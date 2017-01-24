Celebrating Catholic education

PIQUA — With Catholic Schools Week just one week away, Piqua Catholic School introduced it with a proclamation from Mayor Kazy Hinds on Tuesday for Piqua School Choice Week.

“Piqua is home to a variety of high-quality public and nonpublic schools from which parents can choose for their children, in addition to families who educate their children in the home,” the proclamation read. It went on to commend the “educational variety” as diversifying the the economy and enhancing the “vibrancy of our community.”

Hinds proclaimed this week to be Piqua School Choice Week, while next week will be the nationally recognized Catholic Schools Week. This year’s theme for the week between Sunday, Jan. 29, and Saturday, Feb. 4, is “Communities of Faith, Knowledge, and Service” as determined by the archdiocese. There will also be a variety of themes embraced each day including celebrating their parish, the community, the students, the nation, vocations, faculty, staff, volunteers, and family.

“The kids love it. It’s a celebration of our Catholic faith and being able to include it into our curriculum,” Principal Georgia Hertenstein said. “Even our non-Catholics really get into it.”

Each school day will also have its own individual theme for the students to celebrate.

“It kicks off Sunday at Mass, and students will be at Mass,” Hertenstein said. “On Monday, it’s Spirit Day, and it’s just our way of starting off the week right, showing our Catholic spirit.”

For Spirit Day, Jan. 30, students will be wearing blue and gold colors to show their Cavalier pride.

“We also have the Brain Show, which is the academic piece to it,” Hertenstein said.

The Brain Show, an educational game show, will have student shows held during the day and an evening show at 7 p.m. on Monday that is open to the public and will be held at the school, which is located at 503 W. North St. The school asks those coming to bring a canned food item to be donated to the Bethany Center.

“Tuesday is Crazy Sock and Hat Day, and that’s to the celebrate the students. They really get into that,” Hertenstein said. “We’re having a Christian Constitution speaker.”

Jack MacAulay, CEO of the Institute on the Constitution, will be speaking on “Christianity and the Constitution.” He will speak to grades K-4 at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and grades 5-8 at 1:30 p.m. that same day. Those lectures are also open to the public, but the speech will be geared toward children.

Wednesday will be Twin Day, with the students pairing up and dressing the same as another student. The student council at Piqua Catholic School will represent the school at the Northern Area Schools Mass in Dayton during the day. In the evening, there will be an open house at Piqua Catholic School from 6-8 p.m. that is open to the public. Science Fair projects will be on display, and there will also be door prizes available.

On Thursday, Feb. 2, the students will be dressing for success by dressing up like they would for their future careers.

“That’s supposed to be celebrating the vocations,” Hertenstein said.

Parents are invited to have a pizza lunch with the students, and the school will also be bringing back “juggling for Jesus” for the students.

“He’s a Christian juggler,” Hertenstein said about performer David Cain.

Thursday evening, the sixth and eighth grade students will be presenting their projects at the annual Science Fair at 6 p.m. at St. Patrick School, which is located at 420 E. Water St. in Troy.

On Friday, Feb. 3, All School Mass will be held at 8:15 a.m. Everyone is invited to attend the special Mass celebrating the end of Catholic Schools Week.

That evening, Piqua Catholic School will also be holding their second annual Talent School with shows being held at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The evening performance will also feature a bake sale.

“This is a perfect week to celebrate what Catholic education is all about and have some fun while doing it,” Hertenstein said. “We’re so fortunate we have two parishes that are super supportive and a community that supports Catholic education, and the city schools are also awesome to us. They work so well with us.”

By Sam Wildow

Reach Sam Wildow at [email protected] or (937) 451-3336

