.com for details and to sign up or contact Misty Brown at 719-1989.

• GARAGE SALE: A storewide seasonal garage sale, with 40 percent off, will be offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Troy Community Thrift Store, 707 S. Crawford St., Troy.

• HAMBURGERS: The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 586, Tipp City, will prepare hamburgers with chips for $3 or with French fries for $4. Toppings will be available. Serving will start at 6 p.m. Euchre starts at 7 p.m. for $5.

Friday

• STEAK: A New York strip steak dinner will be offered beginning at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

• BOOK SALE: The Friends of the Milton-Union Public Library will be having a book sale in the multi-purpose room open to the public from 9-5 p.m.

• GARAGE SALE: A storewide seasonal garage sale, with 40 percent off, will be offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Troy Community Thrift Store, 707 S. Crawford St., Troy.

• HAM: The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 586, Tipp City, will serve ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans and salad for $8 starting at 6 p.m.

Saturday

• SAFETY SATURDAY: The Troy Lowe’s will offer Safety Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with local and state law enforcement, fire services and more on hand.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast will be offered beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the Troy Fish & Game. A car show will be offered from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and lasagna will be offered beginning at 6 p.m.

• FISH FRY: An all-you-can-eat fish fry and smelt dinner will be offered at the Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, beginning at 5 p.m. The meal will include French fries, baked beans and applesauce for $9.

• MONARCH CELEBRATION: Don’t miss an afternoon packed full of activities to help you and your family learn all about Monarch butterflies — from educational crafts for the kids to opportunities to talk to professionals in the field. You can purchase a variety of native plants for your garden, learn all about BNC’s Butterfly Transect Survey and create your own milkweed seed ball. Staff also hope to have live Monarch encounters — from caterpillar to chrysalis and adult. Come discover these amazing creatures and learn how you can help them! Free for BNC members; non-members are $2.50 per person or $10 per family (cash or check only).

• LUNCH OUT: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will eat out at Bob Evans, Troy, at 4:30 p.m. Euchre will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• BOOK SALE: The Friends of the Milton-Union Public Library will be having a book sale in the multi-purpose room open to the public from 9-5 p.m.

• CAR SHOW: A car show to benefit veterans, sponsored by the Miami Valley Veterans Museum and the Troy Fish & Game, will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 10 at 2618 LeFevre Road, Troy. Dash plaques will be offered to the first 100 entries — which can include cars, trucks, bikes and military vehicles — and the registration fee is $10 or $6 for veterans. Trophies will be awarded at 3:30 p.m. The event also will include 50/50 drawings, door prizes, music, military demonstrations and reenactment groups. The Troy Fish & Game also will serve a full breakfast from 8:30-11 a.m. for $7. For more information, call 335-6361. A rain date is Sept. 11.

• VOLUNTEER PROGRAM: The Miami Street Imaginarium is looking for volunteers and servants of all skill levels and abilities to create a foundation of community and fellowship that begins right here in our town and reaches out to serve those in need. One Saturday per month from noon to 2 p.m., they will host a two-hour training session to orient you with our facility, share with you our vision and help you to discover where your unique talents and experience can best be utilized. Call 719-1989 for more details and to register or visitwww.miamistreetimaginarium.com.

• GARAGE SALE: A storewide seasonal garage sale, with 40 percent off, will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon at the Troy Community Thrift Store, 707 S. Crawford St., Troy.

• KARAOKE: The American Legion Post 586, Tipp City, will host karaoke from 8 p.m. to close.

Sunday

• FISHING DERBY: The VIPs will host the annual Youth Fishing Derby from 1-4 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, north of Covington. Head out to the park for the park district’s annual fishing derby and a chance to win a trophy in one of six different categories. Special door prizes will be awarded to lucky participants. Don’t forget it’s Grandparents’ Day so bring out your grandchildren to this fun event. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing [email protected] or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• 100TH CELEBRATION: A 100th year celebration of the Elizabeth Township Building, formerly the Elizabeth Township School, and now the Elizabeth Township Community Center, will begin at 1 p.m. at the community center, 5760 E. Walnut Grove Road, Troy. Bring a covered dish and drinks will be furnished. The event is being sponsored by the Elizabeth Township School Reunion, Elizabeth Township Historical Society and Elizabeth Township Trustees. Bring a lawn chair, the event will be held rain or shine. For more information, call Audrey Phillis at 339-5209 or Kathy Schaefer at 339-7278.

• BREAKFAST: The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 586, Tipp City, will prepare an all-you-can-eat breakfast for $6 from 8-11 a.m. Items available will be eggs-your-way, bacon, sausage, biscuits, sausage gravy, pancakes, waffles, home fries, French toast, regular toast, cinnamon rolls, fruit and juices.

• BLUEGRASS: Bluegrass, with Rock Island Plow Company, will be offered beginning at 2 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. 3rd St., Tipp City. There is free admission and parking. Food and refreshments will be available.

Monday

• MOMS & TOTS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Trailing Moms & Tots program on September 12 from 10 a.m. to noon at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. This program is for expectant mothers, mothers and tots 0 – five years of age. Participants can socialize, play and exercise during this walk. There may even craft time. Be sure to dress for the weather. Register for the program by sending an email to [email protected] , going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BUTTERFLY SURVEY: The Miami County Park District will hold a Butterfly Survey at 2:30 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Participants will help Park District naturalists collect data on butterflies in Miami County. Some of the data collected will help with the Monarch Larva Monitoring project which focuses on larval populations and milkweed. For more information on the Monarch monitoring project visit www.mlmp.org/. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing [email protected] or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: The Crafty Listeners gather from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. This group of women listens to a lighthearted book while working on joint and individual craft projects. Both experienced crafters and those wanting to learn are welcome.

• BOOK DISCUSSION: This month, the book for the Adult Evening Book Discussion is “The Soloist” by Steve Lopez. They will meet in the multi-purpose room at 7 p.m.

• COUNCIL MEETING: The September meeting of the Potsdam Village Council will be at 7 p.m. in the village office, 14 E. Cross St.

• SALAD BAR: The American Legion Post 586, Tipp City, will offer a salad bar for $3.50 or a potato bar for $3.50 or you can have both for $6. Serving starts at 6 p.m.

Tuesday

• CLASS REUNION: The 65th class reunion of the 1951 class of Piqua High School will be at 11:30 a.m. at Buffalo Jack’s, 137 S. High St., Covington. Participants will order from the menu. If you do not routinely attend the bi-monthly meetings, please call Jean Spieman Francony at (937) 773-5406 if you plan to attend to give the restaurant a head count. Friends and family may attend. A class photo will be taken.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will be offered crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• INCREDIBLE INSECTS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Preschool in the Park “Incredible Insects” program from 11 a.m. to noon at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Join park district naturalist Gecko Jody and learn all about insects. There will be journaling activities in addition to story time and a short tot sized hike. There is a $3 class fee due at the time of registration. Class size limited to 12, class minimum is four. Must be registered to attend. Register for the program by sending an email to [email protected] , going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109. Credit card payments are now accepted online at time of registration.

• LEGO NIGHT: Join staff for Lego Family Fun Night at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, Pleasant Hill. Drop in anytime between 6 and 7:30 p.m. Activities will include LEGO building challenges, free build stations, as well as play-dough LEGO stamping. Call (937) 676-2731 for more information or to register your child.

• PINTEREST CRAFT: The craft this month is a bleach pen tote bag. Using the power of a bleach pen, create a one-of-a-kind tote bag to carry your library books! The craft project happens from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Sign-up is required at 698-5515), as all supplies are provided.

• TINY TOTS: Tiny Tots meet from 11-11:30 a.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library in West Milton. This is an opportunity for children from birth to 3 years old and their caretakers to hear developmentally appropriate stories, play games, sing songs, and do other activities with children’s librarian Wendy Heisey.

• BOOK DISCUSSION: This month’s book is “The Note” by Angela Hunt. The meeting this month will be off site at 10 a.m. and will include a viewing of the Hallmark movie based on the book.

Sept. 14

• LINE DANCING: Line dancing will be offered at 10 a.m. for Tipp City Seniors members and guests at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• CHICKEN AND NOODLES: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will offer a chicken noodle dinner at 5 p.m. at the Tipp City Methodist Church.

• KIWANIS MEETING: The Piqua Kiwanis will meet at noon at The Bistro Room, 1876 Commerce Drive, Piqua. “A Vision of Piqua’s Future” will be offered by Kazy Hinds, Piqua’s mayor. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-158 or visit www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/.

• KIWANIS MEETING: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will welcome Tom Kendell, local director of Be The Match. He will be sharing how over the past 25 years, Be The Match, operated by the National Marrow Donor Program (NMDP), has managed the largest and most diverse marrow registry in the world, and they work every day to save lives through transplant. Lunch meeting starts at noon at the Troy Country Club, with a board meeting to follow.

• AFTER SCHOOL: Join staff after school at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, 12 N. Main St. This event is for kids in grades 4-8, at 3 p.m. every other Wednesday, and includes an after school snack. Come for a creative time making crafts or playing games. Each week is different. Call the library at (937) 676-2731 to register.

• STORY TIME: “Dragonflies” are the theme in this week’s Story Time at Milton-Union Public Library. Story time will begin at 10:30 a.m. and at 1:30 p.m. at the library. Stories, crafts, games and puppet shows are included in the activities for preschool children and their caretakers.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Troy Church of the Brethren will partner with Community Blood Center in commemorating the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks with a community blood drive from 3-7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room, 1431 W. Main St. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the limited edition “9/11 Never Forget — 15 Years Later and Growing Stronger” T-shirt. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• SLIDERS: The American Legion Post 586, Tipp City, will be serving John’s Sliders two for $2 with chips and toppings starting at 6 p.m.