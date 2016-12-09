NEWS

1:28 pm |    

FFA fares well in evaluations

FFA fares well in evaluations
11:46 am |    

Troy student completes Eagle Scout project

Troy student completes Eagle Scout project
5:31 pm
Updated: 10:49 am. |    

Bates, Herron hit 1,000-point mark

Bates, Herron hit 1,000-point mark
5:13 pm |    

Special athletes in action

Special athletes in action
3:41 pm |    

Dentist’s office to offer free care

Dentist’s office to offer free care
3:42 pm |    

Super Bowl Sunday prep

Super Bowl Sunday prep

Marriage licenses

Amanda Joy Keith, 20, of 2525 Peebles Road, Troy to Jesse James Black, 24, of 9295 Franklin Road, Murfreesboro, Tenn.Todd Christopher Kline, 47, of 21...

February 4th, 2017 |  

Bates, Herron hit 1,000-point mark

Bates, Herron hit 1,000-point mark

Staff ReportsThe girls basketball sectional tournament pairings were held Sunday.For results from the draw go to swdab.orgBates hitsmilestoneCASSTOWN ...

February 4th, 2017 updated: February 5th, 2017. |  

Special athletes in action

Special athletes in action

Mike Ullery | Daily CallPaula Baker, 2, scores as the Riverside Special Olympics women’s basketball team took the floor during half-time of the ...

February 4th, 2017 |  

Overdose reports on the rise in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — Just a month into 2017, an alarming statistic is ticking upward in Miami County and around the state of Ohio.Drug overdoses, incl...

February 4th, 2017 |  

Dentist’s office to offer free care

Dentist’s office to offer free care

By Melody Vallieumvallieu@civitasmedia.comTROY — Nothing beats a great smile — and one dentist’s office in Troy wants to help people...

February 4th, 2017 |  

Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Jan. 30THEFT: A deputy was dispatched in reference to a theft that occurred at Erwin’s Chrysler Dodge and Jeep.POSSESSION: A deputy investigated...

February 4th, 2017 |  

SPORTS

9:52 pm
Updated: 11:02 am. |    

Piqua boys gut out win over Milton-Union

Piqua boys gut out win over Milton-Union
6:58 pm
Updated: 9:24 pm. |    

Bolin second, Scott hits century mark, Herndon and Hicks fifth at GWOC wrestling.

Bolin second, Scott hits century mark, Herndon and Hicks fifth at GWOC wrestling.
5:31 pm
Updated: 10:49 am. |    

Bates, Herron hit 1,000-point mark

Bates, Herron hit 1,000-point mark

Piqua boys can’t hold lead against Tipp

The Piqua boys basketball team couldn’t pull off a season sweep of Tippecanoe, losing 50-45 in GWOC American action.Piqua dropped to 4-13 overal...

February 4th, 2017 |  

Piqua advances three to semifinals

Piqua advances three to semifinals

By Rob Kiserrkiser@civitasmedia.comVANDALIA — Three Piqua wrestlers moved on to this morning’s semifinals in the GWOC wrestling tournament...

February 3rd, 2017 |  

Piqua bowlers drop matches; girls hoop teams pick up wins

Piqua bowlers drop matches; girls hoop teams pick up wins

Staff ReportsThe Piqua bowling teams both dropped matches to Miamisburg in GWOC American action Thursday at Brel-Aire Lanes.The boys, 5-10 overall and...

February 3rd, 2017 |  

Piqua boys basketball has tough season in 1955

Piqua boys basketball has tough season in 1955

THE HISTORY OF PIQUA HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS – A JOURNALWINTER 1955“Piqua Central suffered a setback in its opening basketball game of the s...

February 2nd, 2017 |  

Photo ProvidedFormer Lehman Catholic standout runner Joe Fuller is shown in the Lehman gym.

Photo ProvidedFormer Lehman Catholic standout runner Joe Fuller is shown in the Lehman gym.

By James HarlessFor the CallSIDNEY — Joe Fuller has taken the road less travelled for the majority of his life. Joe, a 2014 graduate of Lehman C...

February 2nd, 2017 |  

Piqua bowlers split matches with Tippecanoe

Staff ReportsTIPP CITY — The Piqua bowling teams split matches with Tippecanoe in GWOC American action Wednesday.The Piqua boys lost 2,145-2,092...

February 2nd, 2017 |  

MULTIMEDIA - PHOTO STORE


LIFE

1:03 pm |    

Happy birthday to Jake Isgrig

Happy birthday to Jake Isgrig
6:37 am |    

Community Calendar

Community Calendar
4:55 pm |    

Attitude adjustment

Attitude adjustment
Getting to the heart of implantable devices

Getting to the heart of implantable devices

Even a fit and healthy professional athlete can suffer from sudden cardiac arrest — but a look at Olympic skater Paul Wylie’s story may he...

February 3rd, 2017 updated: February 3rd, 2017. |  

Heart attack can be life-altering experience

Heart attack can be life-altering experience

TROY — A heart attack can suddenly bring a lot of things into focus — such as the type of lifestyle a person has led or a clearer picture ...

February 3rd, 2017 |  

Free heart month screenings offered

TROY — During February — American Heart Month — Premier Health will offer free cardiovascular screenings that help identify the risk...

February 3rd, 2017 |  

Cardiac rehab program more than workout

Cardiac rehab program more than workout

For the Troy Daily NewsTROY — When Gordon Wise told his family doctor he had recovered from an illness with only 90 percent of his previous ener...

February 3rd, 2017 |  

Community Calendar

Community Calendar

Today• CHICKEN FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three piece chicken dinner with french frie...

February 3rd, 2017 |  

Community Calendar

Community Calendar

Today• COVER TO COVER: Join staff for Cover to Cover at the Troy-Miami County Public Library beginning at 4 p.m.. Children in grades 1-3 will ex...

February 2nd, 2017 |  

OPINION

3:56 pm |    

View Post

2:37 pm |    

Alternative what?

Alternative what?
2:32 pm |    

The trouble with ‘alternative facts’

The trouble with ‘alternative facts’

Editorial roundup

The (Canton) Repository, Jan. 29Ahead of the November election, Ohio’s 16 congressional races were deemed noncompetitive and lopsided. One newsp...

January 31st, 2017 |  

Salt of the Earth (for free)

Salt of the Earth (for free)

Just the other day at the grocery when I was in line behind someone trying to use food stamps to buy a 12-pack of extra-caffeine Pepsi (which apparent...

January 29th, 2017 |  

Salt of the Earth (for free)

Salt of the Earth (for free)

Just the other day at the grocery when I was in line behind someone trying to use food stamps to buy a 12-pack of extra-caffeine Pepsi (which apparent...

January 29th, 2017 |  

Americans need help fast

Americans need help fast

The new medical insurance premium for my wife and I will be just a few dollars shy of $2,000 per month for 2017. This amounts to a total of $24,000 fo...

January 29th, 2017 |  

Overcoming gephyrophobia to get to Garth

Overcoming gephyrophobia to get to Garth

They say if you don’t like the weather in Ohio, just wait a minute.Well, Mother Nature’s wrath decided to take a break at the most conveni...

January 27th, 2017 |  

CALLING AROUND COVINGTON

CALLING AROUND COVINGTON

After a bit of a quiet, warm, and rainy January here in Covington, there are several activities planned for this second month of the year, the month o...

January 27th, 2017 |  

BUSINESS

1:42 pm |    

Community partners complete feasibility study

Community partners complete feasibility study
12:43 pm |    

New trainers join YMCA team

New trainers join YMCA team
11:03 am |    

ED ribbon cutting held at UVMC

ED ribbon cutting held at UVMC

UVMC earns “A” in patient safety

TROY — Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) has been recognized with a top score in patient safety by Leapfrog Group, a national patient safety wa...

December 31st, 2016 |  

Allstate gives back to Mainstreet Piqua

PIQUA — Allstate agency owner Thomas Walter, along with another volunteer, helped give a $1,000 grant to Mainstreet Piqua with their volunteer h...

December 29th, 2016 |  

Troy Foundation awards $430,162 in grants

Staff ReportsTROY — At their December meeting the Distribution Committee of The Troy Foundation reviewed thirty-seven grant applications. The gr...

December 19th, 2016 |  

Scott Steel expanding operations

PIQUA — Scott Steel, LLC, a low-carbon steel service center headquartered in Piqua, is expanding into a second building in the city.“We lo...

December 9th, 2016 |  

Area Briefs

‘Sonny Boy’ relocates, changes namePIQUA — Sonny Boy Thrift Store has changed its name to Sonny Boy New and Used Thrift Store and ha...

December 8th, 2016 updated: December 8th, 2016. |  

SOCIAL MEDIA

Daily Call

E-EDITION AND SPECIAL SECTIONS

Latest Issue

Games & Puzzles