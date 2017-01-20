UVCC teacher attends inauguration

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A local teacher fulfilled an item on his bucket list and witnessed history at the same time.

HVAC/R Instructor Scott Naill of the Upper Valley Career Center (UVCC) and his wife Toni Naill attended the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States, watching the peaceful transition of power on Friday.

“Wow,” Naill said, adding that they woke up early and excited Friday. They took the metro into Washington, D.C., and Naill said that everybody was excited. This was also Toni Naill’s first time in Washington, D.C., and her first time taking the metro.

“We had to go through some checkpoints,” Naill said. “With over 800,000 people there, everything went smooth going through the checkpoints.”

Naill and his wife had yellow tickets, so they got seats to watch the inauguration.

“We were 500 feet from the swearing-in,” Naill said. “(The) transition of power was very, very smooth.”

Naill explained that seeing a presidential inauguration was something he wanted to do, and when he found out that Trump had won the election, he gave it a shot.

“It was kind of on my bucket list,” Naill said. “I just submitted an email to our local congressman and asked if it was possible to get a couple tickets.”

They received notice about a week and a half before the inauguration that there were tickets available for them, so they quickly planned the trip.

For Naill, he connected with Trump’s message about jobs.

“One of the things that resonated with Donald Trump as I learned more about him was his goal and determination on bringing jobs back to the United States,” Naill said. Naill explained that this is important to him, as he has to get his UVCC students placed in jobs.

“So if the economy’s bad, it’s very difficult to get students jobs,” Naill said.

Naill said Trump’s inauguration speech was “very uplifting.”

“He got to the point, threw some goals out there … just proud to be an American,” Naill said. Naill added that he was happy to see Trump’s speech aimed at uniting the country.

When asked about his favorite part of the whole experience, Naill said, “Meeting the people from all around the country and people that are passionate about our democracy.”

Naill said it was “refreshing” to meet people from outside of his home area who also shared the same values as him.

“Just an outstanding event, and it was well worth the trip out here,” Naill said.

Naill is from Clark County and has been teaching at UVCC for almost 22 years.

Provided photo Upper Valley Career Center teacher Scott Naill attends the inauguration of President Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States on Friday. Provided photo Upper Valley Career Center teacher Scott Naill (left) and his wife Toni Naill (right) attended the inauguration of President Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States on Friday.

By Sam Wildow [email protected]

Reach Sam Wildow at [email protected] or (937) 451-3336

