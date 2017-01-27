Community partners complete feasibility study

PIQUA — The city of Piqua recently finished a feasibility study that conceptualizes the creation of the Community Center Campus centered on Wertz Stadium in the Historic East Piqua neighborhood.

“The 2015 Historic East Piqua Master Plan looked at the entire oxbow of the Great Miami River and came up with a series of recommendations for catalytic-type projects to consider pusruing further. One of those related to this idea of a Community Center Campus that would be centered around the existing Wertz play field,” City Planner Chris Schmiesing said. “Taking that recommendation as our cue, we reached out to the appropriate partners to see if they felt there was merit to pursuing this though further.”

In June, the commission approved the professional services agreement with 292 Design Group for a feasibility plan, or the Piqua Community Center Campus Plan. The feasibility plan was approved to help understand the viability of having a Community Center Campus near Wertz Stadium and Roosevelt Fieldhouse.

The goal of that campus would be to serve recreation, health, wellness, education, safety, arts, entrepreneurial, innovation, and other interests in the area through community partnerships. In theory, the Community Center Campus would be like a miniature college campus at which each of the major partners in this venture would have a facility.

It was equally funded by the city and other community partners, including the Miami County YMCA, the Piqua Board of Education, Edison State Community College, and the Ohio National Guard. The total cost was $29,500, with the city paying $5,900. In January, the commission approved amending that agreement and paying an additional $1,000.

Schmiesing explained that Community Center Campus Plan took the initial concept that was generic in terms of what was being suggested, looked at the particulars of the initial concept, and came to conclucsions about what would work well for each of the partners and the broader community interest.

“With the information that the plan provides, the community stakeholders now have a very clear roadmap as to how the Community Center Campus vision can be achieved in the most effective and appropriate manner,” Schmiesing said. “A big part of this is exploring opportunity for collaboration amongst the partners so as to achieve the highest level of return on the investment of community resources as possible.”

The goal of the study was to find ways in which one partner may be able to work with another to find compatible missions and to provide the same services together rather than separately.

“It seems like a great opportunity to create some synergies,” Schmiesing said.

Schmiesing also explained that one of the motives of moving forward with the study was that the Ohio National Guard identified Piqua as a priority in terms of wanting to modernize the facilities that they have here. When Ohio National Guard does that, they like to partner with a recreation partner to create shared facilities.

“The guard is able to achieve a higher level of visibility in the community,” Schmiesing said.

The Community Center Campus Plan enhanced that concept of shared facilities.

“The YMCA has something that they can share with their leadership and community members, and also the Ohio National Guard can present this to their superiors as they go about securing funding for their portion of the project.”

The Ohio National Guard has also determined the existing armory as worth preserving. Schmiesing said that part of this concept also allows the existing armory building to remain and be repurposed in a manner that serves community needs. This could include opportunity for private development.

“They’re willing to accomodate another community-minded use if we have something that we have in mind,” giving the plan an added historic preservation component as part of the project, Schmiesing said.

Schmiesing discussed the three phases that are necessary in a design process, including the concept phase, the design and development phase, and the construction documents.

“This document represents the completion of the concept phase,” Schmiesing said. The concept phase looks at the existing conditions of an area and works to determine the potential fit of an idea there. He added that the individual concepts in the document may need more concept work done if the partners are able to pursue them further. This document can also be used to secure funding for each of the partners involved for future projects that may be discussed in the plan.

Schmiesing said that the major objective of the project is to incentivize new investment in the neighborbood and ultimately to lift up the entire community.

“This project really represents a terrific opportunity to attract new investment in the community. Not only in this sprecific neighborhood, but also in other areas as a result of the type of quality of life amentities and quality of place standards that the improvements here would represent,” Schmiesing said.

Overall, Schmiesing said that this plan reveals the major impact that these community partnerships can have on improving the area by working together.

“When you read through this document and you contemplate this idea of having a YMCA Community Center overlooking Wertz Commons green space that is alive with activity … and you think about the opportunity for the Ohio National Guard to build a new modern facility that adjoins to the YMCA and provides shared spaces that both the YMCA and the community at large can have access to, and you think about how these improvements can relate to the existing levee and create a strong connection to the community and the Great Miami Riverway and water recreation opportunities that it represents, and you can begin to see how exciting a project of this nature can be for the community, but more importantly, how big of an impact it can have on quality of life in the community,” Schmiesing said.

The document will soon be posted on the city’s website at piquaoh.org and is also available at the Planning and Zoning Department at the municipal building, located at 201 W. Water St.

