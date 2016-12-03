NEWS

Fire damages apartment complex

Officers put down aggressive pit bull

The year in review

Counterfeiters arraigned in court

Wanted man sentenced for car theft

The year in review

MIAMI COUNTY — It was a year of ups and downs, tragedies and triumphs, farewells and new beginnings. It was a year that saw new leaders chosen i...

Counterfeiters arraigned in court

MIAMI COUNTY — Two men from Cincinnati have been charged with several felonies after they passed counterfeit cash at several businesses in Troy ...

Piqua boys get past Tecumseh in B.I.G. Classic

By Rob [email protected] was a matchup of two teams looking to turn their seasons around — early as it may be — in the nightc...

Covington holds off Lehman in B.I.G. Classic

By Rob [email protected] Covington boys basketball team opened a 17-point lead and survived a wild fourth quarter to continue its winnin...

Juvenile appears in court for assault

MIAMI COUNTY — The 17-year-old male juvenile involved in the pistol-whipping assault of a Troy man in a hotel room last October appeared in Miam...

Belmont too much for Piqua at B.I.G. Classic

Piqua boys get past Tecumseh in B.I.G. Classic

Russia contiues Garbry success at B.I.G. Classic

Russia contiues Garbry success at B.I.G. Classic

By Rob [email protected] that it came easy by any means, but the Russia boys continued their success in the Buckeye Insurance Group Holi...

Covington holds off Lehman in B.I.G. Classic

By Rob [email protected] Covington boys basketball team opened a 17-point lead and survived a wild fourth quarter to continue its winnin...

Whiteman scores 34 as Covington girls improve to 10-1

Whiteman scores 34 as Covington girls improve to 10-1

By Ben RobinsonGoBuccs.comSPRINGFIELD — Despite fielding a roster with limited varsity experience entering the 2016-17 basketball season under a...

Stewart scores 19 in Piqua girls win

By Rob [email protected] was a win the Piqua girls basketball team badly needed.And no one was happier for the Lady Indians then coach Br...

Piqua ready for B.I.G. Classic

By Rob [email protected] and Tecumseh find themselves in similar positions heading into Thursday’s first round matchup in the Re...

Some favorite Raber recipes

Community Calendar

Community Calendar

You’re Invited

You’re Invited

Program teaches money managementCOVINGTON — Attend the More Than Money Matters® educational series, created by Thrivent Financial. Hosted b...

Some favorite Raber recipes

Editor’s Note: Gloria spent the Christmas holiday visiting her husband’s family in Ohio. Meanwhile, her mother, Dorcas Raber, was tending ...

Happy Birthday to Evan Sullenberger

Evan Joshua Mathew SullenbergerAge: 11Birthdate: Dec. 30, 2005Parents: Joshua and Stacy Sullenberger of Huber HeightsSiblings: Avery and OwenGrandpare...

Community Calendar

Today• TEEN PARTY: Teens are invited to ring in 2017 a few days early, with snacks and games from 4:30-5 p.m. in the Louis Room at the Piqua Pub...

African Children’s Choir coming to Piqua

PIQUA —One local church is starting the new year with a performance of song and dance from an inspirational, traveling choir — and they ar...

Happy birthday to Tobias Walters

Tobias Bradley WaltersAge: 1Birthdate: Dec. 29, 2015Parents: Nathan and Melissa Walters of TroyPaternal grandmother: Pat Walters of PiquaPaternal step...

Little cities need big advocates

The real meaning of Christmas

Delivering results in 2016

Finding the good in a bad year

Finding the good in a bad year

Good riddance, 2016.Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.I think most of us can agree, 2016 will go down in history as one of the worst eve...

At the speed of science

At the speed of science

The advances made by the scientific and medical communities over the past few decades have been incredible. In just the past thirty years, life expect...

Editorial roundup

Dec. 21, The Los Angeles Times on death sentences in the U.S.:A San Bernardino County judge is expected to follow a jury’s recommendation next w...

State services could find you money

COLUMBUS — Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor is encouraging Ohioans to take advantage of free state-provided services that could put money back in...

Never too old for those Christmas toys

There’s one thing about holidays that can be a problem – the day after.The best example is New Year’s Eve. The tradition in this cou...

The challenges of today’s small town

For the uninitiated, the Ohio Municipal League, is an organization that has been around for decades that advocates for the state’s municipalitie...

ED ribbon cutting held at UVMC

Miami County Surgeons celebrates 50 years

Foundation awards Premier hospitals $200,000

Foundation awards Premier hospitals $200,000

Troy Foundation awards $430,162 in grants

Staff ReportsTROY — At their December meeting the Distribution Committee of The Troy Foundation reviewed thirty-seven grant applications. The gr...

Scott Steel expanding operations

PIQUA — Scott Steel, LLC, a low-carbon steel service center headquartered in Piqua, is expanding into a second building in the city.“We lo...

Area Briefs

‘Sonny Boy’ relocates, changes namePIQUA — Sonny Boy Thrift Store has changed its name to Sonny Boy New and Used Thrift Store and ha...

Miami County Surgeons celebrates 50 years

For the Troy Daily NewsTROY — Little did Charles Gariety, MD, FACS, know that when he met with surgeon, Robert Finley, MD, FACS it would not onl...

Allen Financial Group, Harris Jeweler hold fundraiser

TROY — Allen Financial Group and Harris Jeweler in Troy recently partnered to hold an evening of “Giving & Getting” event at Har...

