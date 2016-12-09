Piqua boys gut out win over Milton-Union
Bolin second, Scott hits century mark, Herndon and Hicks fifth at GWOC wrestling.
Bates, Herron hit 1,000-point mark
Special athletes in action
Piqua advances three to semifinals
NEWS
Marriage licenses
Amanda Joy Keith, 20, of 2525 Peebles Road, Troy to Jesse James Black, 24, of 9295 Franklin Road, Murfreesboro, Tenn.Todd Christopher Kline, 47, of 21...
Bates, Herron hit 1,000-point mark
Staff ReportsThe girls basketball sectional tournament pairings were held Sunday.For results from the draw go to swdab.orgBates hitsmilestoneCASSTOWN ...
February 4th, 2017 updated: February 5th, 2017. |
Special athletes in action
Mike Ullery | Daily CallPaula Baker, 2, scores as the Riverside Special Olympics women’s basketball team took the floor during half-time of the ...
Overdose reports on the rise in Miami County
MIAMI COUNTY — Just a month into 2017, an alarming statistic is ticking upward in Miami County and around the state of Ohio.Drug overdoses, incl...
Dentist’s office to offer free care
By Melody Vallieumvallieu@civitasmedia.comTROY — Nothing beats a great smile — and one dentist’s office in Troy wants to help people...
Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports
Jan. 30THEFT: A deputy was dispatched in reference to a theft that occurred at Erwin’s Chrysler Dodge and Jeep.POSSESSION: A deputy investigated...
SPORTS
Piqua boys can’t hold lead against Tipp
The Piqua boys basketball team couldn’t pull off a season sweep of Tippecanoe, losing 50-45 in GWOC American action.Piqua dropped to 4-13 overal...
Piqua advances three to semifinals
By Rob Kiserrkiser@civitasmedia.comVANDALIA — Three Piqua wrestlers moved on to this morning’s semifinals in the GWOC wrestling tournament...
Piqua bowlers drop matches; girls hoop teams pick up wins
Staff ReportsThe Piqua bowling teams both dropped matches to Miamisburg in GWOC American action Thursday at Brel-Aire Lanes.The boys, 5-10 overall and...
Piqua boys basketball has tough season in 1955
THE HISTORY OF PIQUA HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS – A JOURNALWINTER 1955“Piqua Central suffered a setback in its opening basketball game of the s...
Photo ProvidedFormer Lehman Catholic standout runner Joe Fuller is shown in the Lehman gym.
By James HarlessFor the CallSIDNEY — Joe Fuller has taken the road less travelled for the majority of his life. Joe, a 2014 graduate of Lehman C...
Piqua bowlers split matches with Tippecanoe
Staff ReportsTIPP CITY — The Piqua bowling teams split matches with Tippecanoe in GWOC American action Wednesday.The Piqua boys lost 2,145-2,092...
LIFE
Getting to the heart of implantable devices
Even a fit and healthy professional athlete can suffer from sudden cardiac arrest — but a look at Olympic skater Paul Wylie’s story may he...
February 3rd, 2017 updated: February 3rd, 2017. |
Heart attack can be life-altering experience
TROY — A heart attack can suddenly bring a lot of things into focus — such as the type of lifestyle a person has led or a clearer picture ...
Free heart month screenings offered
TROY — During February — American Heart Month — Premier Health will offer free cardiovascular screenings that help identify the risk...
Cardiac rehab program more than workout
For the Troy Daily NewsTROY — When Gordon Wise told his family doctor he had recovered from an illness with only 90 percent of his previous ener...
Community Calendar
Today• CHICKEN FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three piece chicken dinner with french frie...
Community Calendar
Today• COVER TO COVER: Join staff for Cover to Cover at the Troy-Miami County Public Library beginning at 4 p.m.. Children in grades 1-3 will ex...
OPINION
Editorial roundup
The (Canton) Repository, Jan. 29Ahead of the November election, Ohio’s 16 congressional races were deemed noncompetitive and lopsided. One newsp...
Salt of the Earth (for free)
Just the other day at the grocery when I was in line behind someone trying to use food stamps to buy a 12-pack of extra-caffeine Pepsi (which apparent...
Salt of the Earth (for free)
Americans need help fast
The new medical insurance premium for my wife and I will be just a few dollars shy of $2,000 per month for 2017. This amounts to a total of $24,000 fo...
Overcoming gephyrophobia to get to Garth
They say if you don’t like the weather in Ohio, just wait a minute.Well, Mother Nature’s wrath decided to take a break at the most conveni...
CALLING AROUND COVINGTON
After a bit of a quiet, warm, and rainy January here in Covington, there are several activities planned for this second month of the year, the month o...
BUSINESS
UVMC earns “A” in patient safety
TROY — Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) has been recognized with a top score in patient safety by Leapfrog Group, a national patient safety wa...
Allstate gives back to Mainstreet Piqua
PIQUA — Allstate agency owner Thomas Walter, along with another volunteer, helped give a $1,000 grant to Mainstreet Piqua with their volunteer h...
Troy Foundation awards $430,162 in grants
Staff ReportsTROY — At their December meeting the Distribution Committee of The Troy Foundation reviewed thirty-seven grant applications. The gr...
Scott Steel expanding operations
PIQUA — Scott Steel, LLC, a low-carbon steel service center headquartered in Piqua, is expanding into a second building in the city.“We lo...
Area Briefs
‘Sonny Boy’ relocates, changes namePIQUA — Sonny Boy Thrift Store has changed its name to Sonny Boy New and Used Thrift Store and ha...
December 8th, 2016 updated: December 8th, 2016. |