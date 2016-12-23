Winans jumps on ‘mannequin’ bandwagon

PIQUA — Winans is up to the challenge: the mannequin challenge.

Winans got on the social media challenge train with their own version of the mannequin challenge, wherein everyone in the frame freezes in place as if they were mannequins.

The video was filmed in the Winans Hometown Store + Tasting Room in downtown Piqua. The video includes employees from all departments at Winans, including the retail store, factory, candy kitchen, warehouse, roastery and office.

Winans employees took a moment to pause, literally, in the middle of their schedules of making and packaging candy, roasting coffee and filling gift baskets for the filming of a mannequin challenge video. The winter holiday season is the company’s busiest time of year.

“It was a lot of fun,” Courtney Denning, social media manager and tour director, said. “Everyone enjoyed getting to watch it afterwards.”

The video starts in the store at the Piqua location — the hub — where customers also take part by pausing in the middle of shopping. Next, the video goes into the factory, featuing candies on a rover being measured and weighed out.

Then there are Winans two chocolatiers, one in the kitchen with the rasberry cream machine, the other in the molding room.

“There’s some things we were able to have running and have the person pause while they weren’t moving,” Denning said. The chocolatiers were both able to pause while the rasberry cream machine was running for one and the other was pausing while chocolate was being poured into a Santa mold.

“We went through all of the different parts of the building,” Denning said, including showing the store, factory, the warehouse, and their gift baskets area, their delivery driver, their new van, the roastery, and the office. “We did it all in one day.”

The video is approximately 3 minutes long and is available on their Winans Chocolates + Coffees Facebook page.

“We did everything in one take except for the office,” Denning said.

For those who see the mannequin challenge video and want a closer look at the process, Winans offers tours of the Piqua location, including their chocolate factory, on Thursdays at 1 p.m.

“That’s our Behind the Scenes tour,” Denning said. “We do need people to make reservations … we can comfortably accommodate 25 people on a tour at a time.” The tour goes through the chocolate factory, and Denning will discuss Winans history and how the chocolates and coffees are made. The tour is $5 per person and includes four samples.

For groups of 12 or more, Winans offers special tours on Wednesdays, Thursdays, or Fridays. The parties must ahead of time.

Winans recently had their last Behind the Scenes tour of the year, but the tours will start up again in January

“We just had a lot of fun making the video and we’re keeping really busy getting ready for Christmas,” Denning said.

By Sam Wildow [email protected]

Reach Sam Wildow at [email protected] or (937) 451-3336

Reach Sam Wildow at [email protected] or (937) 451-3336