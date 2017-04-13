Churches hold ‘egg-ceptional’ hunts

WEST MILTON — The Easter Bunny will visit the Milton-Union Public Library from 2-4 p.m. on April 15. This will be the first time the Easter Bunny has ever visited the library. This community event will include a craft in the children’s room, light refreshments, pictures with the Easter bunny and an egg hunt for kids.

PIQUA — The public is invited to an Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 15 at Piqua Manor, 1840 W. High St. The free event will feature an outdoor egg hunt, pictures with the Easter Bunny and donuts, coffee, cake and drinks provided.

This is a free community event, and is open for children ages birth to fifth grade and their families. You can pre-register at www.uvcc.org/easter-eggstravaganza-registration/. Each child will receive an extra door prize ticket for pre-registering.

This event will also feature balloon scultpting, cookie decorating, costumed characters, crafts, a goldfish toss, hair streaking, a petting zoo, a photo booth, sand art, train rides, wagon rides and more. There will be over 30 activity stations.

The EasterJam sessions will be filled with 25 minutes of high-energy music, a blacklight performance, the Easter story, and door prizes. Following EasterJam, attendees will enjoy exclusive entrance to the Easter Egg Hunt. EasterJam will be held at the attendee’s registration assigned time of 1 or 2 p.m.

PIQUA — Upper Valley Community Church, located at 1400 Seidel Pkwy., will be hosting their annual Easter Eggstravaganza on April 15 from 1-3 p.m.

TROY — The Lincoln Community Center and Troy Rotary Club will host their Annual Easter Egg Hunt from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 at the center, 110 Ash St. in Troy. Each child is asked to bring their own basket to collect eggs and candy. All participants should line up by age in front of building prior to start. This year there will be 3 age divisions each released separately; ages 2-5, ages 6-9 and ages 10-12. There will be grand prize basket awarded in each age division and the Easter Bunny will be on site for pictures.

PLEASANT HILL — Enjoy story time, a craft and an Easter egg hunt (bring your own basket) at 2 p.m. Friday, April 14 at the Oakes-Beitman Library in Pleasant Hill. The program is free.

MIAMI COUNTY — Last week’s chilly weather and gray skies took a break just in time for families to celebrate the upcoming Easter holiday with a number of Easter egg hunts held over the weekend.

“This is all about touching the lives of kids with no strings attached,” Pastor Don Solin of Fields of Grace Worship Center in Covington said.

Held at the Covington Community Park on Saturday, Field’s of Grace’s Easter egg hunt was open to newborns to 11-year-olds in the surrounding community. While the egg hunts didn’t officially begin until around 1:15 p.m., families started showing up over an hour ahead of time with approximately 1,350 people total in attendance. The Easter Bunny along with Ronald McDonald were available for pictures.

“It is just wonderful,” Administrative Outreach Coordinator Sherry Furrow said. “It’s just a really great thing, and we’re just so glad to be able to do this for the surrounding community.”

Fields of Grace had around 26,000 Easter eggs, 23 Easter baskets, and 13 bikes to give away on Saturday. Children were also divided up into six age groups with each egg group featuring one egg that had the prize of one free Happy Meal from McDonald’s per week for a year, donated by the Scott Family McDonald’s.

“They actually reached out to us,” Furrow said. Furrow thanked them as well as expressed appreciation for the village of Covington, Covington Fire and Rescue, Finfrock Construction and Roger Finfrock, and the 30-40 volunteers at the event. “It’s a community effort,” Furrow said.

“We came to celebrate,” Christina Millet of Piqua said. Millet brought her daughter Tesla Hamman, who is 20 months old. Millet said that she was very excited to bring Hamman to her first Easter egg hunt, who was ready to be festive with a brightly-colored tutu wrapped around her Easter basket.

Many attendees at the Easter egg hunt were either continuing family traditions or looking to start ones.

“We wanted to start a family tradition,” Adam Andregeio of Troy said. Saturday was Andregeio and his family’s first time at the Fields of Grace Easter egg hunt.

This was the seventh year in a row Fields of Grace held one of the largest Easter egg hunts in the county, matched by the Ginghamsburg Church in Tipp City, which featured 50,000 candy-filled eggs.

Ginghamsburg Church held their Easter egg hunt Saturday morning the front lawn of the church, 5769 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City. The church held a live drama depicting the experience and story of Mary, the mother of Jesus. Kids also enjoyed crafts, games, a petting zoo, a visit from the Easter bunny, and snacks, hot chocolate, and more. Each hunt zone was broken down into four different age groups, and each hunt zone also included prize eggs and golden eggs that are redeemable for large prize items.

Also held on Saturday morning, the Christian Life Center (CLC), located at 865 County Road 25-A in Piqua, held their “Egg-Venture” event, which featured multiple Easter egg hunts inside their church and bouncy castles outside in addition to food and other prizes.

“For us, it’s about a free family fun day,” Pastor David Dyess of the CLC said. “This is a way that our church can let the community know we care about them and what’s going on in their lives.”

Jacklin and Erika Powell of Lockington brought Carson, 18 months, and Zoe, 2, to the event for some family fun.

“Just Easter egg hunting with the kids,” Erika said.

Another community member attends the Dayton CLC and came out to support the Piqua CLC, saying, “We thought this would just be a fun event.”

“I brought my granddaughter,” Rod Lucas of Sidney said. “This is really nice for the kids.”

Sam Wildow | Civitas Media Community members stand in the line to meet the Easter Bunny at the Covington Community Park at the Fields of Grace Easter egg hunt held on Saturday. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Covington_Easter_egg_hunt_1_cmyk-3.jpg Sam Wildow | Civitas Media Community members stand in the line to meet the Easter Bunny at the Covington Community Park at the Fields of Grace Easter egg hunt held on Saturday.

Hundreds attend local Easter egg hunts

By Sam Wildow [email protected]

Reach Sam Wildow at [email protected] or (937) 451-3336

