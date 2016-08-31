Piqua lineworkers take the cake

COLUMBUS — Lineworkers with the Piqua Power System headed to Columbus this weekend to dominate in the 2016 AMP Lineworkers Rodeo, which was hosted by the American Municipal Power, Inc. (AMP).

The event took place on Saturday, during which over 40 electric lineworkers from member utilities in Ohio, Michigan, and Virginia competed in three levels of competition: team, individual and apprentice.

“The AMP Lineworker Rodeo mirrors the event held annually on a national level by the American Public Power Association (APPA),” said AMP Assistant Vice President of Technical Services Michelle Palmer. “Lineworkers represent the heart and soul of our industry, working daily to maintain the system and responding when outages do occur. The role they play is extremely important. While this was a competition, it was really an acknowledgement of the commitment and professionalism of the men and women who keep the lights on in AMP member communities.”

Lineworkers from Piqua Power System received several awards at the event. The competitions were designed to replicate actual lineworker tasks and to test skills needed on a daily basis. Events were judged based upon safety, work practices, neatness, ability, equipment handling, and timely event completion.

Piqua Power Systems Director Ed Krieger said that the success of the Piqua lineworkers at the rodeo directly correlates to their on-the-job skills.

“These are tasks they complete during their normal work,” Krieger said. “It’s skills they use every day in serving our customers. If they’re really good at things at the rodeo, it also means that they’re good at providing high levels of service.”

Krieger added that the city is “very proud of the effort and the result” of the lineworkers who represented the Piqua Power System.

“The employees prove time in and time out that they’re some of the best in the industry,” Krieger said.

The following awards were won by Piqua Power System lineworkers:

• In the Journeyman Team Competition, Piqua Team 1 earned third place in the overall competition. They placed second in the Hurtman Rescue, Double Crossarm, and OCR Change Out. Piqua Team 1 members included Jerry Perkins, Jim Bogess, Kyle Brandewie.

• Piqua Team 2 earned second place in the overall competition, placing third in the 4kV Crossarm Change Out and second in the Four Bell Change Out. Piqua Team 2 members included Justin Foutz, Randy Carnahan, and Kevin Grinstead.

• In the Journeyman Individual Competition, Dan Cline was the second place overall winner, placing third in the Hurtman Rescue, second in the Crossarm Relocation, second in the Two Bell Change Out, and second in the 12 kV Arrester Change Out.

• In the Apprentice Competition, Tyler Martin won first place in the overall competition. He also won first place on the written test. Kindric Link won second place on the written test in that competition.

Reach Sam Wildow at (937) 451-3336

