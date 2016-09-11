VIDEO: Covington Superintendent speaks at dedication ceremony

COVINGTON — When Superintendent Gene Gooding took the stage during the dedication ceremony for Covington schools’ new K-8 building, many thanks were issued to Covington Mayor Ed McCord, Village Administrator Mike Busse, the Covington Police Department, the Covington Board of Education, Forsythe, former board member Brad Hall, Miller, Larson, the levy committee, and the community.

“We are going to run this building as efficiently as we can to live up your vision,” Gooding said.

Sam Wildow | Daily Call Covington schools Superintendent Gene Gooding (far right) speaks at the podium during the dedication ceremony for the district’s new K-8 school building on Sunday. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Gooding.jpg Sam Wildow | Daily Call Covington schools Superintendent Gene Gooding (far right) speaks at the podium during the dedication ceremony for the district’s new K-8 school building on Sunday.