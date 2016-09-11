VIDEO: Covington teacher speaks at dedication ceremony

COVINGTON — Covington teacher Beth Humphrey spoke at the dedication ceremony for the new K-8 school building in their district, explaining how the little things about this new building add up to an overall enhanced learning environment for the students.

One example was the school’s heating and cooling system, which now includes air conditioning. Humphrey explained that students tend to score better when the room temperature is around 72 degrees versus 64 or 80 degrees.

Humphrey also said that the classrooms now have microphones to help students in the back of the classroom hear better and digital boards that the teachers can project graphs and photos on to better educate visual learners. The rooms and hallways have also been designed to absorb sound, which will decrease distracting hallway traffic noises.

The school is also safer and more secure, having numerous exits, locked doors, and a single-floor plan with no stairs.

“All these little things add up to one great place to learn,” Humphrey said.

When Superintendent Gene Gooding took the stage during the dedication ceremony, many thanks were issued to Covington Mayor Ed McCord, Village Administrator Mike Busse, the Covington Police Department, the Covington Board of Education, Forsythe, former board member Brad Hall, Miller, Larson, the levy committee, and the community.

“We are going to run this building as efficiently as we can to live up your vision,” Gooding said.

Sam Wildow | Daily Call Covington teacher Beth Humphrey (far right) speaks at the podium during the dedication ceremony for the new K-8 school building on Sunday. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Covington-teacher-Beth-Humphrey-1.jpg Sam Wildow | Daily Call Covington teacher Beth Humphrey (far right) speaks at the podium during the dedication ceremony for the new K-8 school building on Sunday.