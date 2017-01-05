Bringing health into the new year

PIQUA — The YWCA helped people get a jump start on having a healthy year with their YWCA Fitness Open House held Thursday evening.

“The YWCA Piqua Health Education Committee hosts a fitness open house every January, and have done so for a number of years,” said Beth Royer-DeLong, YWCA program director.

Royer-DeLong said a member suggested a health fair and they were “very fortunate to have a wonderful response” from the American Cancer Society, Premier Health Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC), Health Partners Free Clinic, GIVE Medical Ministry, A Matter of Balance, Sylvan Learning Center, National Alliance on Mental Illness, the New Path, Inc., Samaritan Behavioral Health, and Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services.

The open house was an opportunity to show attendees how to use various workout equipment as well as to provide suggestions for different types of stretches and exercises. It also provided information on various fitness classes offered, a mini health fair, massages, refreshments, and door prizes.

“The open house provides an opportunity for those in the community who may have never been at the YWCA to visit,” Royer-DeLong said. “Many individuals are surprised at how large the facility actually is upon arrival. Many do not realize the variety of programs offered here from yoga to babysitting classes, voter education, monthly luncheon programs, and more. We’ve been here nearly 100 years with a mission to eliminate racism, empower women, and promote peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all.”

“We’re just handing out exercises, services,” Amy Roby, physical therapist with Premier Health UVMC, said.

Premier Health UVMC provided a variety of informational packets on services they have to offer, as well as an array of exercises, stretches, strength-building workouts, and more to help people get the ball rolling on their health this year.

“That is a goal for many people in the new year,” Zach Rahe, athletic trainer with Premier Health UVMC, said.

GIVE Medical Ministry attended to let people know about the help they have to offer.

“GIVE is our medical ministry,” Bill Lutz, executive director of New Path, said. “We loan out durable medical equipment.” Examples included hospital beds, crutches, wheelchairs, vehicle mobility ramps, and more. Those who use them are just asked to return them when they are done.

“We supplement disposable medical supplies,” Tom Downs, manager of GIVE, said.

Downs explained that GIVE will also transfer unwanted over-the-counter medication to mission doctors and local free clinics. GIVE will also help refer clients to free clinic healthcare services and help construct home mobility ramps.

“It’s available to anybody,” Downs said, explaining that GIVE’s help is not just limited to Miami County. They are helping people locally as well as all around Ohio, from Lima to Cincinnati to Columbus.

GIVE is also accepting donations of medical equipment and supplies, over-the-counter medications, financial support, and volunteer time and skills.

Any surplus items they have go to mission organizations, to which they donated approximately $250,000 last year.

The YWCA also offers Zumba classes with instructor Amanda Fuller on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-7 p.m., as well as Yoga on Mondays from 6:15-7 p.m. and Cardio Yoga on Wednesdays from 6:15-7 p.m. Both Yoga classes are instructed by Katie Nardecchia.

The Wild Walking Women meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9-10 a.m. to walk at the mall or the bike path. Joan Beck and Nancy Hirby serve as facilitators for the WWW. Dea Davis also leads a Healthy Moves class on Mondays from 11 a.m. to noon with an emphasis on improving balance.

The open house also featured massages by Carrie Armes of Carried Away Salon and Spa.

Door prizes and other items for goodie bags were contributed by Amber Lange of Rosebud’s Ranch and Garden LLC, Brookdale Piqua, Can’t Stop Running, Carrie Armes of Carried Away Salon and Spa, Cheryl Neuenschwander, Francis Office Supply, Readmore’s Hallmark Piqua, Melissa R. Bausman Licensed Massage Therapist at Arabella, Miami County Recovery Council, My Miami County, Pioneer Electric Cooperative, Premier Health, Sylvan Learning Center, Unity National Bank, and WPTW.

“(We) also want to thank those who came out in the weather to visit with us. Thank you so much!” Royer-DeLong said.

