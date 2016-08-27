Community Calendar

Today

• CONCERT ON LAWN: The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will celebrate its 40th anniversary at 7:30 p.m. with a concert on the lawn at 301 W. Main St. The free concert will feature the Columbus based band, CAAMP. This band is an indie-folk band with musical influences such as Ray LaMontange, Justin Vernon and Trampled by Turtles. Details at www.TroyHayner.org.

• STEAK FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a T-bone steak dinner with salad, baked potato and a roll for $13 from 5-8 p.m.

• STORYBOOK TRAIL: The Miami County Park District will hold their Storybook Trail “Fairy Houses” program from 1-4 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Join a park district naturalist in reading the storybook “The Other Way to Listen” along the trail. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing [email protected] or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• MUSIC IN PARK: The Miami County Park District will hold its Music in the Park “Heartbeat of the Earth” program from 1-4 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Participants are invited to listen to the sound of music and nature. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing [email protected] or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• CAMPFIRE: The Miami County Park District will hold its “Summer Moth Party” Campfire from 8:30-10 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Rd. south of Tipp City. Join park district naturalist Accipiter Amalee after sundown to discover some of the most gorgeous nighttime critters, moths. Black lighting and sugar baiting to lure in these beautiful creatures. There will also be snacks and a campfire. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing [email protected] or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• CORNHOLE: A cornhole tournament will begin at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

• TRANS AMS: Old Tippecanoe will host the 20th Annual Trans Am Nationals Cruise-In from 5-9 p.m. The event will take place in the Old Tippecanoe Historic District in downtown Tipp City with free admission. Registration cost for car entries is $10 without TS-shirt and $25 with T-shirt while supplies last. Registration is at Monroe Federal Bank, 24 E. Main St. from 5-7 p.m. The first 250 entries will receive dash plaques and trophies will be awarded. Activities until 9 p.m., include shopping, a 50/50 raffle, and a DJ providing music at Third and Main streets. For more information, call Cheryl (Trans Am Club) at (513) 305-7454 or Steve (downtown Tipp City) at (937) 667-3696.

• POKER RUN: A poker run will be offered by the Covington Eagles Ladies Auxiliary. Registration begins at 11 a.m. at the Covington Eagles and the first bike out is at 1 p.m. Singles and cars are $15 and a rider is $5. Prize money will be awarded to the three best poker hands. Food, drinks and a DJ will be available after. All proceeds will benefit local charities.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County Farmers Market will open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Lowe’s parking lot, Troy, with local, plants, vegetables, maple syrup and more.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Downtown Troy Farmers Market will be offered from from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market features fresh local produce, breads, artisan cheeses, maple syrup, honey, baked goods, locally-raised meat, artists’ booths, live music, other entertainment and more. The location on South Cherry Street, just off West Main Street, is convenient for shoppers with adjacent parking. For more information, visit www.TroyMainStreet.org or call (937) 339-5455.

Today-Sunday

• CLASS REUNION: Piqua High School class of 2006 will gather at Mulligan’s Pub, 110 W. High St., Piqua. Cocktail hour at 8 p.m. Saturday with cash bar, live music. Brunch at 11 a.m. Sunday, for class members and their families, $13.50 per person. Scholarship donations will be accepted throughout the reunion. For information, contact Kristen Meyer at [email protected]

• UNION GUARDS: The Union Guards Company A 19th Regiment will be at the Mountaintop VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, Saturday competition will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 5:30 p.m. Sunday a Musket Company Match will be at 8:30 a.m. Come see the excitement of the Civil War. Hamburgers are available on the range from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Sunday

• ADVENTURE SERIES: The Miami County Park District will hold its Naturalist Adventure Series “Adventure Puppet Show” from 1-4 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Rd. south of Tipp City. Drop by and learn all about snakes. Meet “Checkers” a real live friendly snake! A roving naturalist will be on-site to answer questions and facilitate activity. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing [email protected] or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• OPEN HOUSE: The Lockington Fire Department will have an open house from 2-4 p.m. to celebrate their 70th anniversary and the delivery of their new fire engine. CareFlight is scheduled to be at the open house. Hot dogs and drinks will be served. Retired fire equipment will be on display, along with items for children.

• REUNION: The 129th annual DeWeese Familly Reunion will be at the Troy Community Park, Shelter House No. 7 at 12:30 p.m. with a potluck dinner at 1 p.m. Please bring a covered dish, table service, lawn chairs if desired. Cold drinks will be provided.

• BREAKFAST: The Sons of the American Legion, Squadron 586, 377 N. Third St.,Tipp City, will prepare an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8-11 a.m. for $6. Items available will be eggs your way, bacon, sausage, home fries, sausage gravy, pancakes, waffles, biscuits, french toast, regular toast, cinnamon rolls, fruit and juices.

• LUNCH WITH GOD: Lunch with God will be offered from 12:30-2 p.m. at St. James Eposcopal Church. The meal is open and free to the community.

Monday

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: The Crafty Listeners gather from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. This group of women listens to a lighthearted book while working on joint and individual craft projects. Both experienced crafters and those wanting to learn are welcome.

• PIZZALOIN: The American Legion Post 586, 377 N. Third St., Tipp City will offer pizzaloin (tenderloin with pizza sauce and cheese) sandwiches for $5 starting at 6 p.m.

• TOPS: The T.O.P.S. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Club meets at 5:45 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, Main and 3rd streets, Tipp City. For more information, call (937) 332-9251.

Civic agendas

• The Union Township Trustees will meet at 1:30 p.m. in the Township Building, 9497 Markley Road, P.O. Box E, Laura. Call 698-4480 for more information.

Tuesday

• TINY TOTS: Tiny Tots meet from 1-1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library in West Milton. This is an interactive opportunity for children from birth to 3 years old and their caretakers to hear stories, play games, sing songs, and do other activities with children’s librarian Wendy Heisey.

• CRAFTS: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will work on crafts and quilting beginning at 9 a.m. 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• DINE TO DONATE: Join Brukner Nature Center staff from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Bob Evans in Troy to benefit BNC. Bob Evans will donate 15 percent of sales to BNC when a flier is presented at check-out. Fliers are available at www.bruknernaturecenter.com (click “Dine to Donate”), at the Interpretive Building, or email [email protected] You may also show a flier from your smartphone. Good on dine-in or carry-out.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Tipp City United Methodist Church will host a community blood drive from 3-7 p.m. in the Great Hall, 8 W. Main St. It comes during the final week of the “Wild About Alaska Summer Blood Drive” with a last chance to win an Alaska vacation for two. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• BARBERSHOP MEETING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing are welcome and visitors are always welcome. For more information, call (937) 778 1586 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org.

Wednesday

• PHOTO HIKE: The Miami County Park District will hold its Biodiversity Photography Hike at 6 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Help document existing biodiversity in your parks and monitor changes through photography. Experienced and amateur photographers welcomed. For more information on the Biodiversity Photography project visit inaturalist.org/projects/ohio-bioblitz. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing [email protected] or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• KIWANIS: Kiwanis Club of Troy welcomes Pam Miller, CEO and general manager of LOMA Farm, Tipp City. Miller will be sharing how their programs at LOMA Farm engages adults with developmental disabilities in daytime and evening community based integrated opportunities through learning, entrepreneurship, volunteering and relationship building. Lunch meeting starts at noon at the Troy Country Club.

• STORY TIME: We will be learning about skunks in this week’s Story Time at Milton-Union Public Library. Children will learn that there is more to them than their stink at 10:30 a.m. and at 1:30 p.m. at the library. Stories, crafts, games and puppet shows are included in the activities for preschool children and their caretakers.

• SLIDERS: The American Legion Post 586, 377 N. Third St., Tipp City, will prepare John’s beef sliders two for $2 with chips and toppings starting at 6 p.m.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week from 6-8 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Come, bring a friend, bring your coupons to work on, to share and trade, or just bring yourself if you are just getting started. For questions, call 773-1241.

Thursday

• PMH LUNCHEON: All former employees of Piqua Memorial Hospital are invited to a luncheon at Buffalo Jacks, Covington, at 11:30 a.m. No reservations needed as participants will order from the menu. For more information, call Nancy at 473-3337 or Judy at 214-2036.

• HOT DOGS: The American Legion Post 586, Tipp City, will offer hot dogs with chips and toppings for $2 or with french fries and toppings for $3 starting at 6 p.m. Euchre starts at 7 p.m. for $5.

Sept. 2

• FISH AND CHICKEN: The American Legion Post 586, Tipp City, will prepare fish and chicken tenders, french fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and dessert for $8 starting at 6 p.m.

• PORK CHOPS: Peppercorn pork chops will be offered beginning at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

• COMMUNITY NIGHT: Downtown Tipp City’s September Community Night will begin at 6:15 p.m. with Raggedy Edge followed by Ginghamsburg Worship Band at 7:30 p.m. This will be the final performance of the Summer Concert Series. In case of inclement weather the concert will be canceled. For more information, stop by The Hotel Gallery or call 667-3696.

• CHICKEN FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three-piece chicken dinner with french fries and macaroni salad for $7 from 6-7:30 p.m. Chicken livers are also available.

Sept. 3

• KAROAKE: The American Legion Post 586, Tipp City, will host karaoke from 7 p.m. to close.

• SHARE-A-MEAL: The First United Church of Christ’s Share-A-Meal will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Bring your family and friends for food and fellowship. The menu will include homemade noodles with chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, pie and beverages. Share-A-Meal is a program to reach out to the community by providing nourishing meals to anyone wishing to participate while giving an opportunity to socialize with others in the community. The monthly Share-A-Meal Program is on the first Saturday of each month at First United Church of Christ on the corner of South Market and Canal streets, Troy. Use the Canal Street entrance where the church is handicapped accessible.

• TACO DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer tacos, refried beans and Spanish rice for $8 from 5-8pm. Also a breakfast buffet will be served from 8-11 a.m.

Sept. 4

• BREAKFAST: The American Legion Riders Post 586, Tipp City, will prepare an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8-11 a.m. for $6. Items available will be eggs your way, bacon, sausage, home fries, pancakes, waffles, sausage gravy, biscuits, french toast, regular toast, cinnamon rolls, fruit and juices.

• COUNTRY FRIED STEAK: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer country fried steak with mashed potatoes and gravy and green beans for $8 from 5-8 p.m. Also a breakfast buffet will be served from 8-11 a.m.

Sept. 5

• CONCERT SET: A Labor Day outdoor concert, entitled “Land and Sea,” directed by Bill and Kathy McIntosh, will be presented at 7 p.m. at the new Treasure Island Park and band pavilion, 301 N. Elm St., Troy. Audience members may bring blankets or lawn chairs for seating on the concrete terraces along the Miami River. Restrooms and picnic shelter are on site. Handicapped accessible. Rain plan is Troy Christian High School, 700 S. Dorset, Troy. Free. For more information, call 335-1178.

Sept. 6-7

• AUDITIONS: The Edison State Community College Stagelight Players will hold open auditions for Joseph Kesselring’s “Arsenic & Old Lace,” at 7 p.m. in the Robinson Theater at Edison State’s Piqua campus. Auditions will last approximately two hours and consist of cold readings from the script. Production dates will run from Oct. 28 to Nov. 6. For more information, visit http://www.facebook.com/stagelightplayers or email Emily Beisner at [email protected]

Sept. 7

• VETERANS BREAKFAST: A veterans breakfast will be offered from 9-11 a.m. at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum, 107 W. Main St., Troy. An elevator is available. A special breakfast will be offered by the DAR and local first responders will speak.

• SUPPORT GROUP: The Miami-Shelby Ostomy Support Group will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy. The Ostomy Support Group’s meetings are held the first Wednesday of each month except January and July. The meeting will be in the hospital lower level Conference Room A. Programs provide information and support to ostomates and their families, and are beneficial to health care professionals as well. Cailtin Mikula from Hollister will be the speaker for the program. For more information, contact Robin Medrano at 440-4706.

• BLOOD DRIVE: First Presbyterian Church of Troy will partner with Community Blood Center in commemorating the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks with a community blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. at 20 S. Walnut St. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the limited edition “9/11 Never Forget — 15 Years Later and Growing Stronger” T-shirt. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Fletcher United Methodist Church will partner with Community Blood Center in commemorating the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks with a community blood driv from 3-7 p.m. at 205 S. Walnut St. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the limited edition “9/11 Never Forget — 15 Years Later and Growing Stronger” T-shirt. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

