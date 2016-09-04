Piqua City Commission to consider renovations to police training facility

PIQUA — During their meeting Tuesday evening, the Piqua City Commission will vote on renovations to be done to the police training facility on State Route 66 that will utilize funds from the estate of Richard A. Bucholtz.

The Piqua Police Department received a bequest from the estate of Bucholtz to use $70,000 gifted to the department for the purpose of maintaining that facility, which was originally built by police officers during the 1960s and 1970s. The building is primarily used for training, but can also serve as a back-up facility if a disaster ever demands it.

According to the staff report, renovations to the building include the “minor demolition of interior walls, the construction of new interior walls to create separation between the training room and the briefing room, the construction of a new bathroom, the construction of a new utility room, new electric panel and service, the renovation of the existing kitchenette, the addition of a new door leading to the outside, and the replacement of the concrete walkway/canopy at the entrance to the facility.”

The renovation project is not to exceed $81,500.

The commission also will be hearing the first reading of an ordinance amending the city’s code in regard to taxicabs. In particular, the ordinance updates the language in the city code to reflect changes in the state law that address companies like Uber and Lyft.

The ordinance updates definitions of what qualifies as a taxicab or a transportation network company. It also removes a section regarding specific, established rates, instead saying, “All rates shall be reasonable based upon the Service Area.” A license will also be required to operate a taxicab or similar entity, and the city will issue them.

Next, the commission will vote on purchasing road salt. The contract will be with Compass Minerals America, Inc. at a cost of $55.19 per ton. This year’s road salt prices are “much lower than last year,” according to the staff report. The city budgeted $179,950 for road salt for 2016. They will be voting on the expected expenditure of $137,975 based on purchasing 2,500 tons. The staff report notes that they will not be required to purchase of that road salt if the city has a mild winter.

Following that, the commission will vote on purchasing two heart monitor/defibrillators for the Piqua Fire Department. The purchase order will be with Physio-Control, Inc. for the purchase of two Lifepak Defibrillators at a cost not to exceed $48,268.14. This purchase will be made to replace older models that will no longer be usable.

The commission will also be hearing the first reading of an ordinance to make appropriations for the city. The city brings forward a similar ordinance each year as a supplement to the year’s budget, which is required by law to be approved at the end of the previous year when not all project costs and grant funding are known. This ordinance reflects those changes.

