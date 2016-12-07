Covington girls hold off Newton for second time
Covington budget gets first reading
Family displaced by fire
COVINGTON - Covington fire units responded to 452 N. Pearl St. in the village on Wednesday.The call came in just after 7:30 a.m. Covington police unit...
January 19th, 2017 updated: January 19th, 2017. |
Area briefs
Parenting class plannedTROY — OSU Extension in Miami County is not offering a Peaceful Parenting Class for parents with children of all ages. Th...
By Rob [email protected] can’s blame Piqua girls basketball coach Brian Gillespie for sounding a little bit like New England footb...
PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.SHOTS FIRED: There was a...
January 18th, 2017 updated: January 18th, 2017. |
Woman with local ties to perform at inauguration
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Marlana VanHoose, the great-niece of Barbara and John Schwarz of Piqua, will perform during the presidential inaugural ceremo...
PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.CITIZEN ASSIST: A flag p...
Piqua footballstruggles in1954 season
THE HISTORY OF PIQUA HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS – A JOURNALFALL 1954“Roosevelt rammed across five touchdowns in the second half to send Central...
Charger teamsdrop road gamesin OCCAC action
Staff ReportsTOLEDO — The Edison State men’s and women’s basketball team dropped games with Owens Community College Wednesday.The me...
Buccs show improvement on mat; split double dual
By Rob [email protected] — There may be more new faces in the Covington wrestling lineup than coach Tom Barbee might have ex...
By Rob [email protected] can’s blame Piqua girls basketball coach Brian Gillespie for sounding a little bit like New England footb...
Piqua boys get ‘stronger’
By Rob [email protected] say what doesn’t kill you will make you stronger.If that’s the case, the Piqua boys basketball tea...
Buccs get past Wildcats
By Rob [email protected] — It was a Covington basketball team looking to build on the momentum of a big win over Miami East Fr...
UVCC teacher attends inauguration
WASHINGTON, D.C. — A local teacher fulfilled an item on his bucket list and witnessed history at the same time.HVAC/R Instructor Scott Naill of ...
Today• SOUP: The Troy Fish & Game will serve potato soup beginning at 6 p.m.• SPAGHETTI: Come to the Tipp City American Legion Post 58...
Chamber honors ‘community giant’
PIQUA – “She is a community giant in tiny shoes.”Honoring the impact that 2017 Order of George award winner Joanna Hill Heitzman has...
Community Calendar
Today• SLOPPY JOES: The Tipp City American Legion Auxiliary Unit 586 will serve sloppy joe’s with chips for $4, serving begins at 6 p.m. S...
Motorcycle Ohio rider education registration begins soon
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Motorcycle Ohio Rider Education Program online registration begins Monday, Jan. 23 at 8 ...
Where there’s a will there’s a bill
My two years of Latin have served me well. Three years of Japanese lessons taught me many things, one of which is a person needs more than three years...
Broken resolutions, life lessons for 2017
The holidays are over, and life is back to normal. For those of you who made New Year’s resolutions, maybe you’ve already broken some of t...
John Henry and his hammer
If you are a fan of American folklore, then you must know the story of the mighty John Henry and his hammer. Whether legend or factual history, the st...
Editorial roundup
The Columbus Dispatch, Jan. 9When he becomes president later this month, does Donald Trump plan to spend most of his timing reviewing and overruling t...
Setting the bar low this new year
Well folks, we are two weeks into the New Year.How are those resolutions turning out so far?From the crowded gym parking lots, it looks like everybody...
CALLING AROUND COVINGTON
Happy New Year, fellow Covingtonians! With this as my first column of 2017, I would like to wish a blessed, prosperous, and happy new year to all the ...
January 13th, 2017 updated: January 13th, 2017. |
ED ribbon cutting held at UVMC
For the Troy Daily NewsTROY — Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) on Wednesday, Dec. 14, unveiled an emergency department expansion designed to s...
Troy Foundation awards $430,162 in grants
Staff ReportsTROY — At their December meeting the Distribution Committee of The Troy Foundation reviewed thirty-seven grant applications. The gr...
Scott Steel expanding operations
PIQUA — Scott Steel, LLC, a low-carbon steel service center headquartered in Piqua, is expanding into a second building in the city.“We lo...
‘Sonny Boy’ relocates, changes namePIQUA — Sonny Boy Thrift Store has changed its name to Sonny Boy New and Used Thrift Store and ha...
December 8th, 2016 updated: December 8th, 2016. |
Miami County Surgeons celebrates 50 years
For the Troy Daily NewsTROY — Little did Charles Gariety, MD, FACS, know that when he met with surgeon, Robert Finley, MD, FACS it would not onl...