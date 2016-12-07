Making a splash
Versailles girls hold off Russia in matchup of state-ranked teams
Lehman, Russia, Versailles boys pick up wins
Buccs shut down Vikings
Vincent Avenue fire in Troy
NEWS
Wells re-indicted on drug charges
MIAMI COUNTY — The former 700AMWLW radio personality Lisa M. Wells, 38, has been re-indicted in Miami County Common Pleas Court on drug possessi...
Restaurant inspections
Restaurant inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County P...
Area briefs
Ft. Rowdy seeks nominationsCOVINGTON — The Fort Rowdy Gathering is seeking nominations for grand marshal for the 25th Gathering, to be held Labo...
January 13th, 2017 updated: January 13th, 2017. |
Preventive medicine
Mike Ullery | Daily CallA City of Piqua employee applies salt brine to pre-treat city streets in the downtown area on Friday in anticipation of ice an...
Miami County Real Estate Transactions
TROYAdam May to Rosie May, one lot, $0.Jason Tucholski to Jason Tucholski, Jenny Tucholski, one lot, $0.ESB Properties to 3 North Ridge LLC, one lot, ...
SPORTS
Piqua loses on buzzer beaters to Xenia, St. Marys
By Rob [email protected] — Sometimes, the game just doesn’t end the way it should have.And that’s exactly how Heath ...
January 13th, 2017 updated: January 14th, 2017. |
Lady Buccs bounce back with win over Ansonia in CCC
By Rob [email protected] — The Covington girls basketball team was looking to shake off two straight losses when Ansonia vis...
Plenty of postives for Piqua wrestling
By Rob [email protected] — The positives far outweighed the negatives Wednesday night for the Piqua wrestling team.Senior Andre...
Piqua boys continue progress with win over West Carrollton
By Rob [email protected] boys basketball coach Heath Butler continues to see his basketball team progress.And the result Tuesday was a...
January 10th, 2017 updated: January 11th, 2017. |
One of those nights for Covington girls
By Rob [email protected] — Covington girls basketball coach Jim Meyer had a bad feeling before Monday’s game with Milt...
LIFE
Community Calendar
Today• ENCHILADA DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a large enchilada with rice for $7 from ...
In the midst of a SAD season
MIAMI COUNTY — With many of the perks of the winter season over — from the holidays to increased time with family and loved ones — i...
Eldean Bridge named National Historic Landmark
MIAMI COUNTY —The U.S. Department of the Interior announced 24 new National Historic Landmarks this week, including Eldean Bridge in Troy.“...
January 12th, 2017 updated: January 13th, 2017. |
VIDEO: African Children’s Choir performs at Piqua Baptist Church
PIQUA — Members of the African Children’s Choir performed to a packed house at Piqua Baptist Church on Wednesday evening, receiving a stan...
African Children’s Choir performance at Piqua Baptist Church
[video width="1280" height="720" mp4="http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/011117mju_AfricanChildrensChoir.mp4"][/video] ...
January 11th, 2017 updated: January 11th, 2017. |
Gloria’s wild game night
This week I’d love to invite you to take a peek at our annual “Wild Game New Year’s Eve” supper. It’s one of those times...
OPINION
Editorial roundup
The Columbus Dispatch, Jan. 9When he becomes president later this month, does Donald Trump plan to spend most of his timing reviewing and overruling t...
Setting the bar low this new year
Well folks, we are two weeks into the New Year.How are those resolutions turning out so far?From the crowded gym parking lots, it looks like everybody...
CALLING AROUND COVINGTON
Happy New Year, fellow Covingtonians! With this as my first column of 2017, I would like to wish a blessed, prosperous, and happy new year to all the ...
January 13th, 2017 updated: January 13th, 2017. |
Increasing smalltown quality of life
It seems like every week there is a new report about the quality of life in Ohio’s small cities; unfortunately, the news never seems to get bett...
King’s dream still not reality
Not long ago, I saw a comment on an online article about the rise in protests for black civil rights. “We gave you a president,” wrote the...
January 12th, 2017 updated: January 12th, 2017. |
Editorial roundup
Jan. 10, The Chicago Sun-Times on President Obama’s farewell address:On Jan. 20, 1961, President John F. Kennedy, in his inaugural address, thre...
BUSINESS
ED ribbon cutting held at UVMC
For the Troy Daily NewsTROY — Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) on Wednesday, Dec. 14, unveiled an emergency department expansion designed to s...
Troy Foundation awards $430,162 in grants
Staff ReportsTROY — At their December meeting the Distribution Committee of The Troy Foundation reviewed thirty-seven grant applications. The gr...
Scott Steel expanding operations
PIQUA — Scott Steel, LLC, a low-carbon steel service center headquartered in Piqua, is expanding into a second building in the city.“We lo...
Area Briefs
‘Sonny Boy’ relocates, changes namePIQUA — Sonny Boy Thrift Store has changed its name to Sonny Boy New and Used Thrift Store and ha...
December 8th, 2016 updated: December 8th, 2016. |
Miami County Surgeons celebrates 50 years
For the Troy Daily NewsTROY — Little did Charles Gariety, MD, FACS, know that when he met with surgeon, Robert Finley, MD, FACS it would not onl...