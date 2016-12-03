Belmont too much for Piqua at B.I.G. Classic
NEWS
The year in review
MIAMI COUNTY — It was a year of ups and downs, tragedies and triumphs, farewells and new beginnings. It was a year that saw new leaders chosen i...
Counterfeiters arraigned in court
MIAMI COUNTY — Two men from Cincinnati have been charged with several felonies after they passed counterfeit cash at several businesses in Troy ...
Piqua boys get past Tecumseh in B.I.G. Classic
By Rob [email protected] was a matchup of two teams looking to turn their seasons around — early as it may be — in the nightc...
Covington holds off Lehman in B.I.G. Classic
By Rob [email protected] Covington boys basketball team opened a 17-point lead and survived a wild fourth quarter to continue its winnin...
Juvenile appears in court for assault
MIAMI COUNTY — The 17-year-old male juvenile involved in the pistol-whipping assault of a Troy man in a hotel room last October appeared in Miam...
SPORTS
Russia contiues Garbry success at B.I.G. Classic
By Rob [email protected] that it came easy by any means, but the Russia boys continued their success in the Buckeye Insurance Group Holi...
Covington holds off Lehman in B.I.G. Classic
By Rob [email protected] Covington boys basketball team opened a 17-point lead and survived a wild fourth quarter to continue its winnin...
Whiteman scores 34 as Covington girls improve to 10-1
By Ben RobinsonGoBuccs.comSPRINGFIELD — Despite fielding a roster with limited varsity experience entering the 2016-17 basketball season under a...
Stewart scores 19 in Piqua girls win
By Rob [email protected] was a win the Piqua girls basketball team badly needed.And no one was happier for the Lady Indians then coach Br...
Piqua ready for B.I.G. Classic
By Rob [email protected] and Tecumseh find themselves in similar positions heading into Thursday’s first round matchup in the Re...
MULTIMEDIA - PHOTO STORE
LIFE
You’re Invited
Program teaches money managementCOVINGTON — Attend the More Than Money Matters® educational series, created by Thrivent Financial. Hosted b...
Some favorite Raber recipes
Editor’s Note: Gloria spent the Christmas holiday visiting her husband’s family in Ohio. Meanwhile, her mother, Dorcas Raber, was tending ...
Happy Birthday to Evan Sullenberger
Evan Joshua Mathew SullenbergerAge: 11Birthdate: Dec. 30, 2005Parents: Joshua and Stacy Sullenberger of Huber HeightsSiblings: Avery and OwenGrandpare...
Community Calendar
Today• TEEN PARTY: Teens are invited to ring in 2017 a few days early, with snacks and games from 4:30-5 p.m. in the Louis Room at the Piqua Pub...
African Children’s Choir coming to Piqua
PIQUA —One local church is starting the new year with a performance of song and dance from an inspirational, traveling choir — and they ar...
Happy birthday to Tobias Walters
Tobias Bradley WaltersAge: 1Birthdate: Dec. 29, 2015Parents: Nathan and Melissa Walters of TroyPaternal grandmother: Pat Walters of PiquaPaternal step...
OPINION
The real meaning of Christmas
Finding the good in a bad year
Good riddance, 2016.Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.I think most of us can agree, 2016 will go down in history as one of the worst eve...
At the speed of science
The advances made by the scientific and medical communities over the past few decades have been incredible. In just the past thirty years, life expect...
Editorial roundup
Dec. 21, The Los Angeles Times on death sentences in the U.S.:A San Bernardino County judge is expected to follow a jury’s recommendation next w...
State services could find you money
COLUMBUS — Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor is encouraging Ohioans to take advantage of free state-provided services that could put money back in...
Never too old for those Christmas toys
There’s one thing about holidays that can be a problem – the day after.The best example is New Year’s Eve. The tradition in this cou...
The challenges of today’s small town
For the uninitiated, the Ohio Municipal League, is an organization that has been around for decades that advocates for the state’s municipalitie...
BUSINESS
Troy Foundation awards $430,162 in grants
Staff ReportsTROY — At their December meeting the Distribution Committee of The Troy Foundation reviewed thirty-seven grant applications. The gr...
Scott Steel expanding operations
PIQUA — Scott Steel, LLC, a low-carbon steel service center headquartered in Piqua, is expanding into a second building in the city.“We lo...
Area Briefs
‘Sonny Boy’ relocates, changes namePIQUA — Sonny Boy Thrift Store has changed its name to Sonny Boy New and Used Thrift Store and ha...
Miami County Surgeons celebrates 50 years
For the Troy Daily NewsTROY — Little did Charles Gariety, MD, FACS, know that when he met with surgeon, Robert Finley, MD, FACS it would not onl...
Allen Financial Group, Harris Jeweler hold fundraiser
TROY — Allen Financial Group and Harris Jeweler in Troy recently partnered to hold an evening of “Giving & Getting” event at Har...