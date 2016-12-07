NEWS

Lord promoted to chief deputy in sheriff’s office

UVCC teacher attends inauguration

Bucio gets 5 years probation, $5,000 fine

Local man to march in inaugural parade

Chamber honors ‘community giant’

A spellbinding evening

Family displaced by fire

COVINGTON - Covington fire units responded to 452 N. Pearl St. in the village on Wednesday.The call came in just after 7:30 a.m. Covington police unit...

January 19th, 2017 updated: January 19th, 2017. |  

Area briefs

Parenting class plannedTROY — OSU Extension in Miami County is not offering a Peaceful Parenting Class for parents with children of all ages. Th...

January 19th, 2017 |  

Piqua won’t dwell on loss to Northmont girls

Piqua won’t dwell on loss to Northmont girls

By Rob [email protected] can’s blame Piqua girls basketball coach Brian Gillespie for sounding a little bit like New England footb...

January 18th, 2017 |  

Piqua police reports highlights

Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.SHOTS FIRED: There was a...

January 18th, 2017 updated: January 18th, 2017. |  

Woman with local ties to perform at inauguration

Woman with local ties to perform at inauguration

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Marlana VanHoose, the great-niece of Barbara and John Schwarz of Piqua, will perform during the presidential inaugural ceremo...

January 18th, 2017 |  

Piqua police reports highlights

Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.CITIZEN ASSIST: A flag p...

January 18th, 2017 |  

Covington girls hold off Newton for second time

Northmont boys too much for Piqua

Lending helping hand

Piqua footballstruggles in1954 season

THE HISTORY OF PIQUA HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS – A JOURNALFALL 1954“Roosevelt rammed across five touchdowns in the second half to send Central...

January 20th, 2017 |  

Charger teamsdrop road gamesin OCCAC action

Staff ReportsTOLEDO — The Edison State men’s and women’s basketball team dropped games with Owens Community College Wednesday.The me...

January 20th, 2017 |  

Buccs show improvement on mat; split double dual

By Rob [email protected] — There may be more new faces in the Covington wrestling lineup than coach Tom Barbee might have ex...

January 19th, 2017 |  

Piqua won’t dwell on loss to Northmont girls

By Rob [email protected] can’s blame Piqua girls basketball coach Brian Gillespie for sounding a little bit like New England footb...

January 18th, 2017 |  

Piqua boys get ‘stronger’

By Rob [email protected] say what doesn’t kill you will make you stronger.If that’s the case, the Piqua boys basketball tea...

January 18th, 2017 |  

Buccs get past Wildcats

By Rob [email protected] — It was a Covington basketball team looking to build on the momentum of a big win over Miami East Fr...

January 17th, 2017 |  

It’s all about approval

Community Calendar

It’s all about approval

UVCC teacher attends inauguration

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A local teacher fulfilled an item on his bucket list and witnessed history at the same time.HVAC/R Instructor Scott Naill of ...

January 20th, 2017 |  

Community Calendar

Today• SOUP: The Troy Fish & Game will serve potato soup beginning at 6 p.m.• SPAGHETTI: Come to the Tipp City American Legion Post 58...

January 20th, 2017 |  

Chamber honors ‘community giant’

PIQUA – “She is a community giant in tiny shoes.”Honoring the impact that 2017 Order of George award winner Joanna Hill Heitzman has...

January 19th, 2017 |  

Community Calendar

Today• SLOPPY JOES: The Tipp City American Legion Auxiliary Unit 586 will serve sloppy joe’s with chips for $4, serving begins at 6 p.m. S...

January 19th, 2017 |  

Motorcycle Ohio rider education registration begins soon

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Motorcycle Ohio Rider Education Program online registration begins Monday, Jan. 23 at 8 ...

January 18th, 2017 |  

Concert, contest with a little basketball game on the side

Trump’s inauguration: Ugly American rancor

Area briefs

Where there’s a will there’s a bill

My two years of Latin have served me well. Three years of Japanese lessons taught me many things, one of which is a person needs more than three years...

January 15th, 2017 |  

Broken resolutions, life lessons for 2017

The holidays are over, and life is back to normal. For those of you who made New Year’s resolutions, maybe you’ve already broken some of t...

January 15th, 2017 |  

John Henry and his hammer

If you are a fan of American folklore, then you must know the story of the mighty John Henry and his hammer. Whether legend or factual history, the st...

January 15th, 2017 |  

Editorial roundup

The Columbus Dispatch, Jan. 9When he becomes president later this month, does Donald Trump plan to spend most of his timing reviewing and overruling t...

January 15th, 2017 |  

Setting the bar low this new year

Well folks, we are two weeks into the New Year.How are those resolutions turning out so far?From the crowded gym parking lots, it looks like everybody...

January 13th, 2017 |  

CALLING AROUND COVINGTON

Happy New Year, fellow Covingtonians! With this as my first column of 2017, I would like to wish a blessed, prosperous, and happy new year to all the ...

January 13th, 2017 updated: January 13th, 2017. |  

ED ribbon cutting held at UVMC

Miami County Surgeons celebrates 50 years

Foundation awards Premier hospitals $200,000

ED ribbon cutting held at UVMC

For the Troy Daily NewsTROY — Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) on Wednesday, Dec. 14, unveiled an emergency department expansion designed to s...

December 24th, 2016 |  

Troy Foundation awards $430,162 in grants

Staff ReportsTROY — At their December meeting the Distribution Committee of The Troy Foundation reviewed thirty-seven grant applications. The gr...

December 19th, 2016 |  

Scott Steel expanding operations

PIQUA — Scott Steel, LLC, a low-carbon steel service center headquartered in Piqua, is expanding into a second building in the city.“We lo...

December 9th, 2016 |  

Area Briefs

‘Sonny Boy’ relocates, changes namePIQUA — Sonny Boy Thrift Store has changed its name to Sonny Boy New and Used Thrift Store and ha...

December 8th, 2016 updated: December 8th, 2016. |  

Miami County Surgeons celebrates 50 years

For the Troy Daily NewsTROY — Little did Charles Gariety, MD, FACS, know that when he met with surgeon, Robert Finley, MD, FACS it would not onl...

December 7th, 2016 |  

