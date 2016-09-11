‘Heart of Worship’ to embrace the city

PIQUA — A new church is growing in Piqua in the attempt to provide a place for everyone to belong.

Pastor Larry Hinde of the newly formed Heart of Worship Outreach Ministries explained that the church formed a couple of months ago after a cookout. Hinde joked, “If you don’t want God to move, don’t invite people to a cookout that are Christians.”

The group decided to form a church of their own to create a space for everyone to feel welcome.

“What I saw and realized was, there’s a lot of churches even in our neighborhood, and not a lot of people are going,” Hinde said, explaining that Heart of Worship Outreach Ministries is another opportunity for people to go where they feel like “they fit in.”

“What I’ve heard a lot is, people feel if they don’t have the right clothes or something like that, they feel uncomfortable,” Hinde said.

He noted that it is their hope at their church to move away from any feelings of being judged by others and to recognize that they are all sinners.

“We’re really not trying to draw attention to ourselves. We’re trying to draw attention to God,” Hinde said.

Hinde added later, “Our church is broken. If you’re broken, this is where you belong … We need to show people that we are sinners.”

In regard to specific issues in the community, Heart of Worship Outreach Ministries hopes to provide possible heroin addicts with another option to change their lives.

“We’re trying to give people another option besides drugs,” Hinde said, noting that they also aim to give hope to people from broken homes.

Hinde explained that his teachings will be based on a literal, fundamentalist interpretation of the Bible, focusing on themes of compassion, love, God’s mercy, and God’s grace. He said that they “don’t try to be politically correct” and that they “take the Bible for what it is.”

Hinde’s teachings also come from life experiences. “I’ve just been raised up in the church,” he said.

The church’s goal of reaching out to those who may feel rejected by society also hits close to home for Hinde.

“When I was in school, I felt rejected. I felt pushed away. I was suicidal,” Hinde said. “I know that God’s impacted my life in a lot of ways.”

Hinde said that it was because of God calling another person to help him when he was younger that he is still alive today. He said that he felt a calling to be a pastor when he was 22 years old, and he has finally answered it at the age of 50.

Hinde currently resides in Piqua with his wife, Crystal Sale, but he was raised in Tipp City and is a 1986 Tippecanoe High School graduate.

Heart of Worship Outreach Ministries currently holds Bible studies and services in the party room at the Piqua Senior Apartments, located at 316 N. College St., but they hope to move into a storefront within a year. They hold Bible study on Saturdays at 9 a.m. They also have Sunday services at 10 a.m., and the doors open at 9:30 a.m.

Heart of Worship Outreach Ministries will hold their first “God Belongs in Our City” prayer walk on Sept. 17, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The walk will begin at the Washington School parking lot on Sunset Drive and end at Fountain park, with rest and prayer stops along the way. We will have a guest Evangelist, baptisms, and food. Baptisms will be in the Great Miami River. T-shirts will be available for ordering prior to the event.

There will be a free lunch that includes hot dogs, chips, drinks, and desserts.

Through the prayer walk, Hinde hopes that the impact of it will help draw people away from things that may be harming them. He also hopes that it could impact the home lives of people in the city, possibly providing healing for broken marriages or families.

Sale said that prayer walk will show how many people care about the city.

“I think this is just going to bring everybody together,” Sale said. “We may believe a little bit different, but we’re all serving God.”

For more information, Heart of Worship Outreach Ministries can be reached at (937) 206-2585.

New church to hold prayer walk

By Sam Wildow [email protected]

Reach Sam Wildow at (937) 451-3336

Reach Sam Wildow at (937) 451-3336