NEWS

4:13 pm
Updated: 4:19 pm. |    

Hayner announces poetry contest, readings

Hayner announces poetry contest, readings
4:05 pm |    

Mehaffie reappointed as Edison trustee

Mehaffie reappointed as Edison trustee
3:51 pm
Updated: 3:52 pm. |    

City hosting open house on roundabout

City hosting open house on roundabout
2:45 pm |    

Chili cook-off winners spill the beans

Chili cook-off winners spill the beans
1:44 pm |    

Five generations

Five generations
4:31 pm |    

Celebrating Catholic education

Celebrating Catholic education
Five generations

Five generations

Provided photoLeft to right, are, Austin Spradlin and son Josiah of North Carolina; and grandmother Shelly Huff, great-grandmother Becky Roe, and grea...

January 25th, 2017 |  

ERIC D. ETHERINGTON

ERLANGER, Ky. — Eric D. Etherington, 35, of Erlanger, Ky., passed away Jan. 22, 2017, in Erlanger.He is survived by his mother, Linda Neville of...

January 25th, 2017 updated: January 25th, 2017. |  

OSU trade expert: TPP reversal will hurt economy

OSU trade expert: TPP reversal will hurt economy

COLUMBUS — A Trans-Pacific Partnership expert at The Ohio State University believes that President Donald Trump’s order Monday to pull the...

January 24th, 2017 |  

Elections board fires deputy director

MIAMI COUNTY — During a special meeting held Tuesday morning, the Miami County Board of Elections terminated the employment of Deputy Director E...

January 24th, 2017 |  

Commissioners OK purchases, accept quotes

MIAMI COUNTY — On Tuesday, the Miami County Commissioners voted to approve purchases for various county departments.The commissioners approved t...

January 24th, 2017 |  

SPORTS

10:08 pm |    

Piqua girls trending in right direction

Piqua girls trending in right direction
10:30 am |    

Cain ready for next challenge as Edison State softball coach

Cain ready for next challenge as Edison State softball coach
11:31 pm
Updated: 1:35 pm. |    

Piqua boys struggle in loss to Fairborn

Piqua boys struggle in loss to Fairborn
Johns hits ‘home run’ with Western Michigan OC job

Johns hits ‘home run’ with Western Michigan OC job

By Rob [email protected] former Piqua High School and University of Dayton standout quarterback Kevin Johns, this could have been one of ...

January 24th, 2017 updated: January 24th, 2017. |  

Covington girls hold off Newton for second time

Covington girls hold off Newton for second time

By Rob [email protected] HILL — There aren’t a lot of secrets when Covington and Newton girls get together on the baske...

January 21st, 2017 |  

Northmont boys too much for Piqua

Northmont boys too much for Piqua

By Rob [email protected] — After two buzzer beating losses last weekend, the Piqua basketball team knew they could find themse...

January 20th, 2017 |  

Lending helping hand

Lending helping hand

By Rob [email protected] Kyle and Stacy Pratt, the last three years have been something every parent fears.Their son, Washington Element...

January 20th, 2017 |  

Piqua footballstruggles in1954 season

Piqua footballstruggles in1954 season

THE HISTORY OF PIQUA HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS – A JOURNALFALL 1954“Roosevelt rammed across five touchdowns in the second half to send Central...

January 20th, 2017 |  

Charger teamsdrop road gamesin OCCAC action

Staff ReportsTOLEDO — The Edison State men’s and women’s basketball team dropped games with Owens Community College Wednesday.The me...

January 20th, 2017 |  

MULTIMEDIA - PHOTO STORE


LIFE

1:44 pm |    

Happy Birthday to DarleMaria M. Haines

Happy Birthday to DarleMaria M. Haines
12:45 pm |    

Hardins celebrate 50th anniversary

Hardins celebrate 50th anniversary
12:29 pm |    

Steineman, Ratliff to wed

Steineman, Ratliff to wed
Community Calendar

Community Calendar

Today• DINE TO DONATE: Chipotle, 1934 W. Main St., Troy, will donate 50 percent of customers’ bills to Brukner Nature Center from 5-8 p.m....

January 25th, 2017 |  

Celebrating Catholic education

Celebrating Catholic education

PIQUA — With Catholic Schools Week just one week away, Piqua Catholic School introduced it with a proclamation from Mayor Kazy Hinds on Tuesday ...

January 24th, 2017 |  

Phone survey to begin in county

Staff ReportsTROY — Miami County Public Health officials have announced a partnership with Wright State University to conduct a phone survey for...

January 24th, 2017 updated: January 25th, 2017. |  

Community Calendar

Community Calendar

Today• MOVE & GROOVE: Join staff at 6:30 p.m. to ”Move and Groove” at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Children and caregiv...

January 23rd, 2017 |  

Editorial roundup

The (Canton) Repository, Jan. 16On Jan. 16, we celebrate the life of a man, a preacher, an activist and the greatest civil rights leader of our time.M...

January 22nd, 2017 |  

It’s all about approval

It’s all about approval

These days, a buyer’s biggest concern shouldn’t be so much about finding the lowest interest rate, but finding a lender who will approve t...

January 21st, 2017 |  

OPINION

3:15 pm |    

Residents congratulates Trump

3:03 pm |    

Eliminating ACA not a good gamble

10:52 am |    

Guns in America and shooting back

Guns in America and shooting back
Concert, contest with a little basketball game on the side

Concert, contest with a little basketball game on the side

All I really wanted to do was see a basketball game.The last time I went to a professional basketball game I was in high school , which is about three...

January 20th, 2017 |  

Trump’s inauguration: Ugly American rancor

Trump’s inauguration: Ugly American rancor

By the time you read this column, the inauguration may be over. Like it not, Donald Trump is your president. Even if you claim he is not your presiden...

January 18th, 2017 |  

Area briefs

Y offers youth volleyball MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA is taking registrations for youth volleyball programs at the Piqua and Robinson b...

January 17th, 2017 |  

Where there’s a will there’s a bill

Where there’s a will there’s a bill

My two years of Latin have served me well. Three years of Japanese lessons taught me many things, one of which is a person needs more than three years...

January 15th, 2017 |  

Broken resolutions, life lessons for 2017

Broken resolutions, life lessons for 2017

The holidays are over, and life is back to normal. For those of you who made New Year’s resolutions, maybe you’ve already broken some of t...

January 15th, 2017 |  

John Henry and his hammer

John Henry and his hammer

If you are a fan of American folklore, then you must know the story of the mighty John Henry and his hammer. Whether legend or factual history, the st...

January 15th, 2017 |  

BUSINESS

12:43 pm |    

New trainers join YMCA team

New trainers join YMCA team
11:03 am |    

ED ribbon cutting held at UVMC

ED ribbon cutting held at UVMC
12:35 pm |    

Miami County Surgeons celebrates 50 years

Miami County Surgeons celebrates 50 years

Allstate gives back to Mainstreet Piqua

PIQUA — Allstate agency owner Thomas Walter, along with another volunteer, helped give a $1,000 grant to Mainstreet Piqua with their volunteer h...

December 29th, 2016 |  

ED ribbon cutting held at UVMC

ED ribbon cutting held at UVMC

For the Troy Daily NewsTROY — Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) on Wednesday, Dec. 14, unveiled an emergency department expansion designed to s...

December 24th, 2016 |  

Troy Foundation awards $430,162 in grants

Staff ReportsTROY — At their December meeting the Distribution Committee of The Troy Foundation reviewed thirty-seven grant applications. The gr...

December 19th, 2016 |  

Scott Steel expanding operations

PIQUA — Scott Steel, LLC, a low-carbon steel service center headquartered in Piqua, is expanding into a second building in the city.“We lo...

December 9th, 2016 |  

Area Briefs

‘Sonny Boy’ relocates, changes namePIQUA — Sonny Boy Thrift Store has changed its name to Sonny Boy New and Used Thrift Store and ha...

December 8th, 2016 updated: December 8th, 2016. |  

SOCIAL MEDIA

Daily Call

E-EDITION AND SPECIAL SECTIONS

Latest Issue

Games & Puzzles