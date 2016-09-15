Oktoberfest returns to celebrate heritage

PIQUA — Falling right after the first day of autumn, Oktoberfest at St. Boniface will be back to help the parish and the community celebrate its German heritage.

“Mix pounds of ground pork, boxes of rice, dozens of eggs, onion, a variety of spices and what do you have? The main ingredients for the homemade, authentic cabbage roll dinners featured at the fourth annual St. Boniface Parish Oktoberfest,” Rose Hemm of St. Boniface said in a release.

On Friday, Sept. 23, and Saturday, Sept. 24, the fest will be held on the parish grounds in the area of Miami and South Downing streets in Piqua.

“We’ve got bigger rides, and cabbage roll dinners … lots of good food,” Cindy Huelskamp, Oktoberfest committee member, said.

German and American food will be found at Oktoberfest, including the popular cabbage roll dinners.

“They’re always well-liked,” Huelskamp said. “They’re handmade by parishioners.”

The cabbage roll dinners will feature mashed potatoes, green beans, homemade bread, and a beverage. They are available throughout Oktoberfest until they are sold out. There is also carry-out available. The cabbage rolls may also be purchased without a dinner.

Other Oktoberfest foods that will be available include bratwurst and other sandwiches, soups, fair fries and waffles, funnel cakes, cotton candy, and more. The beer garden will also be back with St. Boniface Parish souvenir beer steins.

Entertainment and activities will include music, raffles, amusement rides for kids and teens, games of chance, and children’s activities.

New to this year’s Oktoberfest, the DRIVE, a local band, will perform Friday, Sept. 23, from 7-11 p.m., and the Lehman Limelighters will take the stage on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 6 p.m.

“It’s the first time they’ve performed for us at the Oktoberfest,” Huelskamp said about the Lehman Limelighters.

DJ Joe Worley will also provide more music that evening.

Another Oktoberfest favorite, the Cake Wheel will be spinning both days with winners receiving baked goods donated by St. Boniface parishioners. The Mission Committee will also sponsor an Inspirational Booth with complimentary religious goods and raffle prizes.

Two professional oil painting portraits of Fr. Angelo C. Caserta, each measuring 21” x 25” will be raffled. The cost for that raffle is $5 per ticket. The Major Raffle features first and second prizes of $1,000 and $500 cash. There will also be five prizes of $50.

The 20th annual St. Boniface Quilt, featuring the “hearts and flowers” pattern, will be on display during Oktoberfest. The quilt — which is 90” x 108” — was cross-stitched by 28 members and friends of St. Boniface and St. Mary parishes and quilted by Beth Ann Miller. The quilt raffle drawing will be held on Sunday, Nov. 20.

The major raffle and quilt raffle tickets are $1 each or five tickets for $6. Raffle tickets can be purchased at the Oktoberfest; by sending the donation to St. Boniface Church, 310 S. Downing, Piqua, or by calling (937) 773-1656. If sending a donation, be sure to include a name, address, phone number, and write the raffle name on the envelope. Winners need not be present to win. Also, Oktoberfest attendees have the opportunity to register for hourly attendance prizes.

“We draw for the big awards Saturday evening,” Huelskamp said. About the proceeds, Huelskamp said, “It does go in the general fund to help many things, including the education.”

Oktoberfest Chairperson Dan Stewart noted the Oktoberfest will operate “rain or shine” under the big tents and in the Angelo Caserta Activities Center. Oktoberfest hours are 5-11 p.m. Sept. 23, and 2-11 p.m. Sept. 24.

There is no admission charge for Oktoberfest. For more information, visit the parish’s website at piquaparishes.org or contact the parish office at (937) 773-1656.

“Sie sind herzlich eingeladen” — the public is invited to join in the celebration.

St. Boniface Oktoberfest Schedule Friday, Sept. 23: • 5 p.m. — Oktoberfest Opens • 7-11 p.m. — Local band the DRIVE performs • 11 p.m. — Oktoberfest closes Saturday, Sept. 24 • 2 p.m. — Oktoberfest opens • 6 p.m. — Lehman Limelighters performs • 6-11 p.m. — DJ Joe Worley performs • 11 p.m. — Raffle drawings will be held before Oktoberfest closes

