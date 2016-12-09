Waco Aerobotics soar to new heights
Digging their work
Lehman’s Long hits wrestling milestone at Ben Logan Invitational
Championship weekend for Bolin, Scott; Piqua takes fourth at Ben Logan
Schmiesing scores 35 as Piqua boys get big road win over Stebbins
Hands-on learning
Mike Ullery | Daily CallZach Miller of Piqua works on a project in his Pre-Engineering and Design class at the Upper Valley Career Center on Friday. ....
Piqua police reports highlights
PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.UNRULY JUVENILE: There w...
January 27th, 2017
Community partners complete feasibility study
PIQUA — The city of Piqua recently finished a feasibility study that conceptualizes the creation of the Community Center Campus centered on Wert...
Two Arrested in Pike County Drug Investigation
(PEEBLES, Ohio)— Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader today announced two arrests in connection with an ongo...
Hayner plans chamber concert
TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will offer a Drawing Room Chamber Concert , featuring Kun Dong on violin and Benita Wan-Kuen Tse-Leung on...
Covington girls celebrate Senior Night with win over East
By Rob [email protected] — For the Covington girls basketball team, Thursday night was all about the seniors.For Miami East,...
Piqua loses to Sidney; East, Versailles advance in team tournament
MARYSVILLE — The Piqua wrestling teams lost a close match to Sidney in the opening round of the Division I state team tournament at Marysville W...
Piqua girls trending in right direction
By Rob [email protected] final score didn’t really reflect it.But, Piqua girls basketball coach Brian Gillespie could see it in hi...
Cain ready for next challenge as Edison State softball coach
By Rob [email protected] has been an interesting year for local softball coach Dan Cain.And now he is already started on his next challen...
Piqua boys struggle in loss to Fairborn
By Rob [email protected] off a couple of tough losses, the Piqua boys basketball team will look to turn things around in GWOC America...
January 24th, 2017
Johns hits ‘home run’ with Western Michigan OC job
By Rob [email protected] former Piqua High School and University of Dayton standout quarterback Kevin Johns, this could have been one of ...
January 24th, 2017
Engaging with gun safety
PIQUA — “Stop. Don’t touch. Go tell a grown-up.”That is the mantra that fourth grade students in Lynn Schemmel’s wellnes...
UVMC hosting Treats for the Troops drive
TROY — The community is invited to join with Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) in collecting treats and other items for overseas military troop...
Community Calendar
Today• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Join staff from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday mornings for Mornings in Motion. Meet at the library for this interactive week...
Happy Birthday to DarleMaria M. Haines
DarleMaria M. HainesAge: 12Birthdate: Jan. 24, 2005Parents: Kevin and Sonia Haines of St. ParisSiblings: Brandon, Brian, Kevin SteveGrandparents: Marv...
Hardins celebrate 50th anniversary
Ronald Sr. and Patricia (Wagner) Hardin of Piqua will celebrate their 50th anniversary on Saturday. The couple was married on Jan. 28, 1967, at First ...
Old meets new in Montreal
This past week, the National Baseball Hall of Fame announced the three players who earned enough votes to be inducted into the shrine of baseball immo...
Reader in favor of roundabouts
To the Editor:I am a former Piqua resident and still monitor Piqua happenings on the internet. I saw the headline concerning roundabouts. We have many...
Residents congratulates Trump
To the Editor:Congratulations to President Donald J. Trump. I am proud to support him in his efforts to Make America Great Again.— Mary Ellen Bu...
Eliminating ACA not a good gamble
By Gary OggContributing columnistWith the first stroke of his pen, President Donald Trump has eliminated the individual mandate of the Affordable Care...
Guns in America and shooting back
I’m an advocate of the right to bear arms. I own several nice pistols and a shotgun. I wouldn’t mind adding a couple of more to my collect...
Concert, contest with a little basketball game on the side
All I really wanted to do was see a basketball game.The last time I went to a professional basketball game I was in high school , which is about three...
UVMC earns “A” in patient safety
TROY — Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) has been recognized with a top score in patient safety by Leapfrog Group, a national patient safety wa...
Allstate gives back to Mainstreet Piqua
PIQUA — Allstate agency owner Thomas Walter, along with another volunteer, helped give a $1,000 grant to Mainstreet Piqua with their volunteer h...
Troy Foundation awards $430,162 in grants
Staff ReportsTROY — At their December meeting the Distribution Committee of The Troy Foundation reviewed thirty-seven grant applications. The gr...
Scott Steel expanding operations
PIQUA — Scott Steel, LLC, a low-carbon steel service center headquartered in Piqua, is expanding into a second building in the city.“We lo...
Area Briefs
‘Sonny Boy’ relocates, changes namePIQUA — Sonny Boy Thrift Store has changed its name to Sonny Boy New and Used Thrift Store and ha...
December 8th, 2016