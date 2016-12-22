Awesome Piqua continues its mission

PIQUA — There’s no stopping Awesome Piqua as they reached out to more award winners this month to help make the community a better place to work and live — $1,000 at a time.

Piqua Central Intermediate School fourth grade teacher Lisa Feitschans is the second teacher to receive the $1,000 cash grant from the Awesome Piqua chapter of the Awesome Foundation. Awesome Piqua’s mission is to fund projects to make a positive impact in Piqua and promote its awesomeness.

“We are here to present a bag of cash,” Dan French, dean of Awesome Piqua, said when Awesome Piqua awarded the cash to Feitschans this week during one of her classes. Jim McMaken, treasurer of Awesome Piqua, along with trustee Gordon Wise, Piqua City Schools Superintendent Dwayne Thompson, and PCS Treasurer Jeremie Hittle were in attendance with French to present the grant. Thompson and Hittle are also trustees of Awesome Piqua.

“You don’t know how wonderful this is,” Feitschans said upon receiving the grant. “My plan is to have a fourth grade math night for families … We have about 260 fourth graders, so we’ll invite their families, brothers, sisters and we’ll have a math night.”

The math night will feature different stations where the students and their families can go to complete different math problems, winning a variety of awards and candy.

“Really, it’s kind of to get the families involved,” Feitschans said.

The math night for fourth graders will take place sometime around March or April.

“I think it’s fantastic,” Thompson said when asked about having Feitschans being the second teacher to receive the Awesome Piqua grant. The first teacher and awardee for the Awesome Piqua grant was another teacher at Piqua Central Intermediate, Becky Pottorf, who used her grant with a group of kids to make blankets for nursing home residents.

“What I love about it is it shows that our schools are really a part of the vibrant community,” Thompson said. “The first grant reached out to our senior citizens and went into the nursing homes. This is inviting people into the schools, so I really love that our teachers are finding ways just to integrate some great activities that gets the community at large involved with our students and our students into the community.”

Feitschans was not the only one to receive an Awesome Piqua grant this week. Piqua Daily Call photographer Mike Ullery was also awarded an Awesome Piqua grant, bringing more holiday cheer to the local community through photography.

Ullery discussed his plans for the funds, saying, “What we are doing is taking pictures as I am out and about around Piqua, and we are going to photograph people who are doing their everyday life. I’m going to choose some of those photos, going to print them and deliver them to those people as sort of a thank you for being awesome in Piqua.

“I am grateful to the Awesome Piqua committee for allowing me the opportunity to take pictures that are meaningful, hopefully, to people who rarely get the recognition for everything that they do.”

Awesome Piqua is also seeing a need for more people to submit their ideas and apply for an Awesome Piqua grant.

“We need more awesome ideas,” French said. “We’ve got the trustees. We’ve got the funds. We need some ideas.”

“That’s the opposite of most organizations,” Wise said. “We have the money. Now we’re looking for the ideas and the idea winners to give it to.”

For more information or to apply for an Awesome Piqua grant, visit AwesomeFoundation.org or AwesomePiqua.org.

