NEWS
UVMC opens new observation unit
TROY — Upper Valley Medical Center’s new observation unit is designed to determine what is happening with patients, meet their medical nee...
Real estate transactions
TROYRonald King to Lisa Farber King, one lot, $0.GZD Troy Ventures to Plato Pavlatos, one lot, $2,700,000.Jill Thome, William Thome, Vijaya Dulla to N...
Roundabout to address future growth
PIQUA — With plans for a roundabout for the intersection of Looney and Garbry roads intended to address future growth, an open house held Thursd...
Program manager discusses CDBG funding
PIQUA — The city of Piqua held their first public hearing in regard to Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding and the approximate tota...
Upper Valley Family Care nationally recognized
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) has announced that Upper Valley Family Care of Troy and Piqua has receive...
SPORTS
Piqua bowlers split matches with Tippecanoe
Staff ReportsTIPP CITY — The Piqua bowling teams split matches with Tippecanoe in GWOC American action Wednesday.The Piqua boys lost 2,145-2,092...
Edison men can’t hold lead against Lorain County
By Rob Kiserrkiser@civitasmedia.comFor one half, it looked like the Edison State men’s basketball team was on its way to evening the score with ...
Edison State women roll to win over Lorain County
By Rob Kiserrkiser@civitasmedia.comIf the Edison State women’s basketball team was a little flat early against Lorain County Wednesday night, it...
Lehman seniors Fogt, Neu make college choices
By Rob Kiserrkiser@civitasmedia.comSIDNEY — There is one common theme among the two Lehman Catholic athletes who signed on national signing day ...
February 1st, 2017 updated: February 1st, 2017. |
Tipps-Clemons, Monnin, Cox make it official on signing day
By Rob Kiserrkiser@civitasmedia.comIt was another big signing day at Piqua High School for the Indians football program Wednesday, on the annual natio...
Piqua boys go cold in loss to Vandalia
By Rob Kiserrkiser@civitasmedia.comVANDALIA — Coming off their best offfensive game of the season in Friday’s 75-62 win over Stebbins, Piq...
LIFE
Free heart month screenings offered
TROY — During February — American Heart Month — Premier Health will offer free cardiovascular screenings that help identify the risk...
Cardiac rehab program more than workout
For the Troy Daily NewsTROY — When Gordon Wise told his family doctor he had recovered from an illness with only 90 percent of his previous ener...
Community Calendar
Today• CHICKEN FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three piece chicken dinner with french frie...
Community Calendar
Today• COVER TO COVER: Join staff for Cover to Cover at the Troy-Miami County Public Library beginning at 4 p.m.. Children in grades 1-3 will ex...
Five generations
Provided photoRepresenting five generations are, front row, left to right: Kylee Mann of Piqua with son Kade Mann, and Cortney Henry of Piqua with dau...
Davidson seeking to ‘Drain the Swamp’
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Representative Warren Davidson of Ohio’s 8th Congressional District is introducing a bill Thursday that would requ...
OPINION
Editorial roundup
The (Canton) Repository, Jan. 29Ahead of the November election, Ohio’s 16 congressional races were deemed noncompetitive and lopsided. One newsp...
Salt of the Earth (for free)
Just the other day at the grocery when I was in line behind someone trying to use food stamps to buy a 12-pack of extra-caffeine Pepsi (which apparent...
Salt of the Earth (for free)
Americans need help fast
The new medical insurance premium for my wife and I will be just a few dollars shy of $2,000 per month for 2017. This amounts to a total of $24,000 fo...
Overcoming gephyrophobia to get to Garth
They say if you don’t like the weather in Ohio, just wait a minute.Well, Mother Nature’s wrath decided to take a break at the most conveni...
CALLING AROUND COVINGTON
After a bit of a quiet, warm, and rainy January here in Covington, there are several activities planned for this second month of the year, the month o...
BUSINESS
UVMC earns “A” in patient safety
TROY — Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) has been recognized with a top score in patient safety by Leapfrog Group, a national patient safety wa...
Allstate gives back to Mainstreet Piqua
PIQUA — Allstate agency owner Thomas Walter, along with another volunteer, helped give a $1,000 grant to Mainstreet Piqua with their volunteer h...
Troy Foundation awards $430,162 in grants
Staff ReportsTROY — At their December meeting the Distribution Committee of The Troy Foundation reviewed thirty-seven grant applications. The gr...
Scott Steel expanding operations
PIQUA — Scott Steel, LLC, a low-carbon steel service center headquartered in Piqua, is expanding into a second building in the city.“We lo...
Area Briefs
‘Sonny Boy’ relocates, changes namePIQUA — Sonny Boy Thrift Store has changed its name to Sonny Boy New and Used Thrift Store and ha...
December 8th, 2016 updated: December 8th, 2016. |