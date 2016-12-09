Piqua boys go cold in loss to Vandalia
NEWS
Technology purchases approved
MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Commissioners approved technology purchases for the county’s Communication Center Tuesday, which will brin...
Area briefs
Food Safety Manager training setTROY — OSU Extension has partnered with TAP (Training Achievement Program) Series to offer an online version of ...
Buzz into beekeeping class
PIQUA — Terry Lieberman-Smith of the Greater Miami Valley Beekeepers will be the featured speaker for the Feb. 8 YWCA Monthly Luncheon Series. T...
College briefs
Locals named to UD dean’s listDAYTON — The following University of Dayton undergraduates from your area made the dean’s list for the...
Piqua man dies in crash/fire at Troy Meijer
[video width="1280" height="720" mp4="http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/013117mju_Meijer_CarFireCrash.mp4"][/video] By Melani...
January 31st, 2017 updated: January 31st, 2017.
SPORTS
Piqua Braves baseball to hold signups
Staff ReportsTryouts for the fifth and sixth grade Piqua Braves baseball team will be held on Feb.12 from 3-5 p.m. at Piqua High School. Those players...
Lehman’s Long hits wrestling milestone at Ben Logan Invitational
By Rob Kiserrkiser@civitasmedia.comBELLEFONTAINE — It was a milestone moment for Wyatt Long at the Ben Logan Invitational Saturday.The Lehman se...
Championship weekend for Bolin, Scott; Piqua takes fourth at Ben Logan
By Rob Kiserrkiser@civitasmedia.comBELLEFONTAINE — It was championship weekend for Piqua wrestling cousins Andrew Bolin and Kobe Scott.And while...
January 28th, 2017 updated: January 29th, 2017.
Schmiesing scores 35 as Piqua boys get big road win over Stebbins
By Rob Kiserrkiser@civitasmedia.comDAYTON — It was a big night for Ben Schmiesing.And an even bigger one for the Piqua boys basketball team.Schm...
Covington girls celebrate Senior Night with win over East
By Rob Kiserrkiser@civitasmedia.comCOVINGTON — For the Covington girls basketball team, Thursday night was all about the seniors.For Miami East,...
LIFE
Community Calendar
Today• MOVIE NIGHT: Join staff at the Troy-Miami County Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy, at 6 p.m. for Family Movie Night, showing “The Sec...
Lobensteins celebrate 50 years
TROY — Doug E. and Kay (Coppock) Lobenstein were married Feb. 4, 1967, at the First United Church of Christ in Troy.The couple have two children...
Community Calendar
Today• PLAY DATE: The Miami County Park District will hold its a Nature Play Date program at 2 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Ro...
Pet proposals
Did you realize that six out of 10 American households have pets? That means that those without critter companions are in the minority, but if youR...
Community partners complete feasibility study
PIQUA — The city of Piqua recently finished a feasibility study that conceptualizes the creation of the Community Center Campus centered on Wert...
Engaging with gun safety
PIQUA — “Stop. Don’t touch. Go tell a grown-up.”That is the mantra that fourth grade students in Lynn Schemmel’s wellnes...
OPINION
Editorial roundup
Salt of the Earth (for free)
Just the other day at the grocery when I was in line behind someone trying to use food stamps to buy a 12-pack of extra-caffeine Pepsi (which apparent...
Americans need help fast
The new medical insurance premium for my wife and I will be just a few dollars shy of $2,000 per month for 2017. This amounts to a total of $24,000 fo...
Overcoming gephyrophobia to get to Garth
They say if you don’t like the weather in Ohio, just wait a minute.Well, Mother Nature’s wrath decided to take a break at the most conveni...
CALLING AROUND COVINGTON
After a bit of a quiet, warm, and rainy January here in Covington, there are several activities planned for this second month of the year, the month o...
Old meets new in Montreal
This past week, the National Baseball Hall of Fame announced the three players who earned enough votes to be inducted into the shrine of baseball immo...
Reader in favor of roundabouts
To the Editor:I am a former Piqua resident and still monitor Piqua happenings on the internet. I saw the headline concerning roundabouts. We have many...
BUSINESS
UVMC earns “A” in patient safety
TROY — Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) has been recognized with a top score in patient safety by Leapfrog Group, a national patient safety wa...
Allstate gives back to Mainstreet Piqua
PIQUA — Allstate agency owner Thomas Walter, along with another volunteer, helped give a $1,000 grant to Mainstreet Piqua with their volunteer h...
Troy Foundation awards $430,162 in grants
Staff ReportsTROY — At their December meeting the Distribution Committee of The Troy Foundation reviewed thirty-seven grant applications. The gr...
Scott Steel expanding operations
PIQUA — Scott Steel, LLC, a low-carbon steel service center headquartered in Piqua, is expanding into a second building in the city.“We lo...
Area Briefs
‘Sonny Boy’ relocates, changes namePIQUA — Sonny Boy Thrift Store has changed its name to Sonny Boy New and Used Thrift Store and ha...
December 8th, 2016 updated: December 8th, 2016.