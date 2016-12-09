NEWS

Digging their work

Advocating for the community

Sheriff promotes 2 within office

9:59 am
Pet of the Week

Bradford man to serve 2 years in prison

Troy police bust pair for soliciting

Hands-on learning

Hands-on learning

Mike Ullery | Daily CallZach Miller of Piqua works on a project in his Pre-Engineering and Design class at the Upper Valley Career Center on Friday. ....

Piqua police reports highlights

Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.UNRULY JUVENILE: There w...

Community partners complete feasibility study

Community partners complete feasibility study

PIQUA — The city of Piqua recently finished a feasibility study that conceptualizes the creation of the Community Center Campus centered on Wert...

Two Arrested in Pike County Drug Investigation

(PEEBLES, Ohio)— Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader today announced two arrests in connection with an ongo...

Hayner plans chamber concert

Hayner plans chamber concert

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will offer a Drawing Room Chamber Concert , featuring Kun Dong on violin and Benita Wan-Kuen Tse-Leung on...

SPORTS

Lehman’s Long hits wrestling milestone at Ben Logan Invitational

Lehman's Long hits wrestling milestone at Ben Logan Invitational
Championship weekend for Bolin, Scott; Piqua takes fourth at Ben Logan

Championship weekend for Bolin, Scott; Piqua takes fourth at Ben Logan
Schmiesing scores 35 as Piqua boys get big road win over Stebbins

Schmiesing scores 35 as Piqua boys get big road win over Stebbins
Covington girls celebrate Senior Night with win over East

Covington girls celebrate Senior Night with win over East

By Rob [email protected] — For the Covington girls basketball team, Thursday night was all about the seniors.For Miami East,...

Piqua loses to Sidney; East, Versailles advance in team tournament

Piqua loses to Sidney; East, Versailles advance in team tournament

MARYSVILLE — The Piqua wrestling teams lost a close match to Sidney in the opening round of the Division I state team tournament at Marysville W...

Piqua girls trending in right direction

Piqua girls trending in right direction

By Rob [email protected] final score didn’t really reflect it.But, Piqua girls basketball coach Brian Gillespie could see it in hi...

Cain ready for next challenge as Edison State softball coach

Cain ready for next challenge as Edison State softball coach

By Rob [email protected] has been an interesting year for local softball coach Dan Cain.And now he is already started on his next challen...

Piqua boys struggle in loss to Fairborn

Piqua boys struggle in loss to Fairborn

By Rob [email protected] off a couple of tough losses, the Piqua boys basketball team will look to turn things around in GWOC America...

Johns hits ‘home run’ with Western Michigan OC job

Johns hits 'home run' with Western Michigan OC job

By Rob [email protected] former Piqua High School and University of Dayton standout quarterback Kevin Johns, this could have been one of ...

LIFE

Lobensteins celebrate 50 years

Lobensteins celebrate 50 years
Community Calendar

Community Calendar
Pet proposals

Pet proposals
Community partners complete feasibility study

PIQUA — The city of Piqua recently finished a feasibility study that conceptualizes the creation of the Community Center Campus centered on Wert...

Engaging with gun safety

Engaging with gun safety

PIQUA — “Stop. Don’t touch. Go tell a grown-up.”That is the mantra that fourth grade students in Lynn Schemmel’s wellnes...

UVMC hosting Treats for the Troops drive

UVMC hosting Treats for the Troops drive

TROY — The community is invited to join with Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) in collecting treats and other items for overseas military troop...

Community Calendar

Community Calendar

Today• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Join staff from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday mornings for Mornings in Motion. Meet at the library for this interactive week...

Happy Birthday to DarleMaria M. Haines

Happy Birthday to DarleMaria M. Haines

DarleMaria M. HainesAge: 12Birthdate: Jan. 24, 2005Parents: Kevin and Sonia Haines of St. ParisSiblings: Brandon, Brian, Kevin SteveGrandparents: Marv...

Hardins celebrate 50th anniversary

Hardins celebrate 50th anniversary

Ronald Sr. and Patricia (Wagner) Hardin of Piqua will celebrate their 50th anniversary on Saturday. The couple was married on Jan. 28, 1967, at First ...

OPINION

Americans need help fast

Americans need help fast
Overcoming gephyrophobia to get to Garth

Overcoming gephyrophobia to get to Garth
CALLING AROUND COVINGTON

CALLING AROUND COVINGTON
Old meets new in Montreal

Old meets new in Montreal

This past week, the National Baseball Hall of Fame announced the three players who earned enough votes to be inducted into the shrine of baseball immo...

Reader in favor of roundabouts

To the Editor:I am a former Piqua resident and still monitor Piqua happenings on the internet. I saw the headline concerning roundabouts. We have many...

January 26th, 2017 |  

Residents congratulates Trump

To the Editor:Congratulations to President Donald J. Trump. I am proud to support him in his efforts to Make America Great Again.— Mary Ellen Bu...

January 25th, 2017 |  

Eliminating ACA not a good gamble

By Gary OggContributing columnistWith the first stroke of his pen, President Donald Trump has eliminated the individual mandate of the Affordable Care...

January 25th, 2017 |  

Guns in America and shooting back

Guns in America and shooting back

I’m an advocate of the right to bear arms. I own several nice pistols and a shotgun. I wouldn’t mind adding a couple of more to my collect...

January 22nd, 2017 |  

Concert, contest with a little basketball game on the side

Concert, contest with a little basketball game on the side

All I really wanted to do was see a basketball game.The last time I went to a professional basketball game I was in high school , which is about three...

January 20th, 2017 |  

BUSINESS

Community partners complete feasibility study

Community partners complete feasibility study
New trainers join YMCA team

New trainers join YMCA team
ED ribbon cutting held at UVMC

ED ribbon cutting held at UVMC

UVMC earns “A” in patient safety

TROY — Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) has been recognized with a top score in patient safety by Leapfrog Group, a national patient safety wa...

Allstate gives back to Mainstreet Piqua

PIQUA — Allstate agency owner Thomas Walter, along with another volunteer, helped give a $1,000 grant to Mainstreet Piqua with their volunteer h...

December 29th, 2016 |  

Troy Foundation awards $430,162 in grants

Staff ReportsTROY — At their December meeting the Distribution Committee of The Troy Foundation reviewed thirty-seven grant applications. The gr...

Scott Steel expanding operations

PIQUA — Scott Steel, LLC, a low-carbon steel service center headquartered in Piqua, is expanding into a second building in the city.“We lo...

Area Briefs

‘Sonny Boy’ relocates, changes namePIQUA — Sonny Boy Thrift Store has changed its name to Sonny Boy New and Used Thrift Store and ha...

