Super Bowl Sunday prep

Dayton man charged with assault at UVMC

Increased patrols for Super Bowl weekend

Man sentenced for sexual imposition

UVMC opens new observation unit

Hostetter named president of Hartzell Hardwoods

TROY — Upper Valley Medical Center’s new observation unit is designed to determine what is happening with patients, meet their medical nee...

February 3rd, 2017 |  

Real estate transactions

TROYRonald King to Lisa Farber King, one lot, $0.GZD Troy Ventures to Plato Pavlatos, one lot, $2,700,000.Jill Thome, William Thome, Vijaya Dulla to N...

February 3rd, 2017 |  

Roundabout to address future growth

PIQUA — With plans for a roundabout for the intersection of Looney and Garbry roads intended to address future growth, an open house held Thursd...

February 2nd, 2017 |  

Program manager discusses CDBG funding

PIQUA — The city of Piqua held their first public hearing in regard to Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding and the approximate tota...

February 2nd, 2017 |  

Upper Valley Family Care nationally recognized

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) has announced that Upper Valley Family Care of Troy and Piqua has receive...

February 2nd, 2017 |  

Piqua bowlers drop matches; girls hoop teams pick up wins

Piqua boys basketball has tough season in 1955

Photo ProvidedFormer Lehman Catholic standout runner Joe Fuller is shown in the Lehman gym.

Piqua bowlers split matches with Tippecanoe

Staff ReportsTIPP CITY — The Piqua bowling teams split matches with Tippecanoe in GWOC American action Wednesday.The Piqua boys lost 2,145-2,092...

February 2nd, 2017 |  

Edison men can’t hold lead against Lorain County

Edison men can’t hold lead against Lorain County

By Rob Kiserrkiser@civitasmedia.comFor one half, it looked like the Edison State men’s basketball team was on its way to evening the score with ...

February 2nd, 2017 |  

Edison State women roll to win over Lorain County

Edison State women roll to win over Lorain County

By Rob Kiserrkiser@civitasmedia.comIf the Edison State women’s basketball team was a little flat early against Lorain County Wednesday night, it...

February 2nd, 2017 |  

Lehman seniors Fogt, Neu make college choices

Lehman seniors Fogt, Neu make college choices

By Rob Kiserrkiser@civitasmedia.comSIDNEY — There is one common theme among the two Lehman Catholic athletes who signed on national signing day ...

February 1st, 2017 updated: February 1st, 2017. |  

Tipps-Clemons, Monnin, Cox make it official on signing day

Tipps-Clemons, Monnin, Cox make it official on signing day

By Rob Kiserrkiser@civitasmedia.comIt was another big signing day at Piqua High School for the Indians football program Wednesday, on the annual natio...

February 1st, 2017 |  

Piqua boys go cold in loss to Vandalia

Piqua boys go cold in loss to Vandalia

By Rob Kiserrkiser@civitasmedia.comVANDALIA — Coming off their best offfensive game of the season in Friday’s 75-62 win over Stebbins, Piq...

January 31st, 2017 |  

Attitude adjustment

Getting to the heart of implantable devices

Heart attack can be life-altering experience

Free heart month screenings offered

TROY — During February — American Heart Month — Premier Health will offer free cardiovascular screenings that help identify the risk...

February 3rd, 2017 |  

Cardiac rehab program more than workout

For the Troy Daily NewsTROY — When Gordon Wise told his family doctor he had recovered from an illness with only 90 percent of his previous ener...

February 3rd, 2017 |  

Community Calendar

Today• CHICKEN FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three piece chicken dinner with french frie...

February 3rd, 2017 |  

Community Calendar

Today• COVER TO COVER: Join staff for Cover to Cover at the Troy-Miami County Public Library beginning at 4 p.m.. Children in grades 1-3 will ex...

February 2nd, 2017 |  

Five generations

Provided photoRepresenting five generations are, front row, left to right: Kylee Mann of Piqua with son Kade Mann, and Cortney Henry of Piqua with dau...

February 1st, 2017 |  

Davidson seeking to ‘Drain the Swamp’

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Representative Warren Davidson of Ohio’s 8th Congressional District is introducing a bill Thursday that would requ...

February 1st, 2017 |  

Alternative what?

The trouble with ‘alternative facts’

Editorial roundup

The (Canton) Repository, Jan. 29Ahead of the November election, Ohio’s 16 congressional races were deemed noncompetitive and lopsided. One newsp...

January 31st, 2017 |  

Salt of the Earth (for free)

Just the other day at the grocery when I was in line behind someone trying to use food stamps to buy a 12-pack of extra-caffeine Pepsi (which apparent...

January 29th, 2017 |  

Salt of the Earth (for free)

Just the other day at the grocery when I was in line behind someone trying to use food stamps to buy a 12-pack of extra-caffeine Pepsi (which apparent...

January 29th, 2017 |  

Americans need help fast

The new medical insurance premium for my wife and I will be just a few dollars shy of $2,000 per month for 2017. This amounts to a total of $24,000 fo...

January 29th, 2017 |  

Overcoming gephyrophobia to get to Garth

They say if you don’t like the weather in Ohio, just wait a minute.Well, Mother Nature’s wrath decided to take a break at the most conveni...

January 27th, 2017 |  

CALLING AROUND COVINGTON

After a bit of a quiet, warm, and rainy January here in Covington, there are several activities planned for this second month of the year, the month o...

January 27th, 2017 |  

Community partners complete feasibility study

New trainers join YMCA team

ED ribbon cutting held at UVMC

UVMC earns “A” in patient safety

TROY — Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) has been recognized with a top score in patient safety by Leapfrog Group, a national patient safety wa...

December 31st, 2016 |  

Allstate gives back to Mainstreet Piqua

PIQUA — Allstate agency owner Thomas Walter, along with another volunteer, helped give a $1,000 grant to Mainstreet Piqua with their volunteer h...

December 29th, 2016 |  

Troy Foundation awards $430,162 in grants

Staff ReportsTROY — At their December meeting the Distribution Committee of The Troy Foundation reviewed thirty-seven grant applications. The gr...

December 19th, 2016 |  

Scott Steel expanding operations

PIQUA — Scott Steel, LLC, a low-carbon steel service center headquartered in Piqua, is expanding into a second building in the city.“We lo...

December 9th, 2016 |  

Area Briefs

‘Sonny Boy’ relocates, changes namePIQUA — Sonny Boy Thrift Store has changed its name to Sonny Boy New and Used Thrift Store and ha...

December 8th, 2016 updated: December 8th, 2016. |  

