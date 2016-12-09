Piqua girls trending in right direction
NEWS
Five generations
Provided photoLeft to right, are, Austin Spradlin and son Josiah of North Carolina; and grandmother Shelly Huff, great-grandmother Becky Roe, and grea...
ERIC D. ETHERINGTON
ERLANGER, Ky. — Eric D. Etherington, 35, of Erlanger, Ky., passed away Jan. 22, 2017, in Erlanger.He is survived by his mother, Linda Neville of...
January 25th, 2017 updated: January 25th, 2017. |
OSU trade expert: TPP reversal will hurt economy
COLUMBUS — A Trans-Pacific Partnership expert at The Ohio State University believes that President Donald Trump’s order Monday to pull the...
Elections board fires deputy director
MIAMI COUNTY — During a special meeting held Tuesday morning, the Miami County Board of Elections terminated the employment of Deputy Director E...
Commissioners OK purchases, accept quotes
MIAMI COUNTY — On Tuesday, the Miami County Commissioners voted to approve purchases for various county departments.The commissioners approved t...
SPORTS
Johns hits ‘home run’ with Western Michigan OC job
By Rob [email protected] former Piqua High School and University of Dayton standout quarterback Kevin Johns, this could have been one of ...
January 24th, 2017 updated: January 24th, 2017. |
Covington girls hold off Newton for second time
By Rob [email protected] HILL — There aren’t a lot of secrets when Covington and Newton girls get together on the baske...
Northmont boys too much for Piqua
By Rob [email protected] — After two buzzer beating losses last weekend, the Piqua basketball team knew they could find themse...
Lending helping hand
By Rob [email protected] Kyle and Stacy Pratt, the last three years have been something every parent fears.Their son, Washington Element...
Piqua footballstruggles in1954 season
THE HISTORY OF PIQUA HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS – A JOURNALFALL 1954“Roosevelt rammed across five touchdowns in the second half to send Central...
Charger teamsdrop road gamesin OCCAC action
Staff ReportsTOLEDO — The Edison State men’s and women’s basketball team dropped games with Owens Community College Wednesday.The me...
LIFE
Community Calendar
Today• DINE TO DONATE: Chipotle, 1934 W. Main St., Troy, will donate 50 percent of customers’ bills to Brukner Nature Center from 5-8 p.m....
Celebrating Catholic education
PIQUA — With Catholic Schools Week just one week away, Piqua Catholic School introduced it with a proclamation from Mayor Kazy Hinds on Tuesday ...
Phone survey to begin in county
Staff ReportsTROY — Miami County Public Health officials have announced a partnership with Wright State University to conduct a phone survey for...
January 24th, 2017 updated: January 25th, 2017. |
Community Calendar
Today• MOVE & GROOVE: Join staff at 6:30 p.m. to ”Move and Groove” at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Children and caregiv...
Editorial roundup
The (Canton) Repository, Jan. 16On Jan. 16, we celebrate the life of a man, a preacher, an activist and the greatest civil rights leader of our time.M...
It’s all about approval
These days, a buyer’s biggest concern shouldn’t be so much about finding the lowest interest rate, but finding a lender who will approve t...
OPINION
Residents congratulates Trump
Eliminating ACA not a good gamble
Concert, contest with a little basketball game on the side
All I really wanted to do was see a basketball game.The last time I went to a professional basketball game I was in high school , which is about three...
Trump’s inauguration: Ugly American rancor
By the time you read this column, the inauguration may be over. Like it not, Donald Trump is your president. Even if you claim he is not your presiden...
Area briefs
Y offers youth volleyball MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA is taking registrations for youth volleyball programs at the Piqua and Robinson b...
Where there’s a will there’s a bill
My two years of Latin have served me well. Three years of Japanese lessons taught me many things, one of which is a person needs more than three years...
Broken resolutions, life lessons for 2017
The holidays are over, and life is back to normal. For those of you who made New Year’s resolutions, maybe you’ve already broken some of t...
John Henry and his hammer
If you are a fan of American folklore, then you must know the story of the mighty John Henry and his hammer. Whether legend or factual history, the st...
BUSINESS
Allstate gives back to Mainstreet Piqua
PIQUA — Allstate agency owner Thomas Walter, along with another volunteer, helped give a $1,000 grant to Mainstreet Piqua with their volunteer h...
ED ribbon cutting held at UVMC
For the Troy Daily NewsTROY — Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) on Wednesday, Dec. 14, unveiled an emergency department expansion designed to s...
Troy Foundation awards $430,162 in grants
Staff ReportsTROY — At their December meeting the Distribution Committee of The Troy Foundation reviewed thirty-seven grant applications. The gr...
Scott Steel expanding operations
PIQUA — Scott Steel, LLC, a low-carbon steel service center headquartered in Piqua, is expanding into a second building in the city.“We lo...
Area Briefs
‘Sonny Boy’ relocates, changes namePIQUA — Sonny Boy Thrift Store has changed its name to Sonny Boy New and Used Thrift Store and ha...
December 8th, 2016 updated: December 8th, 2016. |